STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, January 18
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Northland Outdoors
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Minnesota deer population goal-setting underway south of Duluth

Permit areas in Carlton, Aitkin and Pine counties are included.

Deer
The Minnesota DNR is setting new deer population goals for several permit areas in east-central and southern Minnesota.
File / Duluth News Tribune
John Myers
By John Myers
January 18, 2023 08:18 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is asking for public input on deer population goals in 23 deer permit areas in eastern and south-central Minnesota, including several areas in Carlton, Pine and Aitkin counties.

Hunters and others interested in deer populations, namely whether the DNR should work to increase deer numbers, lower deer numbers or try to keep them the same, can get involved by attending an online or in-person meeting and submitting written comments online or by mail.

Online comments will be accepted from Jan. 23 to Feb. 13.

Opportunities for input will include an online questionnaire, a webinar and two in-person public meetings for those who wish to connect directly with an area wildlife manager on the topic.

READ MORE IN NORTHLAND OUTDOORS:
Minnesota DNR Report logo
Northland Outdoors
Minnesota DNR: Certain violations can lead to trail closures, affecting everyone wanting to use the trail
Minnesota Department of Natural Resources report for the week of Jan. 17.
January 17, 2023 05:19 PM
Voyageurs wolves S
Northland Outdoors
Wolves in national parks often killed when they roam outside boundary
Half of the deaths among collared wolves at Minnesota's Voyageurs National Park are caused by humans.
January 17, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
boy sleeps outside
Members Only
Northland Outdoors
Duluth Boy Scout sleeps outdoors for 1,000 nights
Isaac Ortman, 14, plans to keep his streak going, winter and summer — maybe for years longer.
January 13, 2023 07:31 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
BISF snowmobilers.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Ample snow means good times for snowmobiling, skiing and other outdoor recreation
Much of northeast North Dakota and northwest Minnesota has 10 to 20 inches of snow on the ground, with scattered pockets that are deeper.
January 13, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
Adam Payne, Wisconsin DNMR secretary
Northland Outdoors
Q&A with Wisconsin DNR's new leader
Adam Payne, who ran Sheboygan County for 24 years, is the new DNR secretary.
January 13, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
small black and white bird perched on branch
Northland Outdoors
Northland Nature: Black-capped chickadee tops most-seen species in Carlton County Bird Count
Retired teacher Larry Weber, of Barnum, is the author of “Butterflies of the North Woods" and “Spiders of the North Woods," among other books. Reach him via Katie Rohman at krohman@duluthnews.com.
January 13, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Larry Weber
Jarrid Houston
Northland Outdoors
Jarrid Houston column: A little ice, a few fish on Lake Superior's Chequamegon Bay
Some nice browns and splake hitting on the Gitch, Duluth area reservoirs giving up perch, walleyes.
January 12, 2023 06:55 PM
 · 
By  Jarrid Houston, for the News Tribune
Two snowmobilers on the Pequaywan Snowmobile Trail
Northland Outdoors
As snow piles up, deaths mount, officials urge snowmobile safety
DNR officers urge riders to slow down, avoid alcohol and stay off potentially thin ice.
January 12, 2023 03:02 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
Minnesota DNR Report logo
Northland Outdoors
DNR Report: Slush on area lakes continues as anglers venture out
Minnesota Department of Natural Resources report for the week of Jan. 9.
January 12, 2023 02:00 PM
ND Record pout.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Dokken: Minot angler catches pending North Dakota state record burbot
Once confirmed by Game and Fish, the 19-pound, 5-ounce burbot will be the new state record, topping the existing state record, an 18-pound, 4-ounce, 41-inch burbot caught June 4, 1984.
January 12, 2023 10:47 AM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
Friday.JPG
Northland Outdoors
Northland Outdoors Forecast: Mild January temperatures continue this weekend
High temperatures by the end of the weekend could be above freezing for most of the region.
January 12, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
Get Outdoors logo
Northland Outdoors
Get Outdoors: Learn how to hunt for shed antlers
Editor’s note: Some events may have been canceled after the time of publication. Please check with local organizers. Email events to outdoors@duluthnews.com.
January 12, 2023 06:26 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports

“We’re excited to hear people’s thoughts and encourage anyone with an interest in deer management to give feedback on deer population trends in the areas where they live, work and recreate,” Todd Froberg, DNR big game program coordinator, said in a statement announcing the meetings.

ADVERTISEMENT

The DNR has been rotating the population goal setting process across the state, and this year’s deer permit areas under review include 152, 155, 156, 157, 159, 172 and 183 in north-central Minnesota; areas 221, 222, 225, 248, 249 and 604 in the East Central Uplands goal block; and areas 219, 223, 224, 227, 229, 235, 236, 285, 338 and 605 in southern Minnesota.

“We strongly encourage people to join us for the webinar and in-person meetings,” Froberg said. “Anyone may participate, regardless of affiliation or knowledge of the process, and we’ll present useful information, answer questions and provide participants several options to share their opinions.”

OTHER STORIES ABOUT WILDLIFE
A pair of the Ukrainian lion cubs stop playing in the snow to get a drink of water
  1. Rescued from Ukraine, lion cubs romp happily in Northland
  2. Vetter picked to follow Duluth native Howard Vincent as CEO of Pheasants Forever
  3. Will Minnesota's moose ever thrive again?

A Jan. 23 webinar will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. giving participants information about both goal blocks and explaining the goal-setting process. It will be recorded and posted online for those who can’t participate. Participants will be able to ask questions and provide input during the webinar.

An in-person meeting is set for Jan. 30 from 6-7:30 p.m. in the auditorium at the Pine Technical and Community College, 900 Fourth St. SE, Pine City.

Another in-person meeting is set for Jan. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m. in the Dakota B Room at Dakota County Technical College, 1300 145th E., Rosemount.

You can access the online meeting, see details about goals in each region, how to participate in the process, meeting schedules and how to access the questionnaire at dnr.state.mn.us/mammals/deer/management/population.html .

Written comments can be emailed to deergoalsettingsurvey.dnr@state.mn.us or mailed to Barb Keller, Fish and Wildlife Division, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, 500 Lafayette Road, St. Paul, MN, 55155. Comments must be received by Feb. 13 to be considered in the goal-setting process.

more by john myers
Clearing crew, Superior Hiking Trail Association
Northland Outdoors
Superior Hiking trail crisscrossed with downed trees
Much of the trail may be impassable and won't be cleared until spring.
January 10, 2023 11:06 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
trout on the ice
Northland Outdoors
Inland trout fishing opens Saturday
January 08, 2023 07:42 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Book "I am Emily" cover 1
Northland Outdoors
New children's book captures story of Duluth outdoor adventurer
January 07, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
cross country skiers
Northland Outdoors
UMD outdoor gear rental center open to everyone
January 06, 2023 07:30 AM
 · 
By  John Myers

Related Topics: HUNTINGWILDLIFESCIENCE AND NATUREDULUTHNORTHLAND OUTDOORS
John Myers
By John Myers
John Myers reports on the outdoors, natural resources and the environment for the Duluth News Tribune. You can reach him at jmyers@duluthnews.com.
What To Read Next
Child and adult kneel on ice with ice fishing rod
Northland Outdoors
Minnesota adults can fish free, with no license, if they bring kids this weekend
Adults must bring at least one angler age 15 or under.
January 10, 2023 11:49 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Ice fishing (Lake of the Woods).jpg
Northland Outdoors
Lake of the Woods named among top ice fishing destinations in the U.S.
Lake of the Woods was the only destination in Minnesota or North Dakota to make this year’s list.
January 10, 2023 11:13 AM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
MNDNR elk 2.jpg
Northland Outdoors
DNR to fly elk surveys in northwest Minnesota
The surveys are typically conducted each year during the winter, weather permitting, and should be completed in about 2 weeks.
January 09, 2023 04:08 PM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
010723.N.BP.FROST - 1.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Column: Exploring the difference between hoar frost and rime ice, where to spot it
"These recent frosty days sent me on a hunt to remind myself once again of the difference between hoar frost and rime ice — as they tend to look virtually the same until you get an up-close look."
January 08, 2023 08:01 AM
 · 
By  Annalise Braught