Northland Outdoors
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Minnesota Fish Art Contest open to students in grades K-12

Original artwork and an essay must be submitted by Feb. 28.

Minnesota Fish Art Contest
Students in grades K-12 can enter the Minnesota Fish Art Contest through Feb. 28.
Contributed / Wildlife Forever
By Staff reports
February 06, 2023 08:39 AM
We are part of The Trust Project.

ST. PAUL — There's still time to enter the Minnesota Fish Art Contest for a chance to win state and national honors.

The Minnesota Conservation Volunteer magazine, in partnership with White Bear Lake-based nonprofit Wildlife Forever, is hosting this year's competition, which is open to all Minnesota students in grades K-12.

The 2023 Minnesota Fish Art Contest is accepting digital entries only, consisting of two parts:

  • An original hand-done horizontal illustration featuring a fish species of your choice. Any medium except digitally rendered art and photographs is accepted.
  • A personally written essay about your chosen fish species (for those students in grades 4-12. Essays are not required for K-3 students)

Entries must be submitted by Feb. 28. Winners will be announced in May. Prizes will be awarded.
Using art, science and creative writing, the competition aims to foster connections to the outdoors and introduce young people to the wonders of fish, the joy of fishing and the importance of aquatic conservation.

For more information and entry details, visit tinyurl.com/FishArtContest .

By Staff reports
