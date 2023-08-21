Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
North American spring duck count down

The annual survey has been conducted since 1955 across prime breeding areas.

blue-winged-teal.jpg
The annual survey of breeding ducks across North America found overall duck numbers down 7% from last year. Blue-winged teal numbers were down 19% from last year but were 2% above the long-term average.
Contributed / U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
John Myers
By John Myers
Today at 9:00 AM

WASHINGTON — The annual survey of waterfowl across prime North American breeding regions tallied 32.3 million ducks this year, down 7% from 2022 and down 9% from the long-term average.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service released its 2023 Waterfowl Population Status report Friday based on surveys conducted in May and early June with help from the Canadian Wildlife Service and other natural resource agencies.

The survey also found the number of small wetlands, or ponds, down 9% from last year and 5% below the long-term average.

Biologists use the annual survey to track waterfowl trends and to set parameters for the fall hunting seasons.

Mallards, the most common and commonly hunted duck, were down 18% from 2022 and 23% below the long-term average.

2023 spring waterfowl survey results
Results from the 2023 spring waterfowl survey.
Contributed / Ducks Unlimited

While the survey was taken before this year’s ducks were hatched, officials said the decline shows habitat continues to play the key role in waterfowl populations.

"These results are somewhat disappointing, as we had hoped for better production from the prairies following improved moisture conditions in spring of 2022," said Steve Adair, chief biologist for the conservation group Ducks Unlimited.

Severe drought across parts of Canada's prime nesting areas could cause duck numbers to slip even more.

The Minnesota DNR reported earlier this month that its spring survey showed duck numbers down 22% from 2022 and 15% below the long-term average. North Dakota reported a slight increase in overall duck numbers compared to 2022 although mallard numbers were down 10%.

Frank Rohwer, president of the group Delta Waterfowl, said the production of new ducks this summer should have been good in some areas, including parts of North Dakota that had ample wetlands, which may help make up for the spring decline.

“I think duck production is going to be a much better picture than what we’re seeing in these survey numbers,” Rohwer said.

John Myers
By John Myers
John Myers reports on the outdoors, natural resources and the environment for the Duluth News Tribune. You can reach him at jmyers@duluthnews.com.
