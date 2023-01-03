Minnesota DNR 'Roundtable' meeting open to everyone

ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is, for the first time, allowing members of the public to register for its annual Roundtable, a gathering of conservation partners held to discuss fisheries, wildlife and ecological and water resource topics.

The DNR Roundtable, historically an invitation-only event, is set for Jan. 20 from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Bloomington, Minnesota.

Interested folks can register for one of a limited number of free, first-come, first-served slots online at mndnr.gov/roundtable .

The Roundtable provides a forum for Minnesota’s conservation community to engage with each other and DNR staff and agency leaders, with an emphasis on conversation and idea sharing. The theme of the 2023 Roundtable is “Minnesotans Working Together – The Key to Conservation Success.” The keynote speaker will be Duluth Mayor Emily Larson. Featured speakers will include DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen and other leaders from the DNR and the conservation community.