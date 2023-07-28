Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Northland Nature: Water hemlocks dot roadsides with white

long-stemmed plant with cluster of tiny white flowers stands among green plants
Water hemlock as it stands flowering in roadside ditches at this time of summer. Note the white flowers in an umbel (short flower stalks that spread from a common point) and the subdivided leaves.
Contributed / Larry Weber
Larry Weber
By Larry Weber
Today at 6:00 AM

The botany of July persisted through these 31 days. Though the woods was shady, the open areas had plenty of sunlight and even with the arid conditions, florals of summer continued.

I find a walk in a field or a visit to a wetland shows many of these plants. But maybe, it is the roadsides, the few feet of space beyond the pavement, that reveal the greatest of these glows. As we pass by, either walking, biking or driving, we can see this roadside bouquet. Though many of the plants bloom for weeks, there are changes each day.

Perhaps it is the purples of large growths of fireweeds, reaching up with spikes of petals or the milkweeds with clusters of florets that grab our attention. But violet colors emanate from others as well: thistles, vetches and clovers. These blend with the yellows of evening primroses, black-eyed Susans, trefoils, tansies and the tall mulleins shining at these sites. But recently, as I traveled by local roadsides, I was distracted by the show of white flowers blooming here.

There were a few late daisies and fleabanes, but these small flowers were overshadowed by the much larger plants that held the same color petals. Of the several kinds that I saw, it is interesting to note that nearly all have clusters of small florets arranged in a flat or nearly flat pattern (umbel) above the stem and leaves.

First of these to appear in the season was the yarrow, beginning its blooming in May. The tallest of all of these roadside whites, the cow parsnip, was next. Standing up to 8 feet tall with huge maple-like leaves, it was easy to see early in the month. As July continues, many other white-flowering plants appeared along the roads, especially in the ditches.

A close look revealed two species: water hemlock and water parsnip. Umbels of the two are similar and they both grow in damp roadsides, but it is the leaves that tell the two apart. While the latter has compound pinnate leaves, the former has leaves that are subdivided into many leaflets.

It is interesting to note that cow parsnip, water hemlock and water parsnip are all frequently mistaken for Queen Anne’s lace, which is also in the carrot family, as seen with the carrot-like leaves. Queen Anne’s lace is not common here, but more to the southeast.

Though all are in the carrot family, water hemlock should never be consumed; it can be quite toxic.

Another white-flowering plant of the roadsides has become more common in recent years and not always appreciated: valerian. Tall with pleasant-looking white flowers, it is considered as invasive, a “weed." In the wetlands, it is easy to see the white water-lilies where they have been in shallow waters for the last couple weeks.

On the shore are two other plants that have recently begun flowering: the large-leaved arrowheads and bonesets. Both are named after their leaves. Arrowheads leaves hold the namesake shape while boneset leaves are fused, looking like a “set bone."

Now, as July winds down, we begin to see the floral trio of August. Early goldenrods and sunflowers give more yellows to the scene while asters blend purples to whites here too. Keeping with the umbels of earlier July, one of the first asters to bloom is the flattop aster that holds its white florets in an umbel above the rest of the plant.

July and August both give us an array of roadside wildflowers — lots of whites.

