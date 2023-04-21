99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Northland Outdoors

Northland Nature: Tiny bird visits house

Retired teacher Larry Weber, of Barnum, is the author of "Butterflies of the North Woods" and "Spiders of the North Woods," among other books.

small, round, brown bird sitting on tree stump
A winter wren, at 3.5 inches, is one of the smallest birds in the region. Note the brown markings on the underside and the cocked tail. Despite their size, they sing one of the longest songs.
Contributed / Mark Sparky Stensaas
Larry Weber
By Larry Weber
Today at 6:00 AM

March was cooler than normal and though temperatures did get above freezing, we never recorded 50 degrees for the entire 31 days. But, we did record much more snow than usual.

The vernal equinox came and went without much vernal happenings. And so, when the days warmed with lots of sunlight in mid-April, many of us took advantage of this change and proceeded to do something that we could not do for months: sit outside in the springtime sun.

We were not the only ones to note such days and the bird migration came by in large numbers. Often, when migration time is happening, we tend to go to other sites where we might see more of this seasonal phenomenon.

But I found that sitting in the sunlight on the deck was a fine place to combine basking with birding. Many of the Northland feathered critters came by and I could observe them without leaving the confines of the deck or the yard.

Every morning, a few boisterous large ones came over; they are hard to not notice. Canada geese, trumpeter swans and sandhill cranes all announced their presence. Ravens, crows and blue jays that wintered here were joined by migrants of their kinds.

Chickadees and nuthatches that were also here throughout the cold are now calling, joining the wintering woodpeckers with various sounds. Raptors passing by included bald eagles, red-tailed hawks and turkey vultures.

But it was the smaller songbirds that caused me to take note of news and changes each day. A flock of robins fed along the road as they worked their way north. Their cousin, a hermit thrush, was alone among the trees.

Another gregarious bird, juncos, were in a flock in the yard, quickly discovering seeds below the feeders. Though a kind of sparrow, they are gray instead of the usual brown.

Nearby, a brown sparrow known as a song sparrow fed as well. On an adjacent tree, a brown creeper climbed, feeding among the bark.

A couple migrant woodpeckers called in the backyard: yellow-bellied sapsuckers and flickers. The repeated call of “fee-bee” caused me to locate the singer: a small gray phoebe. This bird is a type of flycatcher that has nested here for years; they are early migrants.

Also seen by this time of April is the first warbler, the yellow-rumped warbler, as it fluttered through the tree branches.

All of these were seen in or near the yard without me traveling anywhere. All are expected in the second half of April. But it was another bird that took me by surprise.

The lingering snowpack is still quite thick in much of the yard and not many places show bare ground. But near the house in a south-facing patch where crocuses grow, I saw some movement. A tiny brown critter was active here.

Feeding on insects and spiders that could be found in the open, it was not about to sit still. But I was able to note the all brown body with stripes on the underside and a continuously cocked tail.

Along with the minute size. 3.5 inches, identified the bird as a winter wren. These birds are in the woods every year, but usually not seen and never by the house. A resident of the under growths, often in hidden sites below brush and tree stumps, they are hard to see.

However, winter wrens produce a loud long melodious song, much longer than other songbirds. The one that I watched was not singing, but gave a great visual performance. Add it to the sun, basking and birding.

