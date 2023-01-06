99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Northland Outdoors
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Northland Nature: Environment feels impact of December weather

Larry Weber

a tall birch tree next to a house is bent far over due to snow accumulation
A birch tree with a diameter of 8 inches is bent to the ground.
Contributed / Larry Weber
Larry Weber
By Larry Weber
January 06, 2023
Looking out onto the winter landscape of January, it is not unusual to see snow cover in the yard, driveway, road, garage and into the surrounding woods.

It is not unusual to see snow on branches of pines and spruces and also on horizontal branches of leafless deciduous trees.

It is not unusual to cope with subzero temperatures while walking in the early morning.

But thanks to the weather of December, there is a bit more than usual.

As statistics go, December had a temperature of about 14 degrees (17 is normal). There was a week of 30-degree days, but also nearly half of the days recorded zero or below, and with strong accompanying winds.

Waves splash against snow and ice covered rocks.
Local
RELATED: Duluth breaks December snowfall record on New Year's Eve
The National Weather Service in Duluth tweeted the news at 6:23 p.m. Saturday.
December 31, 2022 06:58 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports

Snowfall got our attention when the mild days of mid-month gave nearly 2 feet of wet snow. This snow added to the other snows before and after in the month made December 2022 nearly a record-setting month. The record of 44.3 inches in December 1950 was challenged by this year’s 44 inches. (Normal is about 19 inches.)

Perhaps the weather event that will leave a lasting impact was the precipitation. The wet conditions gave a total of more than 3 inches of precipitation, more than twice the usual for these 31 days. By the end of the month, the seasonal total snowfall had reached 62 inches, about twice the norm.

The mixing of snowfall, precipitation and temperature made for conditions that did leave an impact. Coated with heavy snow, many branches of trees bent and broke, some taking utility wires with them. Power outages were widespread. Strong winds following the heavy snows gave frigid wind chill and lots of drifts. Sometimes, just moving about was quite a chore.

pine trees' branches are loaded with thick snow
Small spruce trees are coated with snow. It is hard to see any green branches.
Contributed / Larry Weber

I look at a yard shows much of what happened during these December days. A mature white pine stands with many snow-laden branches and needles. On the ground below are lots of branches, some up to 6 inches thick, that succumbed to the snow’s weight and came crashing down. Spruces seem to have done better by bending limbs. Some of the smaller spruces are standing entirely coated with snow, and it’s hard to see any green beneath.

It is not unusual to see lilac, hazel, alder, ironwood and birch trees bend beneath the snow. But when a birch in the yard with a diameter of 8 inches and about 50 feet tall bent all the way to the ground, that is unusual. It has remained in this pose.

A long-lived red maple in the yard that gave a scarlet glow every autumn for many years had parts of the trunk, a foot in diameter, break under the wet snow. Snow drifts and downed trees made it hard to move on woodland trails. I will need to follow those of deer. Arriving at a nearby lake, I’m greeted by much slush-making travel here, also difficult. Everything is much different from a month ago.

What will be the impact of this December weather? We have much of winter still to go and this landscape as we see now will last for a while. Some melting, settling and wind will alter the situation and many of the bent trees will right themselves again. The water content of the present snowpack will eventually melt into the valued vernal ponds. The broken twigs and limbs will be replaced with new growth. Downed trees open up sunny spots in the woods. Local wildlife will cope with conditions as we pass through the winter.

The impact of December will be felt, but not too lasting and damaging. Nature is resilient.

