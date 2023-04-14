Northland Nature: Goldeneyes flock to open water

With temperatures that were near zero degrees in late March and the month of above-normal snowfall — following the entire winter being far above normal snowfall — we were probably expecting a late spring this year.

Low temperatures and snow continued when many of us who wintered here were expecting them to stop. But despite this lingering winter, the longer days with sunlight gave us many times with readings above freezing. It may not be quick, but spring is happening.

In anticipation of the coming migration, I have been visiting a site along the St. Louis River. Here, there is plenty of running water and at this location, I expect to find the first open water of the season. And it is present. My first visit in March revealed ice cover with just a dark spot of what was to come.

The second time, a week later, I looked at a small area of open water — no migrants. As I turned to leave, I heard a loud blasting call overhead and I paused to look again at the open site, two trumpeter swans flew in. Yes, waterfowl migrants have begun.

Returning a week later, I noted more open water and a small flock of Canada geese (about 10), a bigger flock of swans, some mergansers and the first of the various kinds of ducks that invade the Northland — some to stay and breed, others will keep going further north for their nests. When they find open water at this time, which may be a bit difficult, and when some is located, they may remain for a while. Late April can be a good time to see several kinds of migrant ducks.

The two kinds of ducks here on this early spring day were no surprise: mallards and goldeneyes. Both will winter about as far north as they can.

A flock of male goldeneyes resting in spring. Notice the green head with white patches. Contributed / Mark Sparky Stensaas

Mallards are well-known and have become acclimatized to humans, often living close to us.

Goldeneyes are a bit different. Like the mallards, males have green heads, but more rounded and unlike mallards, they have a white patch on the face and much white on the undersides. Females have a mostly brown head, no white face patch, and less white on the body. Goldeneyes are a bit smaller than mallards, and yes, males and females have the namesake golden eyes.

Common goldeneyes do not shy away from cold water and can be seen all winter in some open sites of Lake Superior or the Mississippi River to the south of us. Moving north now on their spring flight, they’ll pause in the open water as seen here. Sometimes in rather large flocks, they rest and feed. Being diving ducks, it is common to see them go beneath the surface in search of food. In these resting times they also show their breeding behavior. And it is quite a sight to see.

Males will bend their heads over their back, bill pointed up, and give a whistling sound. This strange activity is done often while the females may respond with a grunting call. Such behavior will happen during the coming weeks, but as soon as more water opens, they will leave us for nesting in the north.

Some other ducks — black, ring-necked, scaups, buffleheads, shovelers, pintails, teals and wood ducks — will arrive to take their place. Cormorants, grebes and more mergansers will join them and maybe pelicans and loons. We’ll see quite a variety of springing waterfowl in these sites during the coming weeks of April, even if the arrival of spring is later than normal.