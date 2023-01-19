Minnesota DNR has 200 paid summer internships

ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is looking for passionate and dedicated students interested in learning more about natural resource careers through paid summer internships.

DNR summer interns gain valuable training, build meaningful experience and share their knowledge and perspectives on n natural resources. And they make $15 per hour working 20-40 hours per week.

The DNR has a wide variety of internship opportunities throughout the state, including in fisheries, forestry, park operations, watercraft inspections, communications and more. Applicants must be enrolled students fulfilling an academic requirement or receiving academic credit for the internship.

Applicants will be accepted through Jan. 31. Positions will start in May and June.

To apply, go to mn.gov/mmb/careers/search-for-jobs. Select “Search for jobs now” in the "External Applicants" box. Select “View all jobs.” Filter by “Natural Resources Dept” in the "Agency" category and “Student Worker and Internships” in the "Job Family" category.