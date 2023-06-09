Northland Nature: Fluffy tree seeds drift in wind

99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Retired teacher Larry Weber, of Barnum, is the author of "Butterflies of the North Woods" and "Spiders of the North Woods," among other books.

Fuzzy, spikey green growths on plant with green leaves
Fluffy material with tiny seeds develop on willow catkins. The furry growths of March became the catkins of April, and now, the fluffy seeds in June.
Contributed / Larry Weber
Larry Weber
By Larry Weber
Today at 6:00 AM

They stood defoliated out in the winter weather for months. They suffered in the heavy snow storm of last December and the lingering late season changes. But now, in June, trees are demanding our attention with all that is happening with these large, woody plants.

As the winter waned and the ground thawed and snow melted, it was the plants of the forest floor that we noticed. As we walked in the woods during much of May, we moved beneath the trees that were still devoid of leaves. Without being shaded, the forest floor came alive with numerous spring wildflowers. These fast-growing flowers gave us such color at this time. The observant woods walker in May could find about 20 kinds in bloom at one time.

Among these flowery plants were the new growths of non-flowering ferns. Their fiddleheads were quick to rise up to reveal about a half-dozen kinds. The newly emerged fronds were able to take over the forest floor sites from the earlier plants.

Starting with small ones, almost shrubs, the trees proceeded with their flowering as well. Usually called blossoms when we need to look up to see them. The trio of juneberry, wild plum and pin cherry began this arboreal show, but they were quickly joined by elder, chokecherry, crab apples, apples, lilacs, hawthorns, dogwoods and various viburnums. Nearly all have white petals, but still were a delight to see.

Other trees responded with flowers of their own. Birch, many bent from the winter, but still alive, produced viable catkins. Catkins were also the style on oaks. Sugar maple with long drooping flowers was a bit unique. But flowering is only part of the tree scene now.

From about mid-May until early June, the new foliage unfolds from the branches. Quaking aspen and poplar were early, but they were followed by a whole variety with maples and oaks being some of the last. (Interesting to note that quaking aspen is one of the first to leaf, but its cousin, big-tooth aspen, is one of the last, along with sumac and black ash.)

Now, in June, we see these fully developed trees around us and there is more. June, with the long days and usually plenty of rain, provides good conditions for new growth. Trees grow in three ways: roots longer, trunks wider and twigs extending. We usually do not see the first two, but we do the third.

This is especially obvious with evergreens that now are holding the vertical new growth, often called candles. Soon, the male cones on conifers will produce pollen that drifts out from the branches. (We often see this as a yellowish color on area lakes.) And trees are making seeds.

Both silver and red maples were quick to flower and now are holding clusters of winged seeds, samaras, often called “helicopters." Also, early flowers were on willows and aspen. Being wind pollinated, they produced seeds that are just as able travel by air. These seeds are very tiny and with a fluffy growth around them, they are able drift in the breeze.

To us, it looks like fluff in the air or “warm-weather snow." This fluffy material grows on the female catkins of willows and aspens. Like many of the reproductive methods of nature, most will not grow, but will fall to the ground, roads, decks and houses.

Often, we do not appreciate this life phase of the trees, but it will pass. Much more will be happening in the world of plants during this growing month of June.

Larry Weber
Larry Weber
Larry Weber
By Larry Weber
Retired teacher Larry Weber, a Barnum resident, is the author of several books.
