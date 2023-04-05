50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
New app available for Minnesota state campground payments

The DNR has also set four dates for free admission to state parks.

SAVANNA PORTAGE STATE PARK
A dock extends into Lake Shumway at Savanna Portage State Park, north of McGregor, Minn. Minnesota state parks are discontinuing the use of on-site collection boxes for payments.
Clint Austin / 2021 file / Duluth News Tribune
By John Myers
Today at 9:51 AM

ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is modernizing payment options in state parks, recreation areas and forest campgrounds by discontinuing the use of on-site, self-payment collection boxes and expanding electronic payment options, including an app for mobile devices called Yodel.

Products available to purchase via Yodel will expand throughout the summer camping season. Yodel is an addition to current payment options, which include in-person transactions at state park offices and the online reservation system at mndnr.gov/reservations .

The DNR is modernizing payment systems to reduce risk of theft of payment envelopes collected on-site, to improve data security and to improve safety of visitors and DNR staff. Campsites in state forest campgrounds are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Campgrounds in state forests do not have staffed offices.

State parks free on 4 dates

The DNR said it is waiving vehicle permit fees at all 75 state parks and recreation areas on four dates: April 22, June 10, Sept. 9 and Nov. 24.

The DNR offers free park days to encourage Minnesotans to get outdoors and enjoy the health and wellness benefits of spending time in nature. Find state park programs at mndnr.gov/ptcalendar . The entrance fee waiver on Free Park Days does not cover activities like camping, rentals or tours.

For more information, contact the DNR Information Center by emailing info.dnr@state.mn.us or by calling 888-646-6367

