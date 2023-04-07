Northland Nature: Spring signs of hungry wildlife visible

By the time we reach this date in April, we may be seeing migratory birds, some of which are singing. With more sites of open water in rivers, various ducks and other waterfowl are present. In the yard, near the house, a few early crocus and dandelions can be seen blooming. Along the roads, south-facing hillsides wear patches of bare ground.

And we look forward to more activity in the warming and clear days of spring — more melting and basking in the vernal glow. Yes, all of these will be happening, but in the early days of April, there is another issue to deal with: For many Northland wildlife, April is the Hunger Moon.

With a snowpack of 2-3 feet for much of the previous weeks and crust forming on the snow surface, this time of year can present formidable obstacles to food gathering and shelter of many of the critters that wintered with us. Daytime temperatures in the 40s or more provides much melting in the snowpack, but nocturnal freezing can glaze a coating as well.

During my daily walks, I have noted the tracks of several kinds of wildlife that speak of tough times.

At a few sites, I have seen the tracks of ruffed grouse that are small enough to go over the crusty snow. They are able to fly into trees to feed on buds, but the crust can keep them from going into their cold shelters (some may get trapped here). Their larger cousins, the turkeys, reveal tracks of hunger as they travel from wintering locations in search of food.

Also winding through the snow and seeking meals are deer along with the canines of coyote and wolves. Sinking in this deep snow can make for hard moving. I have noted that deer, so common in the yard a couple months ago, have gone elsewhere for better wintering. And their predators follow.

Hare, mice, weasels, skunks and raccoons show tracks of searching in the springtime snow. Recently, I watched a skunk as it hunted for food beneath the snow in the daytime and the tracks of a searching mink that left its home swamp to wander through the woods.

It may be hard to find food under the snowpack now also for others. Last fall, squirrels made caches of seeds, nuts, acorns and buds in the ground. During early winter, their trips to these stashes were a common sight, but they are very hard to get to now.

And so, these arboreal rodents have taken to the trees. In every walk recently, I see young maple trees that have had the bark stripped and chewed by hungry squirrels. This bark gives sweet spring sap as well as substantial bulk food. Going for thin branches of young maples, the resourceful squirrels are able to stave off starvation and get enough nutrition to provide for the new litters.

I have also seen times where another rodent, the beaver, responded to the impending hunger in its own resourceful way. Twice, I have found sites where they used large and powerful teeth to gnaw through several inches of ice and then leave this cold prison to climb up on shore to gather saplings.

Once, cold temperatures froze the ice so thick that the beavers were trapped in their lodge. Desperate for food and to escape, they used their teeth to gnaw a hole in the wall of their home. Crossing the surrounding ice, they found tree meals on shore.

This hungry time will pass, but early spring can be difficult for many.