Minnesota House passes natural resources bill

Along with millions of dollars for habitat and outdoor facilities, the bill would ban a wolf hunt and raise fishing license fees.

Minnesota State Capitol, St. Paul, Minnesota
The Minnesota House has passed a natural resources funding and policy bill. It now awaits compromise hearings with the Senate before moving on to the governor to be signed into law.
John Myers
By John Myers
Today at 1:49 PM

ST. PAUL — The Minnesota House of Representatives has passed the 2023 Environment, Natural Resources, Climate and Energy Budget Bill by a party-line vote of 69-59.

The bill, H.F. 2310 , which was debated for eight hours and which passed just before midnight Tuesday, now must be reconciled with a similar bill advancing in the Senate before going on to the governor to be signed into law.

The bill adds restrictions and toughens requirements for deer farms and transfers their authority to the Department of Natural Resources in an effort to reduce the spread of chronic wasting disease among wild deer.

It also provides $4 million over the next two years for the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa to work with the DNR to move wild elk from northwestern Minnesota to Carlton and southern St. Louis counties, what would be the region’s first wild elk in 150 years.

The bill, authored by Rep. Rick Hansen, DFL-South St. Paul, invests over $670 million in new funding above previous levels spent for the environment and natural resources. It funds the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and the Board of Water and Soil Resources, as well as the Metropolitan Council Parks, Conservation Corps, Minnesota Zoo and the Science Museum of Minnesota.

It's the largest investment into protecting our environment ever in our state’s history.
Rep. Rick Hansen, DFL-South St. Paul

Most of the new money comes from the state’s current budget surplus. But the bill also includes both fishing license and state park admission fee increases, which the governor and DNR had asked for to bolster revenue after the surplus is used up.

A last-minute amendment would prohibit the Minnesota DNR from holding a wolf hunting or trapping season if the animal ever comes off the federal endangered species list. Current law would allow the DNR to conduct a hunt if they saw fit. Another provision would allow the use of inline muzzle-loading rifles during the state's muzzleloader deer hunting season.

Another amendment added would double the state restitution fee charged to wildlife law violators if the act is committed in a malicious manner. The restitution for a deer in those cases would jump from $500 to $1,000 per animal. The amendment is a direct reaction to public outcry over an Ely case in March where a man admitted to intentionally running down three deer with his truck.

The bill includes tens of millions of dollars for parks and trails, reforestation, to acquire wildlife habitat, rebuild a state fish hatchery and repair or replace outdoor facilities statewide and is believed to be the largest outdoor bill ever, both in policy changes and money for state agencies and state outdoor facilities and land acquisition.

“We're trying to make up for a lot of years of nothing passing, of stalemate” between Democrats and Republicans, Hansen told the News Tribune. “It's the largest investment into protecting our environment ever in our state’s history.”

The bill includes $93 million for replanting trees and responding to emerald ash borer, the invasive tree-killing insect, and $6.6 million to address aquatic invasive species. H.F. 2310 includes the PFAS “forever chemical” prevention package, with multiple pieces of legislation setting water standards and banning non-essential PFAS, a known carcinogen, from a variety of consumer products.

A provision reestablishing the citizen's board of the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency while rules tightening air pollution were limited to the Twin Cities metro area, as was a provision creating a metro trumpeter swan protection zone where small lead fishing tackle could be restricted.

The bill also includes $1 million to make emergency repairs at the state's mining drill core storage facility in Hibbing.

John Myers
By John Myers
John Myers reports on the outdoors, natural resources and the environment for the Duluth News Tribune. You can reach him at jmyers@duluthnews.com.
