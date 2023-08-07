Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Northland Outdoors

Minnesota DNR pauses timber sales on wildlife lands

Feds withheld a $14 million grant in the ongoing dispute over logging.

Minnesota Wildlife Management Area
The Minnesota DNR and U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service remain in disagreement over how much logging should be done on state Wildlife Management Areas acquired with federal conservation grants. The feds have withheld a $14 million grant to the DNR this summer due to the dispute, and now the Minnesota DNR is pausing all logging on wildlife areas until the issue is resolved.
Contributed / Minnesota DNR
John Myers
By John Myers
Today at 6:37 PM

ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has paused logging on state wildlife management areas that were acquired using federal conservation grants in the latest round of a long-running dispute over how much logging should occur on the wildlife lands.

The issue has been festering for more than four years as conservationists, including many DNR wildlife biologists, argue the lands should be managed first and foremost for wildlife habitat and hunter access, not for commercial timber sales.

And now the federal government appears to agree, with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service potentially holding back millions in fish and wildlife habitat grant money that was set to go to the DNR until the wildlife management logging dispute is settled.

loging
A dispute continues to rage between the Minnesota DNR and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service over how much logging should occur on state wildlife management areas acquired with federal conservation grants. The feds have held back a $14 million wildlife grant for the DNR and the DNR has halted timber sales on wildlife lands until the issue is resolved.
Amada Odeski / 2006 file / Duluth News Tribune

Dave Olfelt, the DNR's fish and wildlife division director, said the two agencies continue to discuss the dispute. In late June, three DNR timber sales on state wildlife management areas near Warroad were canceled just before they went up for auction. And now, Olfelt said his agency has placed all other planned wildlife area timber sales on hold until his agency has a better grasp of what exactly the feds want.

“We’ve had some differences of understanding on what was required of us before we conducted sales, so we pulled them back for now,” Olfelt said Monday.

Olfelt said DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service officials would have a statement available Tuesday to more clearly define the issue. But he confirmed that the federal agency was discussing clawing back not just parts of the 2021-2023 cycle of federal grants, but also grants set to come over the next two years if the DNR logging issue isn’t resolved.

Craig Sterle, a retired DNR forester who has been pushing back against increased timber sales on wildlife lands, said he was pleased the federal agency appears to be taking action to change the DNR’s position.

“We urged the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service years ago to insist on a (timber) sales suspension, because you can't put trees back on their stumps. Habitat was probably lost in the intervening years, and in some cases that won't be replaced in my lifetime,” Sterle said. “If we restore the authority of wildlife (managers) to have a real voice in the sales process, from timber stand selection to sales design, then I'll be elated.”

Tim Patronski, assistant Midwest regional director for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service based in the Twin Cities, did not immediately return a request to comment on the latest developments.

The dispute, first reported in the News Tribune in August 2019, began when top DNR officials ordered that more trees be cut on state wildlife areas to help feed the timber industry's appetite. The effort came from a timber availability report commissioned under then Gov. Mark Dayton. Top DNR officials have continued to press for more logging under Gov. Tim Walz.

081319.N.DNT.DNRloggingC1.jpg
News
FROM 2019: Rift within DNR over logging in state wildlife areas
Wildlife managers say increased timber harvest could harm some species.
Aug 12, 2019
 · 
By  John Myers

The rift appeared to be mending this spring when the DNR and federal officials reached an apparent settlement. In March, DNR and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service officials signed an agreement on how federally acquired lands should be managed.

But now the feds appear to be saying that the DNR has not held up its end of the agreement.

The March agreement highlights a requirement that Strommen and Olfelt write a letter to all staff involved "that reaffirms agency direction and commitment to forest habitat management on WMAs/AMAs to achieve fish and wildlife species habitat management goals and objectives for each unit."

The agreement went on to state that "desired future conditions (of the forest within management areas) will be based on sound wildlife biology and ecology principles" and that management plans for the wildlife and aquatic areas will be consistent with federal legal requirements on how the lands are used.

The agreement also targeted top DNR officials, requiring the DNR to provide "training for Minnesota DNR executives and managers on the specific Federal Rules and Regulations related to" how federal wildlife funds are used.

And the agreement required on-site follow-up inspections of management areas to confirm that any management activities, including logging, "are achieving fish and wildlife management goals and objectives and are following" federal rules. The agreement also requires the DNR to show proof that any management activities conducted actually benefit wildlife and requires the DNR to complete long-overdue management plans for the largest wildlife management areas in the state by 2025. Some of those have already been completed.

Minnesota has 1,440 public wildlife management areas totaling nearly 1.3 million acres, although only some of them are forested. The state has another 700 aquatic management areas covering some 700 miles of shoreline on lakes and rivers, much of it forested. Most of the DNR-managed forest land across the state is not included in wildlife management areas and is not subject to the disagreement.

