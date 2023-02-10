99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Northland Outdoors
Northland Nature: Terrific time for tracking trek

Retired teacher Larry Weber, of Barnum, is the author of “Butterflies of the North Woods" and “Spiders of the North Woods," among other books. Reach him via Katie Rohman at krohman@duluthnews.com.

A footprint and a long, thin track in fresh snow
A shrew pushes its way through the new snow. One of many tracks found on a recent morning. Columnist Larry Weber's footprint is near it to show size.
Contributed / Larry Weber
Larry Weber
By Larry Weber
February 10, 2023
The snow fell during much of the day, stopping before midnight. Altogether, the light snow added to be about 2 inches. Also, during the night, the skies cleared. Clearing skies at this time of year usually means a drop in the temperature and it happened.

When I stepped out for a morning walk, I’m greeted by clear skies, calm winds and a temperature of 5 degrees below zero. This is quite a change from the clouds and 20 degrees of the previous morning. This is the first time in nearly three weeks that we have had a subzero reading.

When I step out onto the driveway and road, I quickly see that I am also greeted by the stories left in the snow by wandering critters that were active in the night despite the cold.

Animal tracks were abundant at this time. Conditions were just right for seeing them. The new snow cover blanketed any old marks made by the wildlife. The 2-inch covering was enough to be a substrate that revealed much movement. And everything here is a testimony of what happened recently. In doing animal tracking in the snow, I like to examine both the footprints and the gait. And this morning with these conditions, I can see both.

Along the road are the walking trails of deer and coyotes. Both are large enough that they can walk through this light snow cover and the deeper snowpack. Smaller canines, the foxes, prefer to travel along the edge of the plowed road. At a couple sites, I see where the hopping snowshoe hare came out of the woods and moved along the road before going back into the forest.

As the sunrise illuminated the scene, I find where another hopping mammal, gray squirrels, had gone over the road to a nearby bird feeder to grab some seed breakfast. The roadside snow has been packed down hard by recent snowplows, so when a small mammal that normally moves under the snow comes here, it cannot go through this snowpack; it goes up and over it. The trail of a wandering shrew is seen at this site.

Movement of these small mammals in the new snow is one of pushing. It goes through the snow to get back to easier travel beneath it again.

Starting back toward the house, I pause in the driveway. Here, I find the trails of two more active critters. From out of the yard, crossing the driveway, is the tell tale hopping gait of a white-footed mouse (deer mouse) — the only hopper that leaves tail marks. Nearby, another hopper, a short-tail weasel (ermine), also comes from the same direction and over the driveway. Both trails lead to a hole at the base of a tree. I can speculate what happened there.

I’ve walked only about 1.5 miles, for nearly one hour, in subzero temperatures the whole time. And yet, I discovered the tracks of eight kinds of mammals that were active in the cold pre-dawn.

As usual, I did not see any of the track makers, but they told stories of predation: ermine, mouse (hunger as seen with the deer, shrew and squirrel and early breeding behavior), coyote, fox and hare. And in the calm morning sunlight, all the scenes were excellent — a terrific tracking trek.

But things changed. The following day, we received another covering of snow. This erased the sightings that I had, but set the stage for more to come. Snow continues to offer a great way to read what’s happening.

Larry Weber
Larry Weber
MORE BY LARRY WEBER
Small, round bird with brown feathers and white chest on tree trunk
Northland Outdoors
Northland Nature: Brown creepers blend into forest
Several rabbit tracks in snow
Northland Outdoors
Northland Nature: Cottontails bound over snow
January 20, 2023 06:16 AM
small black and white bird perched on branch
Northland Outdoors
Northland Nature: Black-capped chickadee tops most-seen species in Carlton County Bird Count
January 13, 2023 06:00 AM
a tall birch tree next to a house is bent far over due to snow accumulation
Northland Outdoors
Northland Nature: Environment feels impact of December weather
January 06, 2023 06:00 AM

Larry Weber
By Larry Weber
Retired teacher Larry Weber, a Barnum resident, is the author of several books.
