Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, August 18
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Northland Outdoors

Northland Nature: Burdock burrs inspired Velcro invention

Retired teacher Larry Weber, of Barnum, is the author of “Butterflies of the North Woods" and “Spiders of the North Woods," among other books. Reach him via Katie Rohman at krohman@duluthnews.com.

green-leafed plant with spikey green balls and purple flowers
A close look at burdock flowers. Note the ball-shaped spiny growths that will become the burs later in the season.
Contributed / Larry Weber
Larry Weber
By Larry Weber
Today at 6:00 AM

We may notice the ripening of berries and fruits, including apples, hazelnuts and acorns, as the season moves on at this time in August. Despite the fact that the summer has been dry (several inches less than normal rainfall), many plants are still growing quite well in the region.

Recently, while driving locally, I saw the tall grasses of the roadsides and fields. Also in the fields was the cutting and baling of hay. But there were many other plants to be seen here, too. Late summer is the time of goldenrods and I have been finding more in bloom each day. We have about a dozen kinds that typically grow here. They may be just a couple feet tall or more than 8 feet; nearly all are yellow. And with this consistency, goldenrod species can be hard to discern.

black and yellow fly on yellow flowers
Northland Outdoors
Northland Nature: Insect mimicry seen on goldenrods
Retired teacher Larry Weber, a Barnum resident, is the author of several books, including “Butterflies of the North Woods,” “Spiders of the North Woods,” “Webwood” and “In a Patch of Goldenrods.” Contact him via Katie Rohman at krohman@duluthnews.com.
Sep 30, 2022
 · 
By  Larry Weber

In addition to the florals, recognition needs good looks at the leaves. I have noted nine so far. Though common in the open, they are not alone. Here too are sunflowers. This group, which includes black-eyed Susans and coneflowers, is also comprised of about a dozen kinds, some quite tall. Nearly all are yellow.

Also yellow, common and about 3-4 feet tall, are the sow thistles. Not true thistles, they have “dandelion-like” flowers and seeds. And there is the ubiquitous tansy. Many roadsides are filled with these plants and their smelly leaves and yellow flowers.

Yellows are numerous, but whites can be seen too. I saw plenty of flat-top asters. About 3-4 feet tall, they had huge flat white flowers. In the wetland, bonesets abound with abundant tiny white flowers, also in a flat arrangement (umbel). At the lakeshore were the three white petals of arrowheads while out in the water white water-lilies flourished despite the shrinking water level.

ADVERTISEMENT

read more
081223.f.ff.fieldingquestions.jpg
Lifestyle
Fielding Questions: Squash vines collapsing, creeping Charlie control, deadheading roses
Columnist Don Kinzler answers questions about squash vine borer infestation, tips for controlling creeping Charlie, and when it's best to stop trimming off rose buds.
5d ago
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
072818.F.FF.GrowingTogether
Lifestyle
The secret to selecting the best hydrangeas
Growing Together columnist Don Kinzler shares what gardeners need to look for when choosing a new hydrangea.
6d ago
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
Plant with green teardrop-shaped leaves and pink stems
Lifestyle
Ask a Master Gardener: Battling common purslane in garden
Once you have this annual succulent, you will probably always have it.
Aug 8
 · 
By  U of M Extension Master Gardeners in St. Louis County
080523.F.FF.FIELDINGQUESTIONS_1
Lifestyle
Fielding Questions: Huge kohlrabi, aphids on plums, yellow tomato
Columnist Don Kinzler answers your questions on controlling aphids as well as Lemon Boy tomatoes. Plus, a reader shows off a massive kohlrabi he grew in his garden.
Aug 5
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
Gardens and flowerbeds are at full throttle in August, and they often require supplemental watering. David Samson / The Forum
Lifestyle
August yard and garden to-do list
August may signal the end of summer, but it's a busy time for your garden. Growing Together columnist Don Kinzler has everything you need to know to prepare for fall.
Aug 5
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
2137230+bees.jpg
Minnesota
Applications open for Minnesota pollinator garden reimbursement
Minnesotans with outdoor spaces used for planting can apply to be reimbursed for up to $400 for establishing new pollinator habitats in their yards, the Board of Water and Soil Resources said.
Aug 2
 · 
By  Forum staff
Several trees with red apples
Lifestyle
Ask a Master Gardener: Apple tree dropping fruit probably healthy
In fact, it’s a good idea to thin the apples on your tree if the tree doesn’t do it for you.
Aug 1
 · 
By  U of M Extension Master Gardeners in St. Louis County
072923.F.FF.FIELDINQUESTIONS.jpg
Lifestyle
Fielding Questions: Hardy rose identity, bumps on maple leaves, misshapen cucumbers
Gardening columnist Don Kinzler helps a reader identify a rose variety, explains the cause of bumps on maple tree leaves and explains why cucumbers sometimes grow misshapen.
Jul 29
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
07XX23.F.FF.GrowingTogether.1
Lifestyle
Tips for safely canning the tomato harvest
Bethany Teets, a human development and family science major at NDSU, shares what she learned recently at a canning workshop hosted by NDSU Extension agents
Jul 29
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
072223.F.FF.FIELDINQUESTIONS.jpg
Lifestyle
Fielding Questions: Clematis vine, bark cracks on maple, best perennial daisy
Gardening columnist Don Kinzler answers questions about the cause of bark cracks on a maple tree and best perennial daisy for our climate.
Jul 22
 · 
By  Don Kinzler

Purple flowers were seen among the large-flowered asters, often taking over disturbed sites. Tall bull thistles were still holding purple flowers above their spines. In swamps, I saw the delightful Joe Pye weed with plenty of size and color. But at one site, where I pulled off the road, I was greeted by a huge plant with lots of strange looking ball-shape flowers.

Northland Nature_burdock
The robust burdock as seen now in late summer.
Contributed / Larry Weber

The plant was taller than I am and among its many leaves and branches, it held lots of burs. Above these hooked and bristly bracts were roundish-shaped stalked flowers. These burs, more than three-quarter-inch in diameter, were growing in clusters. At the top of them was the florets, lavender in color. The plant was robust with lower leaves looking something like that of rhubarb.

This big plant, burdock, is one that many of us know better by its bur growths than the flowers. These growths hold the seeds that develop later in the season. With spines and hooks, they readily attach to our clothing and hair. (The invention of Velcro was inspired by these burs.) Uninvited by us, we remove these burs and discard; just what the plant wants since this is its way of dispersing the seeds.

This robust growth is the mature plant, two years old, since it is a biennial. At the end of the first season, it is merely a flat leafy rosette with no flowers. Leaves, thick stems, flowers and burs all appear with the plant’s maturity in the second year.

We will likely see this plant again later this season after the seeds have developed to become the sticky burs that we are familiar with, but now we can see it flowering.

Larry Weber
Larry Weber
MORE BY LARRY WEBER
Green-leafed plant with dark purple and red punches of tiny berries
Northland Outdoors
Northland Nature: Roadside berries sweeten summer
Retired teacher Larry Weber, of Barnum, is the author of “Butterflies of the North Woods" and “Spiders of the North Woods," among other books. Reach him via Katie Rohman at krohman@duluthnews.com.
Northland Nature_shield katydid
Northland Outdoors
Northland Nature: Orthoptera chirp away in August
Retired teacher Larry Weber, of Barnum, is the author of “Butterflies of the North Woods" and “Spiders of the North Woods," among other books. Reach him via Katie Rohman at krohman@duluthnews.com.
Aug 4
long-stemmed plant with cluster of tiny white flowers stands among green plants
Northland Outdoors
Northland Nature: Water hemlocks dot roadsides with white
Retired teacher Larry Weber, of Barnum, is the author of “Butterflies of the North Woods" and “Spiders of the North Woods," among other books. Reach him via Katie Rohman at krohman@duluthnews.com.
Jul 28
Northland Nature_white coral fungus
Northland Outdoors
Northland Nature: Fungi mimic coral on forest floor
Retired teacher Larry Weber, of Barnum, is the author of “Butterflies of the North Woods" and “Spiders of the North Woods," among other books. Reach him via Katie Rohman at krohman@duluthnews.com.
Jul 21

Larry Weber
By Larry Weber
Retired teacher Larry Weber, a Barnum resident, is the author of several books.
What To Read Next
Troy Hoffman relaxing.JPG
Northland Outdoors
What to bring on a wilderness canoe trip? Here's a checklist
1h ago
 · 
By  Staff Report
Bryan Ford kayaks.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Canoes, kayaks open doors to fishing adventures for paddling enthusiast
1h ago
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
Troy Hoffman map.JPG
Northland Outdoors
Canoe, kayak enthusiast offers tips for beginning paddlers
1h ago
 · 
By  Staff Report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Ben Lorenz' 48-inch muskie
Members Only
Northland Outdoors
VIDEO: Giant muskie, keeper walleye caught on same lure at same time
19h ago
 · 
By  John Myers
Rich Staffon
Northland Outdoors
Cloquet’s Rich Staffon wins national Izaak Walton League award
1h ago
 · 
By  John Myers
Player blocks ball hit by coach.
Sports
UMD volleyball looks for next step after 2022 bounce-back
1h ago
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
Jarrid Houston
Northland Outdoors
Jarrid Houston column: Head north for walleyes as local dog days have arrived
13h ago
 · 
By  Jarrid Houston