6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, March 10
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Northland Outdoors

Northland Nature: Watching swamp for signs of spring

Retired teacher Larry Weber, of Barnum, is the author of “Butterflies of the North Woods" and “Spiders of the North Woods," among other books. Reach him via Katie Rohman at krohman@duluthnews.com.

swamp covered in flat snow, surrounded by bare trees and blue sky
The swamp as seen on a late-winter day before the melting begins, but soon this small wetland will change.
Contributed / Larry Weber
Larry Weber
By Larry Weber
March 10, 2023 06:40 AM

Along with the weather conditions during the second weekend of March, we also reach daylight saving time. Yes, we need to change our clocks; we spring ahead. After experiencing sunrise before 7 a.m. for the last few weeks, we now welcome the sun at about 7:30 a.m. and watch as it sets after 7 p.m. instead of 6 p.m.

There is more light later in the day as we move toward the vernal equinox March 20. (Meteorological spring began March 1.) Many times, the season actually begins earlier, or later. The first spring day is not always the first day of spring.

March is a month that does quite a job of combining winter and spring. Temperatures can be in the subzero range anytime in the 31 days, but can also reach up to the 70s. And depending on where we look, we can see some early glimpses of the new season.

two white and light-brown birds with black and white wings and yellow heads perched on dead, long-stemmed plants
Northland Outdoors
Northland Nature: Finches rarely visit feeders this winter
Retired teacher Larry Weber, of Barnum, is the author of “Butterflies of the North Woods" and “Spiders of the North Woods," among other books. Reach him via Katie Rohman at krohman@duluthnews.com.
March 03, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Larry Weber

I always find that spring actually starts on the south side (or west sides) of a building where the sunlight hits and warms. In these micro-habitats, snow will melt and critters that wintered here will react to this new light and warmth. At these small sites, we might see the first greening grass, the first crocus shoots or maybe a dandelion opening. Here, too, I have observed active ants and wolf spiders on the ground, waking flies and jumping spiders on the vertical walls.

Though spring is early in the sites, we usually search in larger places for more signs. As we commute, we may note a south-facing roadside devoid of snow. At the base of deciduous trees, circles have formed due to the sunlight on the tree bark radiating out in the snow. Here, the green mosses that wintered under the snow, now see the light. And in the yard, we search for some early bird migrants. In addition to these sites, I like to visit a nearby swamp.

ADVERTISEMENT

This wetland is along a road and so has easy visual access. I’m able to observe it each day on my morning walks. The swamp is only a few acres — very small as swamps go in northern Minnesota — but has plenty happening.

READ MORE IN NORTHLAND OUTDOORS:
MWC DL Tourney.JPG
Northland Outdoors
Fishing tournament bill sparks interest from proponents and opponents in North Dakota Legislature
HB 1538 would establish in Century Code the fee structure and policies for holding fishing contests in North Dakota, whether they be professional events or local charity fundraisers.
March 10, 2023 07:32 AM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
firday wind.JPG
Northland Outdoors
Northland Outdoors Forecast: Snow again this weekend
A slow moving low pressure system will slide through the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest bringing moderate and heavy snow along with blustery winds.
March 10, 2023 06:52 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
072119.O.DNT.couragekenny.C02.JPG
Northland Outdoors
New sailing scholarship honors longtime Duluth wheelchair, outdoor accessibility advocate
A celebration of life is set for Saturday for Scott Anderson.
March 10, 2023 06:41 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Ben Ulrich experiences first deer opener as a Minnesota DNR conservation officer
Northland Outdoors
DNR to host Cloquet open house for prospective conservation officers
The event is March 20 at Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College.
March 09, 2023 01:25 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
Jarrid Houston
Northland Outdoors
Jarrid Houston column: Panfish action heating up on inland lakes
Chequamegon Bay bite still happening, but be careful of ice conditions.
March 09, 2023 10:55 AM
 · 
By  Jarrid Houston
Get Outdoors logo
Northland Outdoors
Get Outdoors: Duluth Cross-Country Ski Club hosts 'Monday Fundays'
Editor’s note: Some events may have been canceled after the time of publication. Please check with local organizers. Email events to outdoors@duluthnews.com.
March 09, 2023 07:02 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Spirit Mountain
Northland Outdoors
Minnesota House passes bonding bill with big bucks for outdoors
Northland projects include Spirit Mountain, Giants Ridge and Lake Vermilion State Park.
March 08, 2023 08:46 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Snowmobilers.jpg
Northland Outdoors
The ‘3 Old Guys’ set off on 4,000-mile snowmobile journey from northern Minnesota to Alaska
If all goes according to plan, the trio will complete their 4,000-mile adventure in about a month
March 06, 2023 09:23 AM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
Blue-gloved hand holding hardcover book against background of icy, snowy lake surface. Book is titled "Nature's Crossroads: The Twin Cities and Greater Minnesota."
Northland Outdoors
New book explores Minnesota's environmental history
"Nature's Crossroads" delves into the ways Minnesota's culture and politics have played out with respect to our natural landscapes.
March 04, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Drayton Dam Breach.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Dokken: Big things are happening on the Red River and two key tributaries
Replacing the Drayton Dam with an arched-rock rapids structure will benefit fish movement and human safety.
March 04, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
Brian Major
Northland Outdoors
John Myers column: A good man, and consummate outdoorsman, gone too soon
Brian Major was the kind of guy who would show you his best fishing spots just because he considered you his friend.
March 04, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
D349980A6F18C3CB8293324379524D24.JPG
Northland Outdoors
After COVID, then flooding, ‘This is the year that we talk about’ relief for border waters, Walz says
While Gov. Tim Walz and some legislators are talking flood relief, for some resort owners on Minnesota's northern border, 2023 might be the first "normal" summer season they have had since 2019
March 03, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Jess Myers

All winter, the tamaracks and black spruces stood up through the snow while willows and alders adorned the edge. Cattails abound here as do leatherleaf and Labrador tea, each keeping leaves throughout the cold season. Regularly, I noted the trails of wandering deer, coyotes and foxes crossing while mice and hare moved about.

At this time of March, the swamp still looks like it did in the winter, but as I watch it each day, things will be changing. With the longer warming days, melting continues and the local beavers and muskrats may be eager to get out from their aquatic homes for the first time in months.

Later this month, this swamp will host the return of vocal red-winged blackbirds as males stake out a home site for the coming breeding season. And the Canada geese that nested here last year are quick to arrive and proclaim their territory again.

Sometimes along the edge, I’ll note the strange sounds and flight of woodcocks. As the water opens, wood ducks and mallards are quick to appear. The small alder and willow trees on the shore will be opening catkins soon. All of these changes may happen during the coming weeks.

It still is wearing the cold coat of winter now, but I’ll be watching the changes that will happen in this small swamp in coming weeks.

Larry Weber
Larry Weber
MORE BY LARRY WEBER
Bare tree branches with clusters of red berries
Northland Outdoors
Northland Nature: Sumac berries cling to life on trees
Retired teacher Larry Weber, of Barnum, is the author of “Butterflies of the North Woods" and “Spiders of the North Woods," among other books. Reach him via Katie Rohman at krohman@duluthnews.com.
Black bird perched on branch
Northland Outdoors
Northland Nature: Morning walk companions bring winter to life
Retired teacher Larry Weber, of Barnum, is the author of “Butterflies of the North Woods" and “Spiders of the North Woods," among other books. Reach him via Katie Rohman at krohman@duluthnews.com.
February 17, 2023 06:00 AM
A footprint and a long, thin track in fresh snow
Northland Outdoors
Northland Nature: Terrific time for tracking trek
Retired teacher Larry Weber, of Barnum, is the author of “Butterflies of the North Woods" and “Spiders of the North Woods," among other books. Reach him via Katie Rohman at krohman@duluthnews.com.
February 10, 2023 06:04 AM
Brown-black spider with white markings on body
Northland Outdoors
Northland Nature: Along came winter spiders
Retired teacher Larry Weber, of Barnum, is the author of “Butterflies of the North Woods" and “Spiders of the North Woods," among other books. Reach him via Katie Rohman at krohman@duluthnews.com.
February 03, 2023 06:00 AM

Larry Weber
By Larry Weber
Retired teacher Larry Weber, a Barnum resident, is the author of several books.
What To Read Next
Walleye
Northland Outdoors
One walleye daily all summer on Mille Lacs Lake
March 03, 2023 09:56 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Sunset through a lake Superior ice chard ONE TIME USE ONLY
Northland Outdoors
Hermantown paralegal turns passion for nature into second career as 'free range' photographer
March 03, 2023 07:04 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Sword-billed Hummingbird Hacienda El Bosque Col_DSC_5812 (1024x732).jpg
Northland Outdoors
So you want to go on an exotic birding trip? Here are some tips
March 03, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Three people speak in a preschool
Local
Hauschild aims to help families, workforce with child care tax credit
March 10, 2023 06:40 AM
 · 
By  Laura Butterbrodt
Player in white fouls the player in black.
Prep
Prep boys basketball: Solon Springs dominates again, earning first sectional final spot in school history
March 09, 2023 11:05 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Prep girls basketball
Prep
Prep girls basketball: Grand Rapids defends Section 7AAA crown, toppling Cloquet
March 09, 2023 10:45 PM
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
swamp covered in flat snow, surrounded by bare trees and blue sky
Northland Outdoors
Northland Nature: Watching swamp for signs of spring
March 10, 2023 06:40 AM
 · 
By  Larry Weber