Sports | Northland Outdoors
|
News reporting
News reporting
News reporting

Minnesota DNR 'Roundtable' meeting open to everyone

Online registration is required to attend the Jan. 20 event in Bloomington.

Lake Vermilion
The Minnesota DNR is opening up its annual Roundtable discussion of outdoor issues to the general public for the fist time, but advance online registration is required.
Contributed / Minnesota DNR
By Staff reports
January 03, 2023 09:33 AM
ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is, for the first time, allowing members of the public to register for its annual Roundtable, a gathering of conservation partners held to discuss fisheries, wildlife and ecological and water resource topics.

The DNR Roundtable, historically an invitation-only event, is set for Jan. 20 from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Bloomington, Minnesota.

Interested folks can register for one of a limited number of free, first-come, first-served slots online at mndnr.gov/roundtable .

The Roundtable provides a forum for Minnesota’s conservation community to engage with each other and DNR staff and agency leaders, with an emphasis on conversation and idea sharing. The theme of the 2023 Roundtable is “Minnesotans Working Together – The Key to Conservation Success.” The keynote speaker will be Duluth Mayor Emily Larson. Featured speakers will include DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen and other leaders from the DNR and the conservation community.

Related Topics: MINNESOTA DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCESDULUTHNORTHLAND OUTDOORSOUTDOORS RECREATIONOUTDOORS ISSUESFISHINGHUNTING
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
