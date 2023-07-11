Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, July 11
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Northland Outdoors

Minnesota will require nontoxic ammo in state park, SNA hunts

State park lead ban was postponed last year due to supply issues for alternatives.

Minnesota deer hunt
The Minnesota DNR will require hunters use non-toxic ammunition in nearly all state park and scientific and natural area special hunts starting this fall. The exception will be youth deer hunts in state parks in the state's shotgun-only deer hunting zone.
Sam Cook / File / Duluth News Tribune
John Myers
By John Myers
Today at 3:00 PM

ST. PAUL — Minnesota will require nontoxic ammunition for most special hunts held in state parks and scientific and natural areas starting this fall.

The state park hunt requirement was set to go into effect in 2022 but was delayed due to the Department of Natural Resources’ assessment that supply chain issues had limited nontoxic ammunition options for hunters.

The nontoxic requirements will impact the relatively few hunters who hunt in SNAs. It will apply to both rifle bullets and shotgun pellets. Hunting is allowed only on 56 of the state’s 166 scientific and natural areas which are generally off limits to hunting or gathering and are set aside to preserve biodiversity of special species of plants and animals.

The 56 scientific and natural areas included in the lead ban will be listed in the 2023 hunting and trapping guide available online and in print wherever licenses are sold starting later this summer. The nontoxic ammunition requirement for SNAs was imposed by an order of DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen signed in June. Strommen is expected to sign the state park order soon.

Hunting also is generally prohibited in state parks, but several of them offer special youth, antlerless, archery, muzzleloader and other deer hunts to reduce deer populations where they are considered too high. In all there are 66 different special hunts in state parks across the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gail Nosek, DNR communications director, said youth state park deer hunts in the shotgun-only zones in the state will be exempted from the lead ban but those hunters will be required to remove their gut piles from any deer shot to prevent other animals from scavenging lead fragments.

deer hunting.jpg
Minnesota will require hunters participating in special state park and scientific and antureal are hunts to use nontoxic ammunition starting this fall.
Clint Austin / file photo / Duluth News Tribune

The move to unleaded ammunition, if only in a few areas of the state, comes after Minnesota lawmakers decided in last-minute negotiations to back-off plans to ban lead shot on all state wildlife management areas in farm regions of the state, a move that had been part of the ongoing push to remove toxic lead from all sorts of products.

Lead shot has been banned for waterfowl hunting across North America for decades because even small lead shot can be fatally toxic to eagles and other birds. Lead has been removed from gasoline, paint and other consumer products because it is extremely toxic, causing neurological and brain disorders in some people, especially children and fetuses, who are exposed to it.

READ MORE IN NORTHLAND OUTDOORS:
Minnesota DNR Report logo
Northland Outdoors
DNR Report: Bear cub enters cabin, helps itself to some chocolate
Minnesota Department of Natural Resources report for the week of July 10.
5h ago
Itasca State Park.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Lake Itasca public water access closed through 2023 summer season
As of Tuesday, July 11, the Lake Itasca Public Water Access in Itasca State Park is closed through the 2023 summer season, due to the construction of a new public water access facility
5h ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Volunteers using hand tools on trail in forest
Northland Outdoors
200 volunteers needed to help refurbish Superior Hiking Trail 
Projects are planned near Tofte, Lutsen and Two Harbors over the next few weeks.
23h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
DSC02462.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Frisch: Catch a Big One
Mike Frisch gives tips on how to catch big fish.
1d ago
 · 
By  Mike Frisch
Trophy Room_Nikolas Peterson
Northland Outdoors
Trophy Room: Angler lands Burntside Lake lunker
Send us your big fish photos by email to outdoors@duluthnews.com.
2d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Outdoors logo
Northland Outdoors
Get Outdoors: Sign up for Minnesota Naturalist Volunteer Training
Editor’s note: Some events may have been canceled after the time of publication. Please check with local organizers. Email events to outdoors@duluthnews.com.
4d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Olivia Kopetzky and her 52.25-ich muskie
Northland Outdoors
Giant muskie smacks salmon lure along South Shore of Lake Superior
Thirteen-year-old Olivia Kopetzky reeled in among the largest muskies caught in the Twin Ports area.
4d ago
 · 
By  John Myers
Father stands near his daughter and helicopter.
Northland Outdoors
Children carry on Ely father's smokejumping legacy
The Rovas are specially trained wildland firefighters who parachute or hike into inaccessible landscapes to combat and cut off blazes before they spread.
4d ago
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
green blade of grass wound into a small bundle
Northland Outdoors
Northland Nature: Sac spiders blend in along lakeshore
Retired teacher Larry Weber, of Barnum, is the author of “Butterflies of the North Woods" and “Spiders of the North Woods," among other books. Reach him via Katie Rohman at krohman@duluthnews.com.
4d ago
 · 
By  Larry Weber
Kab-3 2 copy.jpeg
Northland Outdoors
Frisch: My favorite summer fishing vacation spots
Mike Frisch lays out his summer fishing vacation spots.
4d ago
 · 
By  Mike Frisch
Minnesota DNR conservation officer
Northland Outdoors
Ely deer crasher avoids jail time
Casey Meadows, 20, was sentenced to probation, fines and restitution.
5d ago
 · 
By  John Myers
Jarrid Houston
Northland Outdoors
Jarrid Houston column: Smallmouth hitting on the St. Louis, panfish on inland lakes
Lake Superior action near the Twin Ports continues to move into deeper water.
5d ago
 · 
By  Jarrid Houston

Efforts to ban small lead fishing sinkers and jigs also stalled at the capitol yet again this year. The failed effort aimed to keep the lead out of loons and swans which sometimes ingest lead tackle when mistaking it for the grit they need to digest their food. Instead of a statewide ban, lawmakers gave the DNR the option to create a Twin Cities Swan Protection Zone to include metro lakes commonly used by swans and anglers where lead tackle can be banned if needed.

Some conservation groups and biologists have pushed for elimination of all lead shot and bullets for hunting and small tackle for fishing, noting people also are at risk from lead fragments in venison. They argue that there is no need for any loons, swans or eagles to die unnecessarily when options abound for nontoxic alternatives. But critics say non-toxic alternatives can be more expensive than lead and that, while individual birds may be dying of lead poisoning, there is no evidence of population-level harm caused to birds or other animals.

John Myers
By John Myers
John Myers reports on the outdoors, natural resources and the environment for the Duluth News Tribune. You can reach him at jmyers@duluthnews.com.
What To Read Next
Anglers decend on Island Lake for 27th annual Kolar Toyota ALS Fishing Tournament
Northland Outdoors
Coast Guard data shows Minnesota is the safest boating state
5d ago
 · 
By  John Myers
Minnesota DNR Report logo
Northland Outdoors
DNR Report: People take to the water over holiday weekend
5d ago
Tracking a mild Saturday after showers move through Friday
Northland Outdoors
Northland Outdoors Forecast: Showers Friday followed by a mild Saturday
5d ago
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Tattoo artist works on hand tattoo for customer
Business
Walk-in tattoo parlor opens in downtown Superior
9h ago
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
wood gavel with American flag in background
Local
Carlton man indicted on federal child porn charges
1h ago
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
Duluth Mayor Emily Larson, fourth from right, celebrates as Patrick Waddick, President of Innovation and Operations at Cirrus Aircraft, cuts a ribbon during the grand opening of the Paint and Finish Facility Expansion
Local
Duluth looks to feds for help as it strives to meet growing labor needs
8h ago
 · 
By  Peter Passi
artist on Lake Superior beach unsettled cloudy rainy day
Arts and Entertainment
Artist finishes Lake Superior Circle Tour, begins committing it to canvas
9h ago
 · 
By  Jay Gabler