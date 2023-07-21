6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, July 21
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Northland Outdoors

New fishing pier installed at Island Lake north of Duluth

Pier is wheelchair accessible, with a ramp and hard-surfaced path.

Folks use the new fishing pier.
Anglers use the new fishing pier on Island Lake on July 10.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
John Myers
By John Myers
Today at 8:00 AM

ISLAND LAKE — A new fishing pier is in service on Island Lake Reservoir.

The new pier was installed in June, a joint effort of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and Minnesota Power.

The pier is located at the east end of Island Lake Park, a recreation area managed by Minnesota Power. It's a floating pier accessible by a ramp that adjusts to the water level. A paved path runs from a small parking area that also includes a wheelchair-accessible portable toilet.

The pier is located just off County Highway 4, also called Rice Lake Road, just past the Island Lake bridge, about 20 minutes north of Duluth.

Island Lake Park also has a nice picnic area and sand swimming beach with roped buoys, but no lifeguard.

ADVERTISEMENT

MORE FISHING COVERAGE IN NORTHLAND OUTDOORS:
Jarrid Houston
Northland Outdoors
Jarrid Houston column: Beat the crowds for the best bite
It is nice to have a team of anglers on the boat, so you can see what's working best.
22h ago
 · 
By  Jarrid Houston
Russ Chapek Muskie.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Family on vacation catches 51-inch muskie on Lake Darling
The group of five caught the muskie on the evening of Sunday, July 16, 2023.
1d ago
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
Minnesota DNR Report logo
Northland Outdoors
DNR Report: Juvenile hawk brought to sheriff’s office
Minnesota Department of Natural Resources report for the week of July 17.
1d ago
Zebco fishing combo.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Dokken: Practical joke spawns new tradition on Ontario fly-in fishing trip
We’ll always remember the vintage fiberglass fishing rod paired with a push-button reel. We’ll also remember the laughs that ensued when someone hooked a fish.
Jul 14
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
Jarrid Houston
Northland Outdoors
Jarrid Houston column: Dog days of summer doesn't mean slow fishing
Catfishing on the St. Louis River Estuary is heating up as the season rolls on.
Jul 13
 · 
By  Jarrid Houston
358477995_615305794031393_815807589904357581_n.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Entangled in fishing line, Deer Lake loon is saved with midnight rescue effort
Anglers are asked to retrieve as much of their broken off fishing line as possible.
Jul 12
 · 
By  John Myers
Minnesota DNR Report logo
Northland Outdoors
DNR Report: Bear cub enters cabin, helps itself to some chocolate
Minnesota Department of Natural Resources report for the week of July 10.
Jul 11
Itasca State Park.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Lake Itasca public water access closed through 2023 summer season
As of Tuesday, July 11, the Lake Itasca Public Water Access in Itasca State Park is closed through the 2023 summer season, due to the construction of a new public water access facility
Jul 11
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Trophy Room_Nikolas Peterson
Northland Outdoors
Trophy Room: Angler lands Burntside Lake lunker
Send us your big fish photos by email to outdoors@duluthnews.com.
Jul 9
 · 
By  Staff reports
Olivia Kopetzky and her 52.25-ich muskie
Northland Outdoors
Giant muskie smacks salmon lure along South Shore of Lake Superior
Thirteen-year-old Olivia Kopetzky reeled in among the largest muskies caught in the Twin Ports area.
Jul 7
 · 
By  John Myers

John Myers
By John Myers
John Myers reports on the outdoors, natural resources and the environment for the Duluth News Tribune. You can reach him at jmyers@duluthnews.com.
What To Read Next
Northland Nature_white coral fungus
Northland Outdoors
Northland Nature: Fungi mimic coral on forest floor
4h ago
 · 
By  Larry Weber
071721.O.DNT.bowfestC2
Northland Outdoors
Bowfest set for July 27-30 at Mont du Lac Resort
15h ago
 · 
By  John Myers
Temperatures climbing back up
Northland Outdoors
Northland Outdoors Forecast: Temperatures climbing back up
1d ago
 · 
By  Robert Poynter
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Police talk near woods.
Local
Superior Youth Organization board member 'injured in altercation' near youth ballgame
10h ago
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
wood gavel with American flag in background
Local
Rape charges dropped against Duluth caregiver
1h ago
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
15nov14_0219.jpg
Members Only
Local
Fact check: No, the mineral withdrawal won't affect taconite mining
4h ago
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
A baseball player gets ready to throw the ball during a drill.
Sports
Huskies infielder Hallquist enjoys power surge in second season
4h ago
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski