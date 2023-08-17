Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, August 17
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Northland Outdoors

Minnesota lottery sales generate big bucks for natural resources

Over 33 years of ticket sales, $1.7 billion has been generated for natural resource projects.

Minnesota Lottery ticket
Sales of all kinds of Minnesota Lottery tickets hit $787 million for the fiscal year ending June 30, with more than $89 million of the state's profits gong toward environmental and natural resource projects across the state.
Contributed / Minnesota Lottery
John Myers
By John Myers
Today at 11:08 AM

ST. PAUL — The chances of you winning a huge lottery jackpot may be one in a billion, but the chances that your lottery ticket purchase will help Minnesota’s natural resources are almost 100%.

Minnesota Lottery officials on Thursday released their report for the fiscal year ending June 30 that showed lottery sales reached $787.2 million over the 12-month period, the second-highest total in the lottery’s 33-year history, with scratch games taking the lead at $545.7 million.

Most of that money spent on lottery tickets goes back to players in prizes, and Minnesotans won $502 million in prizes from those ticket purchases.

Of the state’s lottery’s profits, $105.7 million went to the general fund, which supports education, public safety and health and human services. Another $89 million went toward programs dedicated to the protection and preservation of Minnesota’s environment and natural resources, including $52 million to the Environment and Natural Resources Trust Fund, $18.5 million to the state Game and Fish Fund and $18.5 million to the state Natural Resources Fund and $1.5 million for programs to help prevent and treat problem gambling.

The 3,000 stores and other retailers where lottery tickets are sold earned a total of $51.9 million in commissions and incentives, an average of $17,288 per business.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since 1990, the lottery has generated more than $3.8 billion for state programs, including more than $1.7 billion for environment and natural resources efforts.

more by john myers
Ben Lorenz' 48-inch muskie
Members Only
Northland Outdoors
Giant muskie, keeper walleye caught on same lure at same time
Ben Lorenz, 9, of Tower, managed to land both fish at once on Lake Vermilion.
0m ago
 · 
By  John Myers
Lake Vermilion State park
Northland Outdoors
Survey says: Minnesotans love their state parks
1d ago
 · 
By  John Myers
fishing the Bois Brule River
Northland Outdoors
Combined fall, spring Brule steelhead run down a bit 
2d ago
 · 
By  John Myers
Members of the Fond du Lac Band work through the wild rice on Dead Fish Lake near Saywer. (News Tribune File photo)
Northland Outdoors
Wild rice not yet legal to harvest in Minnesota as season approaches
2d ago
 · 
By  John Myers

John Myers
By John Myers
John Myers reports on the outdoors, natural resources and the environment for the Duluth News Tribune. You can reach him at jmyers@duluthnews.com.
What To Read Next
The heat picks up this Weekend
Northland Outdoors
Northland Outdoors Forecast: The heat picks up this Weekend
2h ago
 · 
By  Robert Poynter
Get Outdoors logo
Northland Outdoors
Get Outdoors: Master Naturalist training offered at Sax-Zim Bog
6h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Minnesota DNR Report logo
Northland Outdoors
DNR Report: Bear baiting starts to get underway
1d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Minnesota Lottery ticket
Northland Outdoors
Minnesota lottery sales generate big bucks for natural resources
1h ago
 · 
By  John Myers
People crowd around a long bar in a windowless space. Bartenders work busily to serve drinks, while a band plays in the background.
Members Only
Arts and Entertainment
Duluth's Rex Bar closes after 15 years
22h ago
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
White man's hand holds trade paperback book titled "Mining the Heartland: Nature, Place, and Populism on the Iron Range" by Erik Kojola. Book cover features photograph of open pit ore mine, and rocks are visible behind book.
Lifestyle
Front Row Seat: Book explores culture, conflict on Iron Range
6h ago
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Worker serves up food
Members Only
Business
Hermantown food truck's barbecue, smoked goods are fire
21h ago
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine