Northland Nature: When mushrooms grow on a mushroom

Retired teacher Larry Weber, of Barnum, is the author of "Butterflies of the North Woods" and "Spiders of the North Woods," among other books.

Large mushroom grows on forest floor, with small white mushrooms growing on top of it
A cluster of white Asterophora (powder caps) grows on the cap of a russula mushroom in a local yard recently.
Contributed / Larry Weber
Larry Weber
By Larry Weber
Today at 6:00 AM

May, June, July and much of August have mostly been pleasant months except for rainfall. All have received less than normal, some far below, and the word for the summer is "drought."

Thanks to November through April, all being above normal in precipitation (as seen in the record-setting snowfall for the winter), the summer plants have proceeded pretty much as expected. We saw the greening of trees and spring wildflowers in May and June. These morphed into summer flowers of July and August. The roadsides and open sites lit up with dozens of kinds that revealed a multitude of colors.

Being pollinated by insects at these times led to the development of berries. And we are now seeing many of the ripe berries and fruits. Others, like crab apples, hawthorns, acorns and hazelnuts, are in maturation formation — later in the season. All this seasonal unfolding, despite the low precipitation, has be very interesting to observe. But there is more.

Green-leafed plant with dark purple and red punches of tiny berries
Northland Outdoors
Northland Nature: Roadside berries sweeten summer
Retired teacher Larry Weber, of Barnum, is the author of “Butterflies of the North Woods" and “Spiders of the North Woods," among other books. Reach him via Katie Rohman at krohman@duluthnews.com.
Aug 11
 · 
By  Larry Weber

Late summer is a time of berries, fruits and wildflowers, especially goldenrods, asters and sunflowers. It is also when we normally see a plethora of mushrooms and other fungi. Even with less moisture than expected this summer, I have seen several kinds of mushrooms. Most have been gilled mushrooms. (These have reproductive gills under the cap.)

During woods walks in the last several weeks, I found on the ground red-capped russula, gray Lactarius (milk mushrooms), white Amanita (danger angels) and orange-gold Hygrocybe (waxy caps) with mycena on logs.

In the lawn, I noted a few Coprinus (inky caps) with scattered growths of marasmius. Other non-gilled mushrooms (boletes) of several kinds were also seen in forests. Non-mushroom fungi has been showing up sporadically as well. They seem to grow when the conditions are right. Earlier in the season, I found several growths of yellow-orange Laetiporus (sulphur shelf or chicken of the woods). These growths were bright and colorful, but not as large as some other years.

In a similar way were the finds of Artomyces (coral fungi) looking like miniature tan-brown trees and bushes erupting from logs. Earlier in the season were a few Gyromitras (false morels), not to be confused with Morchella (true morels), among needles of the forest floor beneath conifers. And the strange growth of slime molds (not a fungus) was seen at some sites as well, both in fruiting and plasmodium stages.

But a fungal find of another sort was discovered recently and I never even needed to leave my yard. As I walked on the driveway, I glanced down to see a fantastic fungal growth of “mushrooms on a mushroom." Fungi is highly variable and seem to find all available niches. This was a unique one. Small white mushrooms were growing in a crowd on the surface of another mushroom.

Passing this way often, I had noted a few russula growing here. Now, as they aged, their caps served as substrates for these small white mushrooms. Known as Asterophora (powder caps), these little mushrooms take advantage of the surface of aging mushrooms. Unlike the host mushroom which is a saprophyte (feeding on decay material), these powder caps are parasitic. As they age, they form brown-gray powder on their little caps.

It may not have been a wet summer, but various fungi have been here and continue to show up in late summer. It is not unusual that a big variety of mushrooms and other fungi appear in late August and much of September. In coming weeks, we may see many more unique ones, besides these powder caps, in woods and lawns.

Larry Weber
Larry Weber
green-leafed plant with spikey green balls and purple flowers
Northland Outdoors
Northland Nature: Burdock burrs inspired Velcro invention
Retired teacher Larry Weber, of Barnum, is the author of “Butterflies of the North Woods" and “Spiders of the North Woods," among other books. Reach him via Katie Rohman at krohman@duluthnews.com.
Northland Nature_shield katydid
Northland Outdoors
Northland Nature: Orthoptera chirp away in August
Retired teacher Larry Weber, of Barnum, is the author of “Butterflies of the North Woods" and “Spiders of the North Woods," among other books. Reach him via Katie Rohman at krohman@duluthnews.com.
Aug 4
long-stemmed plant with cluster of tiny white flowers stands among green plants
Northland Outdoors
Northland Nature: Water hemlocks dot roadsides with white
Retired teacher Larry Weber, of Barnum, is the author of “Butterflies of the North Woods" and “Spiders of the North Woods," among other books. Reach him via Katie Rohman at krohman@duluthnews.com.
Jul 28
four orange and yellow winged insects cling to plant
Northland Outdoors
Northland Nature: European skippers common locally in midsummer
Retired teacher Larry Weber, of Barnum, is the author of “Butterflies of the North Woods" and “Spiders of the North Woods," among other books. Reach him via Katie Rohman at krohman@duluthnews.com.
Jul 14

Larry Weber
By Larry Weber
Retired teacher Larry Weber, a Barnum resident, is the author of several books.
