Northland Nature: Swallows find refuge in bay

Retired teacher Larry Weber, of Barnum, is the author of "Butterflies of the North Woods" and "Spiders of the North Woods," among other books.

gray bird with white belly in flight
A bank swallow like the ones seen feeding in a protected bay on a recent chilly and windy day.
Contributed / Mark Sparky Stensaas
Larry Weber
By Larry Weber
Today at 6:00 AM

May, being a spring month, is one that shows much variation in the weather. It seems like every year we get at least one hot day, 80-90 degrees, and there are times of snow. A few years ago, in May 2019, a record-setting 13 inches of snow was reported. Some years wet; some dry. We saw a notable variation in weather a recently.

The day was chilly in the early morning, low 40s, but with plenty of sunlight, not much wind, the temperature quickly rose. And in the afternoon, we recorded 83 degrees; the record for that date is 84 degrees. At my house, it was 87 degrees at 4 p.m.

Late in the day, I noted winds picking up as a front moved in. By 7 p.m., we had a reading of 60 degrees. The night was cool with clouds, winds and light rain.

small purple flowers growing among green grass and dandelions
Northland Outdoors
Northland Nature: Various violets flower all spring
Retired teacher Larry Weber, of Barnum, is the author of “Butterflies of the North Woods" and “Spiders of the North Woods," among other books. Reach him via Katie Rohman at krohman@duluthnews.com.
May 26, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Larry Weber

The next day felt like a step back when the 40 degrees in the morning continued for the whole day as clouds and winds from the east persisted. After a morning of cold east winds, the temperature at my house at 4 p.m. was 37 degrees — a change of 50 degrees from where it was at this time yesterday. And it was still windy.

I walked on a trail through the woods in a light rain to the lake. The spring wildflowers along the route responded as most of their kind do on cloudy rainy days, they were closed. At the lake, I visited a bay. This body of water is situated in a north-south direction and it is out of the wind that was causing whitecaps in the nearby east-west lake. Not windy here, this bay was proving to be a shelter from the cold winds. And many birds were taking advantage of it.

Besides being out of the wind, the water was a bit warmer than the air and insects were active over the water and emerging from it. In this protected site, insect-eating birds had discovered a secluded location that offered protection from the wind and provided food. I stood and watched this spring feeding phenomenon. Many of the recently arrived migrants are insectivores and they could find meals here.

As I observed this happening, I noted four kinds of swallows doing their aerial antics over the water: tree, bank, rough-wing and cliff. They flew continuously, gathering prey from the air.

They were joined by more bird species that fed along the shore. These included three kinds of flycatchers: phoebe, wood peewee and alder flycatcher. In usual flycatcher fashion, they dashed out from branches to snatch flying insects.

Three kinds of the large and diverse group of warblers fed here, too: redstart, chestnut-sided and magnolia. Though not seen, others may have also been here.

Along with these ten kinds of birds, I also saw two more that are more likely back in the woods: veery (a thrush) and a red-eyed vireo. This delightful dining dozen was a pleasant addition to a chilly May day.

Spring migrants arrive in the Northland without knowing the ambient weather conditions and they take a chance that the weather may be harmful to them. Every year, they need to cope with cold and even snow as they come back in spring. Besides being uncomfortable, this cool weather can be dangerous since many are seeking insect meals.

What I observed in this sheltered bay is one of the ways that these migrants successfully deal with chill and can still locate food.

Larry Weber
Larry Weber
Larry Weber
By Larry Weber
Retired teacher Larry Weber, a Barnum resident, is the author of several books.
