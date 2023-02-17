Northland Nature: Morning walk companions bring winter to life

Going for a walk at dawn in winter can be under difficult weather conditions. I don’t expect much company even if sunrises continue to get earlier each day in late February. Mornings are still cold and with subzero readings, not many critters are here to greet me.

But there’s a new story out here every day and though it may take some looking, I find that I’m not here alone.

As the eastern sky lights up with the reddish colors as seen in the sunrises and the stars fade, I see other things have been active during the night. There are always tracks along and crossing the road each morning. Frequently, new snowfall will cover the older tracks and I find that I’m reading recent news, updated daily.

Retired teacher Larry Weber, of Barnum, is the author of "Butterflies of the North Woods" and "Spiders of the North Woods," among other books.

The slow movement toward spring has triggered the mating season behavior for many Northland wildlife. This is best seen with the local coyotes, foxes, hares and squirrels. With a gestation period following their mating, young are born in spring and this time of late winter has plenty of pre-mating and mating behavior. Though I may not see the critters doing this behavior, their tracks in the snow tell the story of their activity, often at night.

Deer tracks abound along the road as well, but theirs is more of a search for food and shelter. Mice hop over the snow and occasionally, I’ll note the predacious weasel (ermine) also hopping on the snow. Shrews push through the snow cover.

These tracks don’t exactly give me company during my walks, but they do let me know that there is plenty of life here. It is the birds that actually are companions. All winter, in the deepest cold of early morning walks, I could hear the presence of a couple corvids: ravens and crows. Both are opportunists and omnivores. They are able to find food and shelter throughout the winter in nearly all weather conditions.

These large black birds seemed to be here each day and they seldom remained silent. The croaking of ravens and cawing of crows adds to my chilly trek. Now, as I walk through late winter, they continue to be present, but change a bit.

While many of the ravens from earlier in winter would fly solo, I now see several pairs — a pre-mating behavior. The crows still “caw” as in mid-winter, but now there appears to be more of them. While some crows winter with us, others are migrants going further south. Hard to tell the difference, but it appears as though many of these migrants are joining those who spent the winter here — more crows, more cawing.

Early mornings of late winter are also the time to hear the territorial drumming of woodpeckers. Four kinds of woodpeckers spent the cold season with us. They came to feeders, especially the suet, but remained silent. Now, as the days get longer, these birds use their strong bills that fed them all winter as a way of proclaiming territory; their breeding season will soon begin.

I first heard from hairy woodpeckers in mid-January, but by the end of the month, they were joined by downy woodpeckers, both rapping out a pattern on tree trunks. And by the first of February, the large pileated woodpeckers did their powerful drumming that resonated through the woods.

The early morning walks are still cold, but these companions make walking more interesting. There will be more as we move daily toward the vernal equinox — a month away — and the coming spring.