Northland Nature: Roadside berries sweeten summer

We might remember back in May when the roadsides opened up with many blossoms. During the last half of that month, it was common to see white blooms of wild plum, juneberry and pin cherry as we passed by. Soon, a couple more small trees added their whites: elderberry, chokecherry and various crab apples.

As May grew into June, these sites also held flowers from a variety of small shrubs and bushes. Once again, white was the dominant color of petals for blueberry, raspberry, thimbleberry, dewberry and blackberry.

These floral arrangements varied in size and shape, but they all had the same purpose of getting the attention of insects. Various bees, wasps, butterflies and moths that came by, usually seeking nectar, were able to pollinate the plant, beginning the next phase of their lives during the warming season.

Silently, the petals dropped as they were no longer needed, and the result of the pollination, the growing of seeds, commenced. The seeds were inside of growths we call berries or fruits. Being here, plants get attention of mobile animals and the tasteful berries are eaten and so, seeds are dispersed. After the flowering in late May and early June, berries begin to develop and during summer, we noted ripening of these wild berries.

Not a tree or a shrub, the first to ripen was the low-growing wild strawberry — bright red with seeds on the outside. Fly honeysuckle with its pair of red berries was next, and another low grower, dewberry, appeared in the woods.

The small trees of elderberry and juneberries followed. Being of limited height, they needed to grow at the edges of woods to get enough sunlight. The red berries of elderberries and dark berries of juneberries quickly were found by birds, small mammals and bears.

Dark berries of blueberries, gooseberries and currents appear in July and may cover huge areas of the ground. Pin cherries add their bright-red small berries in mid-July, with their cousins, the darker chokecherries, ripening as we exit the month.

Meanwhile, in the woods are the developed berries on some spring flora. These may be overlooked since we are not likely to eat them: baneberry (red and white), blue-bead lily (blue), sarsaparilla (purple) and rose twisted-stalk (red).

Like many, I seek and collect the ripe berries of three other kinds, all growing on bushes and with similar berry types. Raspberries, thimbleberries and blackberries (in this order of occurrence) are mostly seen at woods edges or roadsides. All belong to the same genus, Rubus, and have comparable berries called drupes. These are fleshy fruits with a seed inside. Members of Rubus have very small drupes, forming a cluster, seeds within.

Anyone eating these berries is aware of their tastiness, but also of the small seeds. Raspberry with its red berries are widespread, easy to see and quick to grow. The taller thimbleberries have soft berries, also red among the large “maple-like” leaves. Plants are more common to the north.

Abundant in the south are blackberries. Living up to its name, the tightly clustered drupes on this plant are very dark. They grow in groups on the branches (brambles). Though tasty, many times blackberry patches are avoided by human pickers due to the sharp and curved thorns on stems. Berries are green during July, but reddish toward the end of the month, and ripe in August and September.

Due to the heat and dry summer, I was concerned about the crop this year. But the rain seems to have helped and the plants that flowered so profusely in June are now giving blackberries to the scene.