Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, June 27
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Northland Outdoors

Minnesota DNR drops deer feeding ban in some counties, adds Itasca, Cass

Feeding deer is now legal in Carlton, Aitkin, Pine and Koochiching counties.

white-tailed deer surrounded by ferns
A white-tailed doe in summer foliage. The Minnesota DNR has removed deer feeding bans from several counties and added some new counties to the list where feeding deer is prohibited to help prevent the spread of CWD.
Jed Carlson / 2019 file / Superior Telegram
John Myers
By John Myers
Today at 9:15 AM

ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has removed deer feeding or feeding and attractant bans in 24 counties to focus restrictions on areas where risk of chronic wasting disease spread is of greatest concern.

The feeding and attractant (deer scent) bans were put in place because deer in those areas, or in adjacent counties, were found to carry CWD. But after several years passed with no CWD confirmed in those areas, the bans are lifted.

The bans are intended to help keep deer from congregating in close quarters where the chances of spreading disease increase.

Feeding and attractants are now legal in Aitkin, Carlton, Pine, Koochiching, Chisago, Clearwater, Douglas, Freeborn, Isanti, Kanabec, Lake of the Woods, Mahnomen, Marshall, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Pennington, Pope, Ramsey, Red Lake, Roseau, Stearns, Steele, Todd and Wadena counties.

more about cwd

Because CWD has been found in or near these counties more recently, it is illegal to feed deer or use scents in Itasca, Beltrami, Cass, Crow Wing, Carver, Dakota, Dodge, Fillmore, Goodhue, Hennepin, Houston, Hubbard, Le Sueur, Mower, Norman, Olmsted, Polk, Rice, Scott, Sibley, Wabasha, Washington and Winona counties.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The DNR uses feeding and attractant bans as a tool to reduce unnatural crowding of deer and reduce the risk of exposure to CWD,” said Todd Froberg, DNR big game program coordinator, in a statement. “We are using these tools where we think they will provide the greatest potential to benefit the health of Minnesota’s white-tailed deer. This approach limits CWD risk and helps reinforce the connection feeding and using attractants have on the risk of spreading disease.”

While it may be legal in some places now to feed deer, the DNR isn’t encouraging it. Residents interested in helping deer, especially during severe winter conditions, should focus efforts on improving habitat during the growing season to provide long-term food resources and shelter that deer can reliably find year-after-year.

For more information on how to improve private land for the benefit of deer and other wildlife, visit the DNR website at mndnr.gov/privatelandhabitat .

John Myers
By John Myers
John Myers reports on the outdoors, natural resources and the environment for the Duluth News Tribune. You can reach him at jmyers@duluthnews.com.
What To Read Next
Lake Bemidji State Park sign.jpg
Northland Outdoors
July events set at Lake Bemidji State Park
June 25, 2023 02:44 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
planting trees along St. Louis River Estuary
Northland Outdoors
As emerald ash borers decimate trees, new forest planted to replace them
June 24, 2023 06:20 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
A 91-year-old woman holds a muskie she caught.
Northland Outdoors
91-year-old's persistence pays off with bucket list muskie
June 23, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Matt Erickson
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
A former stone church sits on the corner lot on a gray day.
Business
Couple converting old Coleraine church into cafe, wedding venue
June 27, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
Player spins away form other player.
Bulldogs Hockey
Koepke OT snipe caps reunion of local pros in charity game
June 26, 2023 10:21 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
proposed Duluth Heights hotel.jpg
Business
Council requires $1.6M bond to halt Duluth hotel project
June 26, 2023 10:00 PM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
wood gavel with American flag in background
Local
Superior gymnastics coach pleads guilty to child porn charge
June 26, 2023 06:08 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen