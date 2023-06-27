Minnesota DNR drops deer feeding ban in some counties, adds Itasca, Cass

ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has removed deer feeding or feeding and attractant bans in 24 counties to focus restrictions on areas where risk of chronic wasting disease spread is of greatest concern.

The feeding and attractant (deer scent) bans were put in place because deer in those areas, or in adjacent counties, were found to carry CWD. But after several years passed with no CWD confirmed in those areas, the bans are lifted.

The bans are intended to help keep deer from congregating in close quarters where the chances of spreading disease increase.

Feeding and attractants are now legal in Aitkin, Carlton, Pine, Koochiching, Chisago, Clearwater, Douglas, Freeborn, Isanti, Kanabec, Lake of the Woods, Mahnomen, Marshall, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Pennington, Pope, Ramsey, Red Lake, Roseau, Stearns, Steele, Todd and Wadena counties.

Because CWD has been found in or near these counties more recently, it is illegal to feed deer or use scents in Itasca, Beltrami, Cass, Crow Wing, Carver, Dakota, Dodge, Fillmore, Goodhue, Hennepin, Houston, Hubbard, Le Sueur, Mower, Norman, Olmsted, Polk, Rice, Scott, Sibley, Wabasha, Washington and Winona counties.

“The DNR uses feeding and attractant bans as a tool to reduce unnatural crowding of deer and reduce the risk of exposure to CWD,” said Todd Froberg, DNR big game program coordinator, in a statement. “We are using these tools where we think they will provide the greatest potential to benefit the health of Minnesota’s white-tailed deer. This approach limits CWD risk and helps reinforce the connection feeding and using attractants have on the risk of spreading disease.”

While it may be legal in some places now to feed deer, the DNR isn’t encouraging it. Residents interested in helping deer, especially during severe winter conditions, should focus efforts on improving habitat during the growing season to provide long-term food resources and shelter that deer can reliably find year-after-year.

For more information on how to improve private land for the benefit of deer and other wildlife, visit the DNR website at mndnr.gov/privatelandhabitat .

