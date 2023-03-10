Northland Nature: Watching swamp for signs of spring

Along with the weather conditions during the second weekend of March, we also reach daylight saving time. Yes, we need to change our clocks; we spring ahead. After experiencing sunrise before 7 a.m. for the last few weeks, we now welcome the sun at about 7:30 a.m. and watch as it sets after 7 p.m. instead of 6 p.m.

There is more light later in the day as we move toward the vernal equinox March 20. (Meteorological spring began March 1.) Many times, the season actually begins earlier, or later. The first spring day is not always the first day of spring.

March is a month that does quite a job of combining winter and spring. Temperatures can be in the subzero range anytime in the 31 days, but can also reach up to the 70s. And depending on where we look, we can see some early glimpses of the new season.

Northland Outdoors Northland Nature: Finches rarely visit feeders this winter Retired teacher Larry Weber, of Barnum, is the author of “Butterflies of the North Woods" and “Spiders of the North Woods," among other books. Reach him via Katie Rohman at krohman@duluthnews.com.

I always find that spring actually starts on the south side (or west sides) of a building where the sunlight hits and warms. In these micro-habitats, snow will melt and critters that wintered here will react to this new light and warmth. At these small sites, we might see the first greening grass, the first crocus shoots or maybe a dandelion opening. Here, too, I have observed active ants and wolf spiders on the ground, waking flies and jumping spiders on the vertical walls.

Though spring is early in the sites, we usually search in larger places for more signs. As we commute, we may note a south-facing roadside devoid of snow. At the base of deciduous trees, circles have formed due to the sunlight on the tree bark radiating out in the snow. Here, the green mosses that wintered under the snow, now see the light. And in the yard, we search for some early bird migrants. In addition to these sites, I like to visit a nearby swamp.

This wetland is along a road and so has easy visual access. I’m able to observe it each day on my morning walks. The swamp is only a few acres — very small as swamps go in northern Minnesota — but has plenty happening.

All winter, the tamaracks and black spruces stood up through the snow while willows and alders adorned the edge. Cattails abound here as do leatherleaf and Labrador tea, each keeping leaves throughout the cold season. Regularly, I noted the trails of wandering deer, coyotes and foxes crossing while mice and hare moved about.

At this time of March, the swamp still looks like it did in the winter, but as I watch it each day, things will be changing. With the longer warming days, melting continues and the local beavers and muskrats may be eager to get out from their aquatic homes for the first time in months.

Later this month, this swamp will host the return of vocal red-winged blackbirds as males stake out a home site for the coming breeding season. And the Canada geese that nested here last year are quick to arrive and proclaim their territory again.

Sometimes along the edge, I’ll note the strange sounds and flight of woodcocks. As the water opens, wood ducks and mallards are quick to appear. The small alder and willow trees on the shore will be opening catkins soon. All of these changes may happen during the coming weeks.

It still is wearing the cold coat of winter now, but I’ll be watching the changes that will happen in this small swamp in coming weeks.