Northern Minnesota native wins global photography award

EDINA, Minn. — As a photographer, Cynthia Dickinson knows full well how sunlight at certain times of day, the golden hours at sunrise and sunset, can make magic.

But Dickinson has also found magic in darkness, or at least very low light.

Dickinson’s rainy-evening photo of a stream near Ely, taken after sunset but before darkness set in, won first place in the landscape category in the 19th annual Julia Margaret Cameron Awards announced in late November.

The prestigious awards for women photographers usually draw about 3,000 entries from more than 700 photographers worldwide. (Julia Margaret Cameron was a British photographer who is now considered one of the most important portraitists of the 19th century.)

Just as exciting as winning, for Dickinson, was knowing who the judge was who picked her photo as best: three-time Pulitzer prize winner Barbara Davidson, L.A. Times photographer and Guggenheim fellow.

“I’m in awe of Barbara Davidson’s work,” Dickinson noted. “It’s such a thrill to be judged by her.”

Dickinson’s photo of a common scene in northern Minnesota isn’t remarkable for the landscape itself but for how the photo captures the mood of Mother Nature at that moment of that day.

Dickinson said she had been staying in the Ely area and shooting around the edges of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness. She was returning from the Isabella area and was nearly back in Ely when she crossed the meandering stream. It was a typical Northeastern Minnesota landscape, she noted, with the stream running through a spruce swamp with cattails.

But it was the lighting, or lack of it, that moved Dickinson to stop. Then she made a decision that may have sealed her prize. She didn’t open the window in her Jeep.

“I had the camera on the seat beside me so I am always ready. And there was something about the raindrops and the lighting and I decided to shoot it that way,” Dickinson said.

The photo was taken way back in 2016, Dickinson noted, and sat in her vast library of unedited images for several years. A career chef who found herself not working much during the pandemic, she then had ample time to dig into that library.

Dickinson said she didn’t use as much editing on the image as she does with many of her photographs. The photo mostly spoke for itself.

“I wanted to shoot it that way and I just trusted that it would work out,” she said. “I have to trust my eye as a photographer.”

She described the experience in a caption she forwarded with the image.

"How many times have you driven this road? How many times have you passed by this bog in all these years never once paying attention to that slow meander of water through it? Never once saw the landscape so intensely as on this day in the diminishing light as it blackens the forest while rain becomes polished on the windows of your truck? For the first time you pull over watching the sky light clouds in some odd green and occasional electric bolt. The eeriness is suddenly exquisite, delicate and graceful."

Dickinson, 68, grew up in Aurora and spent a lot of time outdoors with her father, a forester. She also spent summers on Caribou Lake just off the North Shore. She received her first camera, a Brownie, as a child and had an uncle who was a photographer and who encouraged her and helped her pick out her first serious camera.

“My grandparents owned a mile of lake shore just north of Lutsen where I spent a lot of time,’’ she said. “Needless to say, I've been influenced a lot by the wilderness areas of northern Minnesota.”

She credits her grandmother for instilling a passion for nature.

“I spent my summers at the cabin with her where she taught me the same things my dad, the forester taught me — names and qualities and reasons for trees; how to fish a walleye, clean it and cook it; how to berry pick and make fresh muffins for breakfast; how to sleep without fear in the silence of a remote forest,” Dickinson noted. “Without those early lessons, I would not be creating the work I do create.”

You can see more of Cynthia Dickinson’s images at cynthiadickinson.com .