North Dakota spring duck numbers flat as wetlands, nesting habitat diminish

BISMARCK, N.D. — Waterfowl enthusiasts are watching as the annual spring population surveys are released in coming weeks. The first report is from North Dakota, with an estimated 3.4 million birds, up 1.5% from 2022.

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department’s 76th annual spring breeding duck survey conducted in May was the 23rd highest on record and stands at 39% above the long-term 1948-2022 average, according to Mike Szymanski, migratory game bird supervisor.

Still, even in areas with ample wetlands, the duck count wasn’t as good as recent years.

“As with all May waterfowl surveys (taken before this year’s new ducks hatch) we are counting what remains of last year’s fall flight. After a modest production year last year, duck numbers were flat,’’ Szymanski said. “Moreover, a large decrease in the number of ducks observed in areas with good wetland conditions is emblematic of a broader population that has declined overall.”

The number of total wetlands was down 26% from last year but still 76% above the 1948-2023 average. But, outside those wetlands, in grassy areas where many ducks nest, a lack of habitat looms large as agricultural crops encroach.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The prairie wetland ecosystem is highly dynamic, which is evidenced by the last few years bouncing between wet and dry conditions. Whether wet or not, waterfowl resources continue to decline in the state due to diminished reproductive potential, limited by secure nesting cover,’’ Szymanski said.

The survey found mallards down 9.8% from 2022; green-winged teal up 71%; wigeon and pintails increased 58% and 47%; canvasbacks up 19%; blue-winged teal down 4.4% and scaup (bluebills) down 29%.

Szymanski added that the estimated number of Canada geese (297,914) in North Dakota during the May 2023 survey was down 23% from the 2022 estimate, which was a record.