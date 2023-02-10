Northland Nature: Terrific time for tracking trek

The snow fell during much of the day, stopping before midnight. Altogether, the light snow added to be about 2 inches. Also, during the night, the skies cleared. Clearing skies at this time of year usually means a drop in the temperature and it happened.

When I stepped out for a morning walk, I’m greeted by clear skies, calm winds and a temperature of 5 degrees below zero. This is quite a change from the clouds and 20 degrees of the previous morning. This is the first time in nearly three weeks that we have had a subzero reading.

When I step out onto the driveway and road, I quickly see that I am also greeted by the stories left in the snow by wandering critters that were active in the night despite the cold.

Animal tracks were abundant at this time. Conditions were just right for seeing them. The new snow cover blanketed any old marks made by the wildlife. The 2-inch covering was enough to be a substrate that revealed much movement. And everything here is a testimony of what happened recently. In doing animal tracking in the snow, I like to examine both the footprints and the gait. And this morning with these conditions, I can see both.

Along the road are the walking trails of deer and coyotes. Both are large enough that they can walk through this light snow cover and the deeper snowpack. Smaller canines, the foxes, prefer to travel along the edge of the plowed road. At a couple sites, I see where the hopping snowshoe hare came out of the woods and moved along the road before going back into the forest.

As the sunrise illuminated the scene, I find where another hopping mammal, gray squirrels, had gone over the road to a nearby bird feeder to grab some seed breakfast. The roadside snow has been packed down hard by recent snowplows, so when a small mammal that normally moves under the snow comes here, it cannot go through this snowpack; it goes up and over it. The trail of a wandering shrew is seen at this site.

Movement of these small mammals in the new snow is one of pushing. It goes through the snow to get back to easier travel beneath it again.

Starting back toward the house, I pause in the driveway. Here, I find the trails of two more active critters. From out of the yard, crossing the driveway, is the tell tale hopping gait of a white-footed mouse (deer mouse) — the only hopper that leaves tail marks. Nearby, another hopper, a short-tail weasel (ermine), also comes from the same direction and over the driveway. Both trails lead to a hole at the base of a tree. I can speculate what happened there.

I’ve walked only about 1.5 miles, for nearly one hour, in subzero temperatures the whole time. And yet, I discovered the tracks of eight kinds of mammals that were active in the cold pre-dawn.

As usual, I did not see any of the track makers, but they told stories of predation: ermine, mouse (hunger as seen with the deer, shrew and squirrel and early breeding behavior), coyote, fox and hare. And in the calm morning sunlight, all the scenes were excellent — a terrific tracking trek.

But things changed. The following day, we received another covering of snow. This erased the sightings that I had, but set the stage for more to come. Snow continues to offer a great way to read what’s happening.