STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Thursday, January 19
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Northland Outdoors
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Minnesota DNR has 200 paid summer internships

Students must apply by Jan. 31.

DNR intern
The Minnesota DNR is accepting applications through Jan. 31 for 200 paid summer internships for students.
Contributed / Minnesota DNR
By Staff reports
January 19, 2023 09:09 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is looking for passionate and dedicated students interested in learning more about natural resource careers through paid summer internships.

DNR summer interns gain valuable training, build meaningful experience and share their knowledge and perspectives on n natural resources. And they make $15 per hour working 20-40 hours per week.

The DNR has a wide variety of internship opportunities throughout the state, including in fisheries, forestry, park operations, watercraft inspections, communications and more. Applicants must be enrolled students fulfilling an academic requirement or receiving academic credit for the internship.

Applicants will be accepted through Jan. 31. Positions will start in May and June.

To apply, go to mn.gov/mmb/careers/search-for-jobs. Select “Search for jobs now” in the "External Applicants" box. Select “View all jobs.” Filter by “Natural Resources Dept” in the "Agency" category and “Student Worker and Internships” in the "Job Family" category.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE IN NORTHLAND OUTDOORS:
Deer
Northland Outdoors
Minnesota deer population goal-setting underway south of Duluth
Permit areas in Carlton, Aitkin and Pine counties are included.
January 18, 2023 08:18 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Minnesota DNR Report logo
Northland Outdoors
Minnesota DNR: Certain violations can lead to trail closures, affecting everyone wanting to use the trail
Minnesota Department of Natural Resources report for the week of Jan. 17.
January 17, 2023 05:19 PM
Voyageurs wolves S
Northland Outdoors
Wolves in national parks often killed when they roam outside boundary
Half of the deaths among collared wolves at Minnesota's Voyageurs National Park are caused by humans.
January 17, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
boy sleeps outside
Members Only
Northland Outdoors
Duluth Boy Scout sleeps outdoors for 1,000 nights
Isaac Ortman, 14, plans to keep his streak going, winter and summer — maybe for years longer.
January 13, 2023 07:31 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
BISF snowmobilers.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Ample snow means good times for snowmobiling, skiing and other outdoor recreation
Much of northeast North Dakota and northwest Minnesota has 10 to 20 inches of snow on the ground, with scattered pockets that are deeper.
January 13, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
Adam Payne, Wisconsin DNMR secretary
Northland Outdoors
Q&A with Wisconsin DNR's new leader
Adam Payne, who ran Sheboygan County for 24 years, is the new DNR secretary.
January 13, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
small black and white bird perched on branch
Northland Outdoors
Northland Nature: Black-capped chickadee tops most-seen species in Carlton County Bird Count
Retired teacher Larry Weber, of Barnum, is the author of “Butterflies of the North Woods" and “Spiders of the North Woods," among other books. Reach him via Katie Rohman at krohman@duluthnews.com.
January 13, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Larry Weber
Jarrid Houston
Northland Outdoors
Jarrid Houston column: A little ice, a few fish on Lake Superior's Chequamegon Bay
Some nice browns and splake hitting on the Gitch, Duluth area reservoirs giving up perch, walleyes.
January 12, 2023 06:55 PM
 · 
By  Jarrid Houston, for the News Tribune
Two snowmobilers on the Pequaywan Snowmobile Trail
Northland Outdoors
As snow piles up, deaths mount, officials urge snowmobile safety
DNR officers urge riders to slow down, avoid alcohol and stay off potentially thin ice.
January 12, 2023 03:02 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
Minnesota DNR Report logo
Northland Outdoors
DNR Report: Slush on area lakes continues as anglers venture out
Minnesota Department of Natural Resources report for the week of Jan. 9.
January 12, 2023 02:00 PM
ND Record pout.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Dokken: Minot angler catches pending North Dakota state record burbot
Once confirmed by Game and Fish, the 19-pound, 5-ounce burbot will be the new state record, topping the existing state record, an 18-pound, 4-ounce, 41-inch burbot caught June 4, 1984.
January 12, 2023 10:47 AM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
Friday.JPG
Northland Outdoors
Northland Outdoors Forecast: Mild January temperatures continue this weekend
High temperatures by the end of the weekend could be above freezing for most of the region.
January 12, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg

Related Topics: MINNESOTA DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCESNORTHLAND OUTDOORSDULUTHJOBS
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Get Outdoors logo
Northland Outdoors
Get Outdoors: Learn how to hunt for shed antlers
Editor’s note: Some events may have been canceled after the time of publication. Please check with local organizers. Email events to outdoors@duluthnews.com.
January 12, 2023 06:26 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Child and adult kneel on ice with ice fishing rod
Northland Outdoors
Minnesota adults can fish free, with no license, if they bring kids this weekend
Adults must bring at least one angler age 15 or under.
January 10, 2023 11:49 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Ice fishing (Lake of the Woods).jpg
Northland Outdoors
Lake of the Woods named among top ice fishing destinations in the U.S.
Lake of the Woods was the only destination in Minnesota or North Dakota to make this year’s list.
January 10, 2023 11:13 AM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
Clearing crew, Superior Hiking Trail Association
Northland Outdoors
Superior Hiking trail crisscrossed with downed trees
Much of the trail may be impassable and won't be cleared until spring.
January 10, 2023 11:06 AM
 · 
By  John Myers