Northland Nature: Catbirds sing, nest here in summer

As expected with the warming temperatures and greening in the end of May, we experienced a large movement of songbirds returning from their southern wintering sites. The flights began in April, followed by some postponements due to various weather conditions, but then resumed as spring settled in to stay.

Many groups were seen in multiple numbers. As I walked, I noted flycatchers: phoebes, kingbirds and wood peewees. Several kinds of swallows flew by, catching mid-air meals. Most common were the tree swallows.

Thrushes were represented by hermit thrush, Swainson’s thrush and veeries.

Retired teacher Larry Weber, of Barnum, is the author of "Butterflies of the North Woods" and "Spiders of the North Woods," among other books.

Among the blackbirds were the red-winged blackbirds, grackles and cowbirds.

And the vireos arrived late in the month. Red-eyed, yellow-throated and blue-headed vireos were all singing from high in the trees.

But no group was more varied or numerous than the warblers. Coming back at the time the leaves appeared in May, about two-dozen species appeared on the branches of the woods. Here, they devoured caterpillars that were devouring the new spring foliage. But there are plenty of other birds that arrived to become local nesting residents.

Now, in mid-June, a couple ruby-throated hummingbird pairs patrol the yard. Rose-breasted grosbeaks, Baltimore orioles and scarlet tanagers add their songs and colors to the forested scene. Some smaller ones, house wrens, chipping sparrows and indigo buntings, are avid songsters as well. The first two are frequent singers, but not very colorful.

Indigo buntings live up to their name with a deep blue plumage. I also saw song, savannah and clay-colored sparrows along the road. A flock of cedar waxwings, late migrants, moved in, too, and though they are best known as berry eaters, they also do a good job as insectivores. During my daily walks, I pass a swamp that has a thick growth of alders and willows along the edges. Often as I walk by, I hear from another well-known, but not-so-often-seen songbird: a catbird.

Catbirds, often called gray catbirds, are members of a family of birds called mimic thrushes. This group that includes a couple well-known birds, mockingbirds and brown thrashers (both are state birds), get the name of mimic because their singing can sound like songs of other birds.

Many times, I pause to hear the long and mixed melody of the catbird as it sings in the spaces under these alders and willows. Usually, I do not see the singer. However, there are other times that the bird does see me and responds with its alarm call sounding something like the “mew” of a cat. This explains the name of catbird.

Birds are about 9 inches long. The whole body is gray except for a dark cap on its head and an orange patch near the base of the tail. Birds find shelter in the spaces below the leaves of the alders and willows, but they also find a home here. Nests are loosely constructions of sticks and twigs and the bluish-green eggs are deposited here at this time. As many birds do in June, they regularly sing to proclaim this nesting territory. The long song can be confused with the brown thrasher, but the latter will repeat phrases more.

Catbirds are not in flocks and though mostly living in thickets and shrubs, they will readily come to our yards. They become more easily to see during the coming berry season since they feed on these juicy meals. As our most common mimic thrush, they’ll be with us and seen or heard during the coming warmer months.