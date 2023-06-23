Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Northland Outdoors

Northland Nature: Hummingbird moth visits lilacs

Retired teacher Larry Weber, of Barnum, is the author of "Butterflies of the North Woods" and "Spiders of the North Woods," among other books.

orange and brown fuzzy moth with small wings flies above pink lilacs
A hummingbird clearwing moth flies above lilacs. Note the long tongue, the colors and the clear wings that resemble a bumblebee.
Contributed / Larry Weber
Larry Weber
By Larry Weber
Today at 6:00 AM

Anyone who has spent June in the Northland is very familiar with the six-legged critters here with us. These insects seem to be everywhere and anytime of the day. It is easy to note the abundance of black flies and mosquitoes as the month begins, and though black flies fade during these 30 days, they are being replaced by deer flies as June morphs into July.

The mosquitoes, however, are persistent and perhaps changing a bit with the weather conditions; they remain attracted to us. It may not seem like it at times, but other insects more appreciated by us are also here.

In addition to those that seek our blood, June is the month of dragonflies, both in population and diversity. We welcome these “mosquito hawks." Each day while visiting the lake recently, I have noted the exuvia (shed skins) of their larvae (nymphs) that have emerged from the aquatic youth.

Usually at night, they climb on shoreline plants and when the exoskeleton splits along the back, the adult emerges. Wings unfold and after basking in the morning sunlight, they fly off as though they are veterans of air travel.

Several kinds appear here: emeralds, baskettails, gomphiids, whitefaces and chalk-fronted corporals. Their thin-bodied cousins, damselflies, are also here.

I consider July as the greatest variety and abundance of butterflies, but June has many as well. We’ve been enjoying watching monarchs and tiger swallowtails — two of the largest — as they came to the lilacs. Red admirals, painted ladies, fritillaries, cabbage whites, sulphurs and spring azures add other colors. But June is also a time for moths.

For many, moths are merely drab “bugs” that show up on summer nights when they get attracted to porch lights. But moths are amazingly diverse and though many are small and drab, in June, we can see the giants: green lunas and reddish-browns of cecropia, prometheus and polyphemus. All are very large, but we also host several sphinx moths.

Large orange and brown fuzzy moth with small red wings sits on lilac flowers
A hummingbird clearwing moth on lilacs during a June evening.
Contributed / Larry Weber

These moths may be day or night and varied enough to be around all summer as they frequent different kinds of flowers. Here, they hover and unroll their long tongue to gather nectar. If we do not see the adults, we may note their robust caterpillars as they feed on plants in the yard or garden. (Sphinx moths get this unusual name from the caterpillars. When threatened, some kinds raise their bodies in a pose that early naturalists thought looked like a sphinx.)

Because they hover at flowers, they are sometimes called “hummingbirds." Such was the situation recently when I looked out at the lilacs to view the local hummingbirds. As I watched, I saw another critter that was also at these blossoms. Smaller, but just as active, I noticed that I was seeing a hummingbird moth. Quickly, it went from branch to branch and presented a challenge to observe.

When seen closely, I saw the long tongue, big eyes and colorful markings on the body along with the transparent wings. These wings told me that I was watching a clearwing sphinx moth. Even though hovering at a flower may look like a hummingbird, the clear wings and yellow body colors showed that this moth was actually mimicking a bumblebee.

Though it visited the lilacs, these plants are fading, but these moths will remain with us in the coming weeks, taking nectar from a variety of flora. The lime-green caterpillars with the characteristic horn tail will feed on leaves of viburnum — so common now.

Yes, June has plenty of interesting insects to see on these warm days and nights.

Larry Weber
By Larry Weber
Retired teacher Larry Weber, a Barnum resident, is the author of several books.
