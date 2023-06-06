99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, June 6
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Northland Outdoors

Minnesota wolves eating fish wasn’t a fluke — it’s a thing

The Voyageurs Wolf Project finds that wolves catch and eat spawning suckers every spring.

Voyageurs wolf stalking fish
A single frame of a trail camera video of a wolf stalking fish in Voyageurs National Park. Newly published research has found that wolves in and around the park target spawning suckers in streams each spring as a readily available source of protein.
Contributed / Voyageurs Wolf Project
John Myers
By John Myers
Today at 3:46 PM

KABETOGAMA LAKE — When researchers at the Voyageurs Wolf Project first captured video of wolves catching and eating fish out of a small stream back in 2017, they thought it was probably a unique occurrence.

Now, upon further research, the biologists have found that many wolves across their Northland range likely target and catch fish in the spring — a good source of protein at just the right time of year when other food is not abundant.

In a study published in the May issue of the journal Royal Society Open , the wolf project scientists found wolves returning to their favorite fishing holes to catch fish for five straight years, and one more year after the report was finished.

A wolf stalks a fish in Voyageurs National Park. On Thursday, researchers released the first-ever video of wolves eating fish, and said GPS data shows one pack spent about half their time during several weeks in April and May “hunting’’ around creeks, namely for spawning suckers and northern pike. (Still frame from Voyageurs National Park video)
News
RELATED: Video shows wolves fishing in Voyageurs National Park
In another stunning revelation of wolf behavior from Voyageurs National Park, researchers Thursday announced they have confirmed park wolves hunting for and eating fish out of streams as a regular part of their diet.
December 13, 2018 02:00 PM
 · 
By  John Myers

“After observing males and females, yearlings and adults, lone wolves and pack members fish, we think that wolves hunt spawning fish across similar boreal ecosystems, and they likely have been doing it for quite a while. We don’t think it is a new behavior,” said Dani Freund, lead author of the report and one of the Voyageurs Wolf Project collaborators.

In the project’s initial account of wolves fishing, published in the journal Mammalian Biology and reported in the News Tribune in 2018, the group only observed two wolves from the same pack catching fish one spring. It was the first-ever video of gray wolves catching and eating freshwater fish.

ADVERTISEMENT

Those early observations were “very anecdotal” according to Thomas Gable, lead researcher for the project.

“This work is more rigorous because it is over many years. We also have already recorded wolves fishing this year. So we’ve documented the behavior occurring six out of seven years since 2017,” Gable noted.

wolf on log fishing
In a single frame of a trail camera video, a wolf stands on a log watching suckers spawn up a stream near Voyageurs National Park. A new study has found wolves regularly stalk and catch spawning fish in shallow streams every spring in northern Minnesota.
Contributed / Voyaguers Wolf Project

The annual observations allowed the group to gain insight into when, where and how wolves fish. Wolves fish at night, from April to June, when suckers in northern Minnesota swim upstream en masse and are actively spawning. Fish splash more and are distracted when they’re laying their eggs, making it easy for wolves to detect their prey and catch them in very shallow water.

“Wolves’ main weapon is their mouth, so going after prey such as deer can cause a severe injury,” Freund said. “Fish, on the other hand, can’t do much to a wolf, and wolves seem to be taking advantage of that. Some wolves seemed to completely pass up larger prey such as beaver when fish were available and abundant.”

081119.O.DNT.VoyageurswolvesC1.jpg
Sports
FROM 2019: The secret summer lives of Voyageurs Park wolves
Once a mystery, wolves' summer prey and habits are unfolding in ongoing study.
August 11, 2019 05:30 AM
 · 
By  John Myers

Wolves fished in creeks, rivers and streams less than 3 feet deep, and often in the shallow waters below beaver dams. The dams create barriers for fish as they swim upstream to spawn, causing a fish traffic jam that wolves use to their advantage.

Camera trap (trail camera) videos recorded by the project showed wolves waiting on creek banks and ambushing their prey by plunging their noses into the water and catching fish in their jaws, a strategy similar to how wolves hunt salmon in British Columbia and Alaska. Such observations add to growing evidence that wolf hunting behavior is more flexible than the chasing behaviors wolves are typically associated with to hunt deer, elk and moose.

On the Johnson Ranch.
Northland Outdoors
FROM 2022: A fence around this northern Minnesota cattle ranch may keep both calves and wolves from dying
Cooperative effort aims to help cattle rancher, wolves and wolf researchers.
June 10, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers

The project has made several other startling discoveries on wolves in and around Voyageurs National Park over the past decade, including wolves' ability to lie in wait to kill beaver, not just chase their prey, and wolves focusing their foraging on blueberries at certain times each summer.

On average, there are about 75 wolves in the greater Voyageurs area, but that can fluctuate annually between 63 and 82, spread among multiple wolf packs. The Voyageurs Wolf Project is conducted under the auspices of the University of Minnesota, where professor Joseph Bump is the project head. The project has been funded by the Minnesota Environment and Natural Resources Trust Fund that's stocked by the state's lottery profits.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE IN NORTHLAND OUTDOORS:
FISH_Trout.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Trophy Room: Lake trout were biting on Memorial Day weekend
Send us your big fish photos by email to outdoors@duluthnews.com.
June 06, 2023 12:11 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
062820.O.DNT.KucheraLake3.jpg
Northland Outdoors
You can help count loons on Minnesota lakes
Volunteers are needed in several counties to pick a lake and survey loons on one morning.
June 06, 2023 08:13 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
TROPHY FISH_Judd.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Trophy Room: Giant coho salmon caught off Duluth
Send us your big fish photos by email to outdoors@duluthnews.com.
June 04, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
people fishing during tournament
Northland Outdoors
ALS patients use battery-operated reels thanks to money raised in fishing tournament
Never Surrender and Courage Kenny teamed up to get ALS patients on the water during the Island Lake tournament.
June 03, 2023 03:54 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
Man uses thermometer to check temperature on swallow egg.
Northland Outdoors
Duluth researchers check tree swallow eggs, chicks for 'forever chemical' toxicity
The EPA project has 300 swallow houses up around Duluth and Boulder Lake to study PFAS impacts.
June 03, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Beginning July 1, 2023, anglers will be able to use two lines during the open water season on the Minnesota River from downstream of the Granite Falls dam to Pool 2 on the Mississippi River.
Northland Outdoors
Anglers will have the option of setting two lines when fishing the Minnesota River starting July 1
Gov. Tim Walz signed legislation allowing two lines during open water season on Minnesota River downstream of the Granite Falls dam to Pool 2 in the Mississippi River.
June 02, 2023 03:14 PM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
Jason Durham bass.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Kindergarten teacher, fishing guide all in a day’s work for Jason Durham
Durham, 46, of Park Rapids, Minnesota, just wrapped up his 22nd year as a kindergarten teacher in his hometown of Nevis, Minnesota. This is his 32nd year of guiding.
June 02, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
gray bird with white belly in flight
Northland Outdoors
Northland Nature: Swallows find refuge in bay
Retired teacher Larry Weber, of Barnum, is the author of “Butterflies of the North Woods" and “Spiders of the North Woods," among other books. Reach him via Katie Rohman at krohman@duluthnews.com.
June 02, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Larry Weber
Joe Laurin shows a map of Lake of the Woods mining locations. The map is one of several Laurin has as part of the collection in his Flag Island lighthouse cabin.
Northland Outdoors
Dokken: Lake of the Woods historian Joe Laurin now offers guided boat and snowmobile tours
A typical tour will begin at 7 a.m., Laurin says, usually departing from a resort on the Northwest Angle mainland or from Flag or Oak islands; full- and half-day trips are available.
June 01, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
Jarrid Houston
Northland Outdoors
Jarrid Houston column: The fishing is warming up with the weather
Walleyes are hitting jigs with minnows or worms on the St. Louis River Estuary, but try crankbaits, too.
June 01, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Jarrid Houston
kayaks
Northland Outdoors
Wisconsin state parks, trails and fishing free this weekend
Residents and nonresidents are invited to try something new outdoors.
June 01, 2023 11:10 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
FreedomRidge.041923.SummerFun2023
Northland Outdoors
Appleton, Atwater offroading parks open to visitors looking to get dirty
Area off-roading parks are perfect for any thrillseeker looking to kick up some dirt and get muddy.
June 01, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report

John Myers
By John Myers
John Myers reports on the outdoors, natural resources and the environment for the Duluth News Tribune. You can reach him at jmyers@duluthnews.com.
What To Read Next
Minnesota DNR Report logo
Northland Outdoors
DNR Report: Panfish bite is picking up
June 01, 2023 10:00 AM
A warm start to June
Northland Outdoors
Northland Outdoors Forecast: A warm start to June
June 01, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Robert Poynter
Get Outdoors logo
Northland Outdoors
Get Outdoors: Check out Minnesota state parks for free June 10
June 01, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
PolyMet
Breaking News
Local
Army Corps revokes key Northmet copper-nickel mine permit
June 06, 2023 04:27 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
Moon Earth rock
Astro Bob
Astro Bob: Oldest Earth rock found — of all places — on the moon
June 06, 2023 03:13 PM
 · 
By  Bob King
A Delta jet in flight.
Local
Biden signs Stauber, Klobuchar bill to study modernization of pilot alert system into law
June 06, 2023 01:09 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
Player makes catch at first.
Prep
Prep softball: Where Superior goes, 'Louie the Lion' follows
June 06, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb