Northland Outdoors
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Northern Minnesota native wins global photography award

Cynthia Dickinson won the landscape category for her rainy evening shot of a stream near Ely.

Stream near Ely - ONE TIME USE ONLY
Cynthia Dickinson’s rainy-evening photo of a stream near Ely, taken after sunset but before darkness set in, won first place in the landscape category in the 19th annual Julia Margaret Cameron Awards announced in late November.
Contributed / Cynthia Dickinson
John Myers
By John Myers
December 10, 2022 09:00 AM
EDINA, Minn. — As a photographer, Cynthia Dickinson knows full well how sunlight at certain times of day, the golden hours at sunrise and sunset, can make magic.

But Dickinson has also found magic in darkness, or at least very low light.

Dickinson’s rainy-evening photo of a stream near Ely, taken after sunset but before darkness set in, won first place in the landscape category in the 19th annual Julia Margaret Cameron Awards announced in late November.

The prestigious awards for women photographers usually draw about 3,000 entries from more than 700 photographers worldwide. (Julia Margaret Cameron was a British photographer who is now considered one of the most important portraitists of the 19th century.)

Just as exciting as winning, for Dickinson, was knowing who the judge was who picked her photo as best: three-time Pulitzer prize winner Barbara Davidson, L.A. Times photographer and Guggenheim fellow.

“I’m in awe of Barbara Davidson’s work,” Dickinson noted. “It’s such a thrill to be judged by her.”

Dickinson’s photo of a common scene in northern Minnesota isn’t remarkable for the landscape itself but for how the photo captures the mood of Mother Nature at that moment of that day.

Cynthia Dickinson
Contributed / Howard Christopherson

Dickinson said she had been staying in the Ely area and shooting around the edges of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness. She was returning from the Isabella area and was nearly back in Ely when she crossed the meandering stream. It was a typical Northeastern Minnesota landscape, she noted, with the stream running through a spruce swamp with cattails.

But it was the lighting, or lack of it, that moved Dickinson to stop. Then she made a decision that may have sealed her prize. She didn’t open the window in her Jeep.

“I had the camera on the seat beside me so I am always ready. And there was something about the raindrops and the lighting and I decided to shoot it that way,” Dickinson said.

The photo was taken way back in 2016, Dickinson noted, and sat in her vast library of unedited images for several years. A career chef who found herself not working much during the pandemic, she then had ample time to dig into that library.

Dickinson said she didn’t use as much editing on the image as she does with many of her photographs. The photo mostly spoke for itself.

“I wanted to shoot it that way and I just trusted that it would work out,” she said. “I have to trust my eye as a photographer.”

John Myers
By John Myers
John Myers reports on the outdoors, natural resources and the environment for the Duluth News Tribune. You can reach him at jmyers@duluthnews.com.
