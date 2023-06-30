Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Northland Outdoors

Northland Nature: Tiny twinflowers dot forest floor

Retired teacher Larry Weber, of Barnum, is the author of "Butterflies of the North Woods" and "Spiders of the North Woods," among other books.

pale-pink flowers on a stem
Twinflowers as seen on a summer day. Note the size of less than a half-inch.
Contributed / Larry Weber
Larry Weber
By Larry Weber
Today at 6:05 AM

The July botany, which continues throughout this month of 31 days, is quite varied and colorful.

The floral display begins with many flowers that we saw in June. These were abundant in the open spaces and in their peak performance, they were hard to not see as we passed by. Daisies, hawkweeds, buttercups, clovers, sweetclovers, goatsbeards, trefoils, yarrows, lupines and vetches combined to give a full spectrum of colors in the fields, meadows and roadsides during June. Some still in bloom now in July.

This flora show passed quickly. It seems just as quickly when the blossoms opened in mid-June, they were pollinated and developed seeds. Lots of these seeds are wind dispersed and now we can see these fluffy growths in the open areas.

Soon, the next plants of the month will be taking over the roadsides. The few feet of space near roads is where the July bouquets will dominate. The three ruling plants of these locations — fireweeds, milkweeds and evening primrose — tend to be thick here. Fireweeds stand up with deep-purple petals. Milkweeds are in clusters of a lighter purple while the evening primroses show their four yellow petals to the summer nights.

But the floral show continues here at this time. In these sites are also flowers of dogbanes, black-eyed Susans and a couple tall ones: mulleins and cow parsnips. And before the month is over, early goldenrods, asters and sunflowers will make an appearance as well, ushering in August.

Now in early July, in other open spaces, the wetlands, we see another flower show. Out in the water are both yellow pond-lilies and white water-lilies open to reveal their obvious colors. Along the shore, lingering purple irises join the yellow loosestrifes. Walking in the woods now is in a shaded scene and such locales provide for fewer flowers.

But among the shade-tolerant fungi and ferns in the forests, some flowers do persist. One of the most obvious is the pyrolas, with either white or pink petals that reach up from circular green leaves on the ground. They add color to the shade. A little harder to see is the spotted coralroot. A type of orchid, this small plant does have spots on its petals. (A cousin, the striped coralroot, with striped petals, may be here, too.)

tiny pink flowers among green leaves on forest floor
A growth of twinflowers on the forest floor.
Contributed / Larry Weber

Recently, as I walked a woodland trail, I found another small plant stretched out over the forest floor. The small oval leaves were mostly right on the soil. Above this prostate growth were stems that extended a couple inches and culminated in a pair of pink, nodding, bell-shaped flowers. It is this floral arrangement that gives the name of twinflower.

Summer flowers in the shaded woods often have leaves that green early or remain green all winter, as seen with pyrola and wintergreen. The tiny floral twins are less than a half-inch and growing close to the ground, it can be hard to be seen by the nearby hiker.

But those who can get down to take a close look are rewarded by the beauty of this little plant. It is said that the great taxonomist Carl Linnaeus claimed this plant as one of his favorites. The scientific name of Linnaea borealis carries his name. Borealis refers to north where this summer flower is most common among the coniferous and mixed forests.

Though I observed the plant along the trail, I think most would easily pass by without seeing it. We are fortunate to have this flower in our region.

Larry Weber
Larry Weber
Larry Weber
By Larry Weber
Retired teacher Larry Weber, a Barnum resident, is the author of several books.
