North Dakota spring duck numbers flat as wetlands, nesting habitat diminish

A survey showed a 1.5% increase in spring duck numbers before this summer's hatch of new ducks occured.

mallard ducks
The annual spring survey of waterfowl in North Dakota, one of the key nesting areas for ducks, showed overall duck numbers up 1.5% from 2022, but wetlands down 26%.
Contributed / North Dakota Game and Fish Department
By Staff reports
Today at 6:00 AM

BISMARCK, N.D. — Waterfowl enthusiasts are watching as the annual spring population surveys are released in coming weeks. The first report is from North Dakota, with an estimated 3.4 million birds, up 1.5% from 2022.

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department’s 76th annual spring breeding duck survey conducted in May was the 23rd highest on record and stands at 39% above the long-term 1948-2022 average, according to Mike Szymanski, migratory game bird supervisor.

Still, even in areas with ample wetlands, the duck count wasn’t as good as recent years.

“As with all May waterfowl surveys (taken before this year’s new ducks hatch) we are counting what remains of last year’s fall flight. After a modest production year last year, duck numbers were flat,’’ Szymanski said. “Moreover, a large decrease in the number of ducks observed in areas with good wetland conditions is emblematic of a broader population that has declined overall.”

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
