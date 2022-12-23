Northland Nature: Snow garland decorates deciduous trees

Now that we have passed the solstice, we are officially in early winter. Living in the Northland, we see plenty of snow for about five months of the year.

Though we may have a landscape covered with the cold white (it looks white, but snow is actually clear) material, it is not a static situation. The snow that we get from November through April varies a lot. Temperatures, winds and water content causes variations and though we have a snow coat, it is constantly changing. Not only does the snow fall under different conditions, it changes after it has fallen on the ground.

Anyone doing snow removal is aware of the differences in snow under varying temperatures and how long it has stayed on the ground.

More by Larry Weber Retired teacher Larry Weber, a Barnum resident, is the author of several books.

I find that having snowfall once or twice a week is a delight, even if we get buried for a few hours. The snow acts as a substrate for holding tracks of critters still active with us. We can go out within a day after new snow has fallen and we can see what the local wildlife has been doing. Whether it is squirrels, rabbits and mice hopping in the yard or deer, foxes and coyotes walking across the road, they leave their marks that tell stories.

A few days later, after these new tracks have become old, another snow has covered all of this, allowing for new track news.

ADVERTISEMENT

Walking each day and looking at the snow cover has become something like reading the local newspaper. There is always something going on. And the snow continues to give more to see.

Recently, we had three snowfalls over a period of about 10 days. Each time, I was able to get out within a day and catch up on the news with local wildlife. Squirrels dug into their caches while deer and turkeys rummaged through snow and leaves for acorns. Mice scampered to shelter under logs and coyotes made the rounds in pre-mating time, even leaving some scent markings. I found where a confused (desperate) muskrat left a swamp and passed through the woods to seek shelter under the ice of a nearby lake.

But besides all of this critter news, the snow gives news of its own. Some of the recent snow fell on calm days. And whether the snow was wet or dry, it stayed on trees, settling on horizontal branches. A dark branch with a light-colored topping is interesting to see, but it does not remain that way. Winds following the snow will often take the snow from the branch or it could stay and change.

Snow goes through a metamorphosis as it lies on the branches. The water content of the snow becomes more apparent and causes the snow to adhere, sticking to the branch. If the temperature rises to about freezing, this sticky snow may sag from the branch, but remains stuck together. The result is a phenomenon that is called snow garland (snow rope or snow snakes). And finding them is a marvel to behold.

Though this decorative snow garland can hang from the tree branches reaching a foot long, I usually see just a few inches. It is delicate and wind, bumping or warming can cause it to fall. But being at the right place at the right time, we can see this snow garland.

Not quite like the green garland that we might see indoors, but still a great winter sight. It may be here much of the season, but more common in early winter.