Minnesota DNR, feds sign agreement over logging in wildlife areas

ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service have formalized a settlement over logging on wildlife management areas and aquatic management in the state.

The dispute, which has raged for more than four years, began when top DNR officials ordered that more trees be cut on state wildlife areas to help feed the timber industry’s appetite.

But critics, including many of the DNR’s own wildlife management staff, said logging on wildlife areas should be driven only by wildlife habitat needs, not by economics. While some logging helps wildlife by creating younger forest for deer and ruffed grouse, or by removing trees for open-country species like sharp-tailed grouse and pheasants, too much logging can hurt many species, especially removing trees that provide winter shelter and food.

Because the land for many of the wildlife areas and also aquatic management areas was purchased with federal sporting goods excise tax funds, intended only for fish and wildlife habitat, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service stepped in to order the DNR to focus on wildlife. The federal agency even considered holding back additional federal funds for Minnesota if the DNR didn’t comply.

The new agreement highlights a requirement that DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen and Minnesota DNR Fish and Wildlife Director Dave Olfelt write a letter to all staff involved “that reaffirms agency direction and commitment to forest habitat management on WMAs/AMAs to achieve fish and wildlife species habitat management goals and objectives for each unit.”

A hunter walks on a trail in the Red Lake Wildlife Management Area in northwestern Minnesota. A recently-signed agreement between the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Minnesota DNR require that any logging on wildlife areas be done to improve wildlife habitat, not for economic reasons. Contributed / Minnesota DNR

The agreement, signed March 30 by both sides, goes on to state that “desired future conditions (of the forest within management areas) will be based on sound wildlife biology and ecology principles’’ and that management plans for the wildlife and aquatic areas will be consistent with federal legal requirements on how the lands are used.

The agreement also targets top DNR officials, requiring the DNR to provide “training for Minnesota DNR executives and managers on the specific Federal Rules and Regulations related to’’ how federal wildlife funds are used.

And the agreement requires on-site followup inspections of management areas to confirm that any management activities, including logging, “are achieving fish and wildlife management goals and objectives and are following’’ federal rules. The agreement also requires the DNR to show proof that any management activities conducted actually benefit wildlife and requires the DNR to complete long-overdue management plans for the largest wildlife management areas in the state by 2025.

Minnesota has 1,440 public wildlife management areas totaling nearly 1.3 million acres, although only some of them are forested. The state has another 700 aquatic management areas covering some 700 miles of shoreline on lakes and rivers, much of it forested.

First reported in the Duluth News Tribune in August 2019, the issue widened a rift within and outside the DNR between competing interests for the state's forests, with DNR leaders, foresters and the timber industry on one side and DNR wildlife biologists, conservation groups and environmentalists on the other.

The latest agreement, dated March 30, appears to clarify and solidify a previous agreement reported in December. Strommen and Olfelt sent an internal agency letter to DNR staff dated April 14 confirming the agreement. But the DNR has made no public announcement about it.

Craig Sterle, past president of the Minnesota chapter of the Izaak Walton League of America and a retired DNR forester, said the agreement provides good direction for the DNR on any future logging in wildlife areas. But Sterle said DNR officials appear to still be downplaying the seriousness of not complying with federal demands. The federal government could demand the state return millions of dollars past grants and stop the flow of future fish and wildlife grants, Sterle said.

"Minnesota stands to lose $49 million of those federal funds this year if DNR doesn't take this seriously,'' Sterle said. "If the DNR doesn't live up to their end of the agreement they are biting the hand that feeds them."

In the April 14 letter to DNR employees, ordered as part of the agreement, Strommen and Olfelt stated that “we want to emphasize DNR’s commitment to sound and sustainable forest management practices on the lands we are privileged to steward on behalf of Minnesotans. As part of this overall commitment, we also have a particular commitment to manage wildlife management areas and aquatic management areas for fish and wildlife management purposes.

"Importantly, our commitment is rooted in state statute and is also consistent with the obligations we accept as conditions of federal wildlife and sport fish restoration grants," the letter said.