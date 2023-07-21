New fishing pier installed at Island Lake north of Duluth

ISLAND LAKE — A new fishing pier is in service on Island Lake Reservoir.

The new pier was installed in June, a joint effort of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and Minnesota Power.

The pier is located at the east end of Island Lake Park, a recreation area managed by Minnesota Power. It's a floating pier accessible by a ramp that adjusts to the water level. A paved path runs from a small parking area that also includes a wheelchair-accessible portable toilet.

The pier is located just off County Highway 4, also called Rice Lake Road, just past the Island Lake bridge, about 20 minutes north of Duluth.

Island Lake Park also has a nice picnic area and sand swimming beach with roped buoys, but no lifeguard.