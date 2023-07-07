Northland Nature: Sac spiders blend in along lakeshore

The yard is calm and cool this morning. Responding to recent rains, the grass is green and appears to have grown a bit. As I walk through the lawn, I notice the movements of phoebes. Their young are now fledglings and they are preparing for a second brood. On the deck, I note that the daddy-long legs have arrived. I scare up a toad as it hunts for insect meals.

As expected in July, more butterflies are here, too. Tiger swallowtails that were so common in June are now waning. Many others are active. I see monarchs, crescents, white admirals, ringlets and pearly eyes.

I walk on a wooded path to get to the lake. Daisy, buttercups, yarrow and lupine are flowering along the edge as I enter the woods. Under the canopy of surrounding trees, nearly all of the forest floor wildflowers have gone, but I do find blooming pyrola that thrives in these conditions.

The recent rains have brought out some fungi and I see the large bright growths of sulphur shelf fungi (chicken of the woods). A couple wood frogs hop from the path. Their breeding season past, they now live among the trees for summer.

Late morning at the bay, I’m greeted by much happening. A pleasant breeze from off the lake keeps the temperature fine and serves as an ample insect repellent. Both the summer-breeding frogs, mink frogs and green frogs, are calling. Breeding now, their tadpoles will stay under water all winter.

A loon calls while two wood ducks and hooded mergansers fly over. A kingfisher dives for its fish meal while a kingbird flies out from a branch to get its insect food.

Near where I sit on the dock, I see the new crop of aquatic whirligig beetles and water striders scampering about on the surface. But when it comes to insects at this site, it is the dragonflies that demand attention. Quickly, I note several kinds: darners, emeralds, gomphiids and the most abundant, the chalk-fronted corporals.

These midsized black and white dragonflies emerged in huge numbers in June. They are still prevalent, but newly arrived calico pennants are coming, too. Their days are spent patrolling territory, hunting insect meals, basking in the sunlight and mating. Now is a busy time for dragonflies.

Looking around, I see that they are not the only insect hunters. Spiders have strung orb snares along the shoreline plants and wait. Mostly these webs were made at night and now I see the bounty of their catch. The web makers, long-jawed spiders (Tetragnathid), are now resting.

A sac spider — the kind that make the egg sacs of blades of grass. Contributed / Larry Weber

Looking over the shoreline grasses, I see more. Some shed skins of emerging dragonflies are still present and something different. At several sites, I find where a blade of grass has been bent over and back up to form a little compartment of three sides.

I recognize these as the nests of small spiders called sac spiders (Clubionids). Less than one-half-inch long, these light-brown spiders are able to fold the blade of grass to make such a protective chamber. Within is the spider and her egg sac. She has been able to not only fold the grass in a way to make a home, but also does it from the inside.

On these summer days, many sac spiders are here, remaining with eggs until the young disperse. Blending in with the blades of grass, they are easy to not see. These sacs show another amazing feature of Northland spiders.