Northland battle against Lou Gehrig's disease adds bike ride

The "Tomassoni Tour" joins a fishing contest and snowmobile event to raise money for the battle against ALS.

Mesabi Trail
The first "Tomassoni Tour–Cycle for ALS" will be held Sept. 14-16 on the Mesabi Trail.
Contributed / Never Surrender Inc.
John Myers
By John Myers
Today at 8:00 AM

DULUTH — First there was the Island Lake fishing contest, then the Blizzard Tour snowmobile ride, and now the Northland battle against Lou Gehrig's disease is adding a bicycle tour to raise money against the debilitating disease.

Never Surrender Inc. is hosting the inaugural “Tomassoni Tour–Cycle for ALS’’ on Sept. 14-16 on the Mesabi Trail.

The event is named after former state Sen. Dave Tomassoni, who died from ALS in August. Tomassoni, of Chisholm, was instrumental in securing funding for the Mesabi Trail, a paved multi-use recreation trail that crosses much of the Iron Range.

The multi-day bike ride will be based out of Fortune Bay Casino near Tower, with shuttle transportation provided.

Never Surrender Inc. produces the Black Woods Blizzard Tour snowmobile event each winter and the Kolar Toyota ALS Fishing Tournament each June. The organization has raised over $20 million in the past 27 years through the snowmobile and fishing events. (This year’s fishing tournament is set for June 3, either in person on Island Lake or virtually on any lake.)

091021.N.DNT.SOLAR.C01.jpg
State Sen. David Tomassoni speaks at Heliene, a manufacturer of solar panels, on Sept. 9, 2021, in Mountain Iron.
Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune

“The Tomassoni Tour was an idea that started a few years ago by Todd Lauer, who was diagnosed with ALS in 2015,’’ David Kolquist, president of Never Surrender, Inc., said in a statement. “Todd and Senator Tomassoni became friends through their diagnosis, and we were able to get the event concept put together before Senator Tomassoni passed away.

"It was an emotional day for all of us involved when we told the senator that plans were in motion. We are honored to continue his legacy in hopes of one day finding a cure for ALS.”

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, affects 13,000-18,000 people in the United States, according to a 2022 study that used 2020 Census data.

Participants are asked to raise pledges to pay for their entry, with all proceeds going to help people with ALS and toward research to find a cure. Participants must raise a minimum of $1,000 for entry into the event. All participants must be at least 21 years old. This year’s entries will be limited to 75 cyclists.

The Tomassoni Tour–Cycle for ALS will offer a “Full Ride" — about 100-120 miles over the course of two days. The “Half Ride” option will be 50-60 miles. The event will allow e-bikes in addition to standard trail bikes.

For more information or to register for the bike tour, go to neversurrenderinc.org .

A paved trail leading into the woods.
Northland Outdoors
ALSO READ: What it's like to hike tallest bridge in Minnesota
Reporter Teri Cadeau crossed the Thomas Rukavina Memorial Bridge on the Mesabi Trail.
September 25, 2022 07:45 AM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau

