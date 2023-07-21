Northland Nature: Fungi mimic coral on forest floor

Midsummer is upon us. Besides the warm temperatures and occasional storms, we have new growth daily. Each day, I walk early to avoid the heat of the day and each day, I’m greeted by plenty going on. The dew hangs on roadside plants and these plants are changing every day.

Midsummer botany is going on and there are constantly new happenings. Fireweed with new blossoms show a different bouquet regularly. Milkweed with their ball-like clusters of light purple continue to attract plenty of attention.

This is the butterfly month and it is common to see varieties of colorful insects on the plants coated with morning dew. It might be monarchs, but fritillaries, admirals, ringlets, wood nymphs and skippers will also be here. Covered with dew, they need to sit long enough in sunlight to allow for the warmth to dry them.

But it is not just along the roadsides that I note the happenings of summer. The shaded woods has a lot to see. Perhaps the largest and most obvious plants of the forest flora at this time are the ferns. They thrive in such a setting. Ostrich and interrupted ferns may be shoulder-high, while several others reach to our knees. But along these woodland trails, I find fungi as well.

Ferns and trees have green leaves, but most of the fungi is not green. Not acting like plants, these strange growths need no chlorophyll to survive. Growing on the ground, downed logs or tree trunks, they get their nutrition needs from dead or decaying materials. (And there is plenty in the woods.)

We usually think of mushrooms as being the most obvious and common growths of fungi. They do abound, but midsummer is a little early for the bulk of mushrooms; there are more later in the season. However, a woods walk now can reveal many fungi.

Despite the dryness back in June, I was able to see the bright orange-yellow of sulphur shelf on the base of trees. Covering several feet, it was hard to not notice. At another site was a cluster of white oyster fungus. And on the ground nearby were boletes with their pores under the cap. Following some rain, mushrooms made another appearance and during a recent wander, I found purple Russula, a gill mushroom. With a cap of purple while stem and gills were white, they grew on the forest floor.

Other July mushrooms may be Amanita, Hygrocybe and Lactarius. But what I usually see as an introduction to the mushroom season does not look like the expected umbrella shape. Instead, they appear to be a small white bush or shrubs. Due to this shape and partial resemblance to ocean corals, they are known as coral fungi.

Most are branched with spreading tips, looking like tiny crowns. Many are light colored and stand about four inches tall. And though downed logs seem to be the substrate of choice, they can be seen on the ground as well. Colors can vary and some are yellow, gold or purple and a few corals are tiny with no branches. With a completely different appearance, it is maybe a surprise that they are classified in the same group as mushrooms since their reproduction is similar.

A false coral fungus grows on the ground in the woods. Note how the branches are different from the true corals. Contributed / Larry Weber

A look-alike fungus on the ground called false coral is also in the woods of July. False is usually white with flat branches and no crown at the tip. False corals reproduce differently and are classified in another group of fungi, similar to jelly fungi.

True or false, they add to the forest ecosystem of midsummer and will continue through the warmth.