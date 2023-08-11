Northern Minnesota artists win state trout, walleye stamp competitions

DULUTH — Two northern Minnesota artists have won this year’s competition for fishing stamp art held by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

Dean Kegler of Alborn, just outside Duluth, won the contest for trout and salmon stamp, while Sam Larsen of Bemidji won the competition for walleye stamp.

Fishing stamp sales revenue goes to help fund fish stocking, habitat and other fish conservation efforts. The trout stamp is required of all people who fish trout or salmon in the state, while the walleye stamp is a voluntary contribution.

Kegler’s brook trout is shown about to inhale an angler’s fly. It was one of 10 eligible submissions. The runner-up was Ronald Engebretson of Owatonna with a watercolor/color pencil submission of a brown trout. Third place went to Josh Evan of Mapleton with an acrylic submission of a brook trout. Kegler has won several other wildlife and fish stamp art competitions, including winning the 2016 Minnesota trout and salmon stamp, the 2009 Minnesota pheasant stamp and 2017 Minnesota walleye stamp.

Larsen's walleye, about to chow-down on a jig-and-minnow combination, topped the walleye stamp contest, which had 11 eligible submissions. The runner-up was Stuart Nelson of Cloquet with an acrylic submission of a walleye. Third place went to Stephen Hamrick of Lakeville with an acrylic painting of a walleye.

The walleye stamps cost $5 plus another 75 cents if you want a paper copy mailed to you. Trout stamps are $10 plus the 75-cent fees. The artists don't get paid for their work, but the competition victories usually help boost sales of the images.

Minnesota also has conservation stamp artwork for turkey, waterfowl and pheasant hunting. For more information on stamps and the art contests, go to mndnr.gov/stamps .