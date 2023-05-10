99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Minnesota fishing license sales down so far

License sales reached a recent peak during the 2020 pandemic and have dropped some since then.

Minnesota fishing license
Sales of Minnesota fishing licenses so far in 2023 are down 7% from this time last year.
Bob King / 2018 file / Duluth News Tribune
John Myers
By John Myers
Today at 12:30 PM

ST. PAUL — Maybe it’s the forecast for some rain this weekend, or maybe it was the cold spring and late ice-out, but sales of Minnesota fishing licenses through the weekend before the fishing opener were down 7% compared to the same time in 2022.

According to Minnesota Department of Natural Resources data, 2023 license sales are down 32% compared to the same time in 2020 — the height of the pandemic and the highest license sales of this century.

Of course, there is plenty of time for anglers to keep buying licenses by Saturday and then all summer and early winter. The state has averaged about 1.1 million licenses sold most years this century.

Last year, the state issued a total of 1.08 million fishing licenses, down 7% from 2021 and down 11% from 1.22 million during the 2020 pandemic-inspired rush to get outdoors.

By John Myers
John Myers reports on the outdoors, natural resources and the environment for the Duluth News Tribune. You can reach him at jmyers@duluthnews.com.
