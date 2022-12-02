SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, December 22
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Northland Outdoors
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Northland Nature: Winterberry holly stands out in swamps

Retired teacher Larry Weber, a Barnum resident, is the author of several books, including “Butterflies of the North Woods,” “Spiders of the North Woods,” “Webwood” and “In a Patch of Goldenrods.” Contact him via Katie Rohman at krohman@duluthnews.com.

Northland Nature_winterberry holly 1
A close look at the small spherical berries of winterberry holly.
Contributed / Larry Weber
Larry Weber
By Larry Weber
December 02, 2022 06:14 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

It came on rather quickly. November began warm. Both the first and second days had high temperatures that tied records for those dates. Though the record setting was over, the first week of the month continued to be warmer than normal. And then the weather started to change.

Nov. 9 gave us a day of thick fog. With temperatures in the low 40s, we got some rain, but it was the fog that prevailed. Overnight, shortly after midnight, we received thunder showers that passed over, pausing for a couple of hours, and along with the lightning that brought back memories of summer, we also received a few inches of rain. Wind, cooling temperatures and periods of showers that lasted on and off for the whole day, reviving the gales of November.

red jelly-like blobs attached to tree branch
Northland Outdoors
Northland Nature: Life thrives in rainy autumn woods
Retired teacher Larry Weber, a Barnum resident, is the author of several books, including “Butterflies of the North Woods,” “Spiders of the North Woods,” “Webwood” and “In a Patch of Goldenrods.” Contact him via Katie Rohman at krohman@duluthnews.com.
November 25, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Larry Weber

Thanks to the very dry October, some of the ponds that I walked by two days ago were dry. But with the influx of rains, they now held water. The weather continued to make news and the next day, as I walked in temperatures in the low 30s, I saw ice on ponds and swamps that had none yesterday. Over the next couple days, every pond that I visited was holding this cold cover. Larger bodies of water, the nearby lakes, followed this coating a few days later.

Not only did these wetlands have an ice cover, but subsequent snows blanketed this, too, making it easy to see the ice extent. Within a week, we transitioned from ponds with no water to icy, snow-covered ones. With persistent chilly temperatures, this snow cover may be the one that will continue through the coming cold months.

The new arrival of snow changes the landscape greatly. Most of the snow was dry, but with some rising to the 30s, I found a few sites where the fallen snow on tree branches was sagging off and forming phenomena often called “snow ropes.” I also saw that the active local wildlife left their tracks and marks in the new cover. Deer, squirrels, mice and shrews moved about telling tales of usually unseen activities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Driving by a swamp during the following days as November was waning, I looked out among the plants of this wetland and noted that besides snow-covered alders, willows, ashes and tamaracks, there was some red. Stopping for a closer look, I could see that these bright colors were due to numerous small red berries. These were the fruits of a small tree or shrub known as winterberry holly (Ilex verticillata).

Northland Nature_winterberry holly 2
Winterberry holly with abundant red berries as seen recently at the edge of a swamp.
Contributed / Larry Weber

Though related to the well-known American holly (Ilex opaca) of the south, often seen during the holidays, this holly does not have evergreen leaves. Plants grew at the edges of swamps in summer, but with the greens of nearby other small trees, they were not likely noticed. Flowers were tiny and also overlooked.

The surrounding yellow-golds of tamaracks in late October also kept us from seeing this plant. But now the abundant spherical berries, only about one-fourth inch in diameter, cover branches and stand out in this snowy scene.

Years will vary, but this year, the plants are quite common. We are not the only ones to notice this red-berried plant at the swamps, birds also find and devour the berries. Unlike the Christmas holly, I find that the berries of winterberry holly are usually gone by the holiday. But now, they add a touch of red to the white snowy wetlands as we enter this solstice month of December.

Larry Weber
Larry Weber
MORE BY LARRY WEBER
Northland Nature_turkey foraging
Northland Outdoors
Northland Nature: Now, it's the turkeys' turn to feast
Retired teacher Larry Weber, a Barnum resident, is the author of “Butterflies of the North Woods,” “Spiders of the North Woods" and other books. Contact him via Katie Rohman at krohman@duluthnews.com.
Pileated Woodpecker Wrenshall MN IMG_0003921-M.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Northland Nature: Pileated woodpeckers dine on crab apples
Retired teacher Larry Weber, a Barnum resident, is the author of several books, including “Butterflies of the North Woods,” “Spiders of the North Woods,” “Webwood” and “In a Patch of Goldenrods.” Contact him via Katie Rohman at krohman@duluthnews.com.
December 07, 2022 12:00 PM
brown stems with fluffy white and brown seeds
Northland Outdoors
Northland Nature: Green moss, fluffy seeds color November fields
Retired teacher Larry Weber, a Barnum resident, is the author of several books, including “Butterflies of the North Woods,” “Spiders of the North Woods,” “Webwood” and “In a Patch of Goldenrods.” Contact him via Katie Rohman at krohman@duluthnews.com.
November 18, 2022 06:00 AM
long stem with green leaves on forest floor
Northland Outdoors
Northland Nature: Wood ferns stand out in November forests
Retired teacher Larry Weber, a Barnum resident, is the author of several books, including “Butterflies of the North Woods,” “Spiders of the North Woods,” “Webwood” and “In a Patch of Goldenrods.” Contact him via Katie Rohman at krohman@duluthnews.com.
November 11, 2022 06:16 AM

Related Topics: DULUTHSCIENCE AND NATURENORTHLAND OUTDOORS
Larry Weber
By Larry Weber
Retired teacher Larry Weber, a Barnum resident, is the author of several books.
What to read next
Minnesota DNR Report logo
Northland Outdoors
DNR Reports: Fisher, marten trapping season is open
Minnesota Department of Natural Resources report for the week of Dec. 19.
December 21, 2022 09:35 AM
WOLF
Northland Outdoors
Minnesota DNR adopts new wolf management plan
It remains unclear if or when the state will regain control of species now protected by federal law.
December 20, 2022 11:53 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Frozen ice house
Northland Outdoors
Heavy snow downs trees across snowmobile trails, causes slush on Northland lakes
Conservation officers report dangerous, difficult conditions.
December 19, 2022 02:19 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
chickadee in snow / ONE TIME USE ONLY
Northland Outdoors
Duluth’s Laura Erickson offers advice for new birders
How do you go from noticing some little bird in your yard to becoming a true birder?
December 17, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers