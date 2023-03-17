6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, March 17
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Northland Outdoors

Northland Nature: Loud bird trio herald spring's return

Retired teacher Larry Weber, of Barnum, is the author of “Butterflies of the North Woods" and “Spiders of the North Woods," among other books. Reach him via Katie Rohman at krohman@duluthnews.com.

Large brown and gray bird with long neck and red patch on its head, flying with wings spread
Note the sandhill crane's extended-neck flying pattern, usually heard while flying. Sandhill cranes, trumpeter swans and Canada geese are usually heard and seen during early spring days.
Contributed / Mark Sparky Stensaas
Larry Weber
By Larry Weber
Today at 6:00 AM

At the time of the vernal equinox, we see light equaling darkness and this light will continue to lengthen until the summer solstice. The light and warmth has prevailed over the darkness and cold; spring things are beginning to happen.

In some sunlit sites, the snow melts enough to reveal the bare ground that has been covered for months. Here may be the beginning of green grasses, perhaps shoots of crocus and new dandelion buds. But with the longer days, many of us are looking for the beginning of the returning bird migrants.

swamp covered in flat snow, surrounded by bare trees and blue sky
Northland Outdoors
Northland Nature: Watching swamp for signs of spring
Retired teacher Larry Weber, of Barnum, is the author of “Butterflies of the North Woods" and “Spiders of the North Woods," among other books. Reach him via Katie Rohman at krohman@duluthnews.com.
March 10, 2023 06:40 AM
 · 
By  Larry Weber

Often because of diets, many birds find it more of an advantage, though quite costly, to spend the cold season in another place that’s warmer and more likely to provide food. But with the longer day, they decide to go back north.

Driving in the region at this time, I have often noted flocks of small, white birds along the roadsides. Snow buntings, so common in the fall, are now making their return and feeding on roadside seeds. Here, too, may be horned larks, another bird of the fields, and maybe even early killdeer.

If there is open water in the St. Louis River, mergansers, mallards and goldeneyes may be present, all coping with the chilly conditions. Along the edge, the first red-winged blackbirds can be seen, too, as they claim a territorial nesting site.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE IN NORTHLAND OUTDOORS:
Brule river fishing
Northland Outdoors
With deep snow, trees down on trails, earliest possible Brule River opener is March 25
Last fall's steelhead run was down a bit from 2021 and from the long-term average.
March 17, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Crappie closeup 1.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Crappie resurgence offers bonus winter action on Upper Red Lake
Based on DNR creel surveys, anglers landed an estimated 15,000 crappies this winter on Upper Red, compared with about 900 crappies, on average, over the previous 10 winters or more.
March 17, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
saturday.JPG
Northland Outdoors
Northland Outdoors Forecast: Below Average Temperatures this Weekend
Temperatures will be cold for any St. Patricks Day Parades
March 16, 2023 10:00 PM
 · 
By  Robert Poynter
Jarrid Houston
Northland Outdoors
Jarrid Houston column: Ice conditions unsafe in some places for even snowmobiles
Lake Superior will be a popular choice for early-spring open-water fishing.
March 16, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Jarrid Houston
Minnesota DNR Report logo
Northland Outdoors
DNR Report: Butchered hogs illegally dumped near Grand Marais
Minnesota Department of Natural Resources report for the week of March 13.
March 16, 2023 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Outdoors logo
Northland Outdoors
Get Outdoors: Check out Superior Hiking Trail webinars
Editor’s note: Some events may have been canceled after the time of publication. Please check with local organizers. Email events to outdoors@duluthnews.com.
March 16, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
041720.n.st.Deer.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Douglas County hosts Wisconsin Conservation Congress open house
The event will take place from 6-8:30 p.m. April 4 at Northwestern Middle School.
March 15, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Pam Boettcher with burbot
Northland Outdoors
Trophy Room: Big burbot pulled from Lake of the Woods
Send us your big fish photos by email to outdoors@duluthnews.com.
March 15, 2023 10:44 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
ls-ice-m-thoms-2021-img_5061.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Expert on Minnesota lakes: Expect late ice-out this year
A University of Minnesota Sea Grant scientist has developed a widget to predict when it will occur. Sort of.
March 14, 2023 01:17 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
Minnesota catch and release pike record
Northland Outdoors
Wisconsin man ties Minnesota catch-and-release northern pike record
The big pike was caught Jan. 22 on Mille Lacs Lake.
March 14, 2023 08:30 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
1735658+28sep10_388.jpeg
Northland Outdoors
John Myers column: My brush with Bud Grant infamy
I worked with (well, for) the former Minnesota Vikings coach 40 years ago.
March 14, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Elk photo
Northland Outdoors
DNR seeks input on proposed expansion of Elk Zone 20 near Lancaster in northwest Minnesota
Season details for 2023 have not yet been set, but information will be available in May. The deadline to submit comments on the proposal is Thursday, March 30.
March 13, 2023 03:44 PM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken

In yards, we may see another blackbird, the grackles, calling and feeding. Also, in yards and parks, we look for the first migrant robins, purple finches, juncos and song sparrows.

Along the roadsides are some raptors seeking meals of small mammals and birds. Red-tailed hawks alight on poles and trees while the much smaller American kestrels perch on utility wires and harriers patrol on wing.

Though all of these will call, some sing, and most are not loud. However, three other migrants of early spring are very loud when they return: Canada geese, trumpeter swans and sandhill cranes.

A typical scenario of the return of these birds in early spring is that despite their large size, we are likely to hear them before seeing them upon their arrival.

Large black, brown and gray bird with long black neck and white patch on face, standing in water
The Canada goose is the most common of the early, loud returnees in spring.
Contributed / Mark Sparky Stensaas

A calm early March morning may be punctuated by the loud squawking calls of Canada geese. Looking up, I’ll usually see a small flock of these grayish geese. (Some of the geese flocks may be quite large.) Shortly after this group passes over, a pair will explore and land in a nearby wetland. Apparently, these are the ones who nested here last year, reclaiming their home despite the present ice and snow.

large off-white bird with long neck and black beak floating in water
Trumpeter swans are larger than Canada geese and all-white.
Contributed / Mark Sparky Stensaas

Usually not in flocks, but maybe in a pair, are the even larger white water birds: trumpeter swans. Flying over, they often give the blasting sound that gives them their name. Not that long ago, these birds were rare in the region. They have come back well and now are a regular and loud part of the spring avifauna.

About a week later, toward the end of the month, I’ll note the guttural call of the sandhill cranes. About the same size as great blue herons, but flying in a different pattern, they often circle as they give their diagnostic calls. Sandhill cranes are another bird that seems to be more common now than formerly.

All of these large loud birds will nest somewhere in the Northland. All three go south for a while, only to return early in the early spring. Even though their calls are not what we would label as music, they are welcome sounds to all of us who wintered here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Larry Weber
Larry Weber
MORE BY LARRY WEBER
two white and light-brown birds with black and white wings and yellow heads perched on dead, long-stemmed plants
Northland Outdoors
Northland Nature: Finches rarely visit feeders this winter
Retired teacher Larry Weber, of Barnum, is the author of “Butterflies of the North Woods" and “Spiders of the North Woods," among other books. Reach him via Katie Rohman at krohman@duluthnews.com.
Bare tree branches with clusters of red berries
Northland Outdoors
Northland Nature: Sumac berries cling to life on trees
Retired teacher Larry Weber, of Barnum, is the author of “Butterflies of the North Woods" and “Spiders of the North Woods," among other books. Reach him via Katie Rohman at krohman@duluthnews.com.
February 24, 2023 06:00 AM
Black bird perched on branch
Northland Outdoors
Northland Nature: Morning walk companions bring winter to life
Retired teacher Larry Weber, of Barnum, is the author of “Butterflies of the North Woods" and “Spiders of the North Woods," among other books. Reach him via Katie Rohman at krohman@duluthnews.com.
February 17, 2023 06:00 AM
A footprint and a long, thin track in fresh snow
Northland Outdoors
Northland Nature: Terrific time for tracking trek
Retired teacher Larry Weber, of Barnum, is the author of “Butterflies of the North Woods" and “Spiders of the North Woods," among other books. Reach him via Katie Rohman at krohman@duluthnews.com.
February 10, 2023 06:04 AM

Larry Weber
By Larry Weber
Retired teacher Larry Weber, a Barnum resident, is the author of several books.
What To Read Next
drawing of tall wood building with large windows, surrounded by trees
Northland Outdoors
Fundraising for new Chester Bowl chalet goes public
March 13, 2023 03:03 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
big pike
Northland Outdoors
Trophy Room: Aurora angler lands Wisconsin whopper
March 12, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Pose-for-Camera.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Dokken: ‘3 Old Guys’ story leads down a rabbit hole to ‘Wild Bill’s Run’
March 11, 2023 06:58 AM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Snow fence sits in snow on a hill.
Business
Restaurant, coffee shop to join Popeyes, car wash in Duluth development
March 17, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
DSC_8498.jpg
College
UMD women's basketball faces next challenge at Elite Eight
March 17, 2023 01:18 AM
 · 
By  Brandon Veale
Player in blue shoots layup.
Prep
Prep boys basketball: Hermantown survives charge by Denfeld to win back-to-back Section 7AAA titles
March 16, 2023 10:18 PM
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb
college women's ice hockey practice
Bulldogs Hockey
Former Bulldog Norton back at Frozen Four, but this time as a Gopher
March 16, 2023 08:22 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens