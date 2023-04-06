50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Minnesota annual moose count down 30% from last year

Deep snow and winter ticks in 2022 may have caused the decline.

four bull moose Minnesota
Four bull moose in one spot are photographed in January from a helicopter during this winter's aerial survey of Northeastern Minnesota's moose population.
Contributed / Mike Schrage, Fond du Lac Natural Resources
John Myers
By John Myers
Today at 3:43 PM

DULUTH — Northeastern Minnesota's moose herd continues to slog along, hanging on in some areas but down across its range once again this winter.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources on Thursday reported the state's moose population to be an estimated 3,290 — down 30% from the 4,700-moose estimate 2022, but still within the range that DNR biologists say is low, but stable.

After a big crash more than a decade ago, moose numbers have remained fairly consistent, up and down across a point of about 3,700 with fluctuations each year due to weather conditions during the aerial survey or other factors.

Moose
A bull moose makes its way through the snow as biologists conducted an aerial survey of moose in Northeastern Minnesota in 2022.
Contributed / Mike Schrage, Fond du Lac Natural Resources

DNR officials said that this year’s decline could be one of those usual fluctuations. But they also concede that it may be more severe than just sampling glitches.

Last year, Seth Moore, biologist for the Grand Portage Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, said his researchers saw moose dying well into May and June because winter 2021-22 was so tough. Snow was so deep that even long-legged moose were struggling to find suitable food, a problem usually associated with shorter-legged deer.

Some moose stressed from winter just couldn't hang on until new, green food emerged in summer. Winter ticks were also a major issue last year for some moose, sapping their strength at a time when survival is already tough.

The 3,290 point falls within a broader estimate this year of 2,480-4,560 moose, said Seth Goreham, wildlife research leader for the DNR.

moose_hdr.jpg
Members Only
Northland Outdoors
FROM 2022: Will Minnesota's moose ever thrive again?
A new national grant focused on habitat may help bolster the moose population, which has stabilized after a big decline.
December 31, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers

“This survey is designed to help show long-term trends across the region, so we’re not too concerned that there’s movement back and forth across the variability range,’’ Goreham told the News Tribune.

Each January several wildlife biologists fly over parts of the state's moose range in helicopters — namely Cook, Lake and northeastern St. Louis counties — to count moose in specific zones. They then extrapolate their findings out over the entire moose range to get the overall estimate.

Northeastern Minnesota's moose numbers crashed rapidly 15 years ago, from a modern high of 8,840 moose estimated in 2006 to just 2,700 by 2013. Last year’s survey marked a decade of relative low but stable numbers, which indicated the fear of losing moose entirely in Minnesota had calmed, at least in the short term.

This year's aerial survey found calves comprising an estimated 16% of the population with an estimated 38 calves per 100 cows. That’s below the level considered healthy for a sustainable herd, “but still within the confidence range of what we've seen over the past 10 years or so,’’ Goreham said.

In 2005, when the moose population was healthy, 52% of all cow moose surveyed had a calf. That number dropped as low as 32% in the worst years, but rebounded to 45% last year.

Cow moose and two calves
A cow moose and two calves, photographed from a helicopter in 2022, move through new growth in an area that burned during the 2007 Ham Lake fire. Moose typically browse on many of the trees and shrubs that grow after a fire has passed through an area of boreal forest.
Contributed / Mike Schrage, Fond du Lac Natural Resources

Mike Schrage, wildlife biologist for the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa and a veteran member of the moose survey team, said it’s simply not possible to tell yet whether the survey results mean moose numbers actually dropped 30% in one year.

“We’ve had swings in annual population estimates like this before. Our moose survey is not very good at picking up year-to-year changes in the moose population unless they’re very large,’’ Schrage said. “There may have been a real decline from 2022 to 2023. But I’m not prepared to say it was really 30%.

"Our survey does a better job at determining long-term trends and that trend has been relatively stable at (about) 3,700 moose for the last 10 or so years," Schrage said. "We might look back in three-five years from now and say, ‘Oh, yeah, 2023 was probably the start of a downward trend’ or we might see it was just noise in the data.”

It's never been entirely clear why Northeastern Minnesota's moose numbers crashed so fast and hard. It followed the nearly complete elimination of northwestern Minnesota's moose herd in the 1990s. Scientists believe myriad factors, including a warming climate, are involved. Warmer winters with less snow allow more deer to move north, bringing along a brainworm parasite fatal to moose.

It's possible a recent string of snowy winters in Northeastern Minnesota, six of the last 10, have helped push deer numbers back down and allowed moose to thrive. Moose also aren't suited to handle warmer summer temperatures.

Habitat is also an issue, with moose continuing to thrive in areas where major wildfires burned in recent years, where younger forests have sprouted, but not as much in areas where forests have matured.

Efforts are underway using a major federal grant to develop large-scale logging and/or intentional fires in prime moose areas of the Arrowhead, turning over tens of thousands of acres of older forest into the younger forests that moose need to thrive. County, state and Forest Service forests are involved along with wildlife biologists from the DNR and tribes and several conservation organizations.

A thriving wolf population also plays a role in the moose decline, especially after moose numbers crashed initially, with wolves focusing on the calves that are needed to annually rebuild the moose population. Because wolves thrive most on deer, northern Minnesota has among the highest wolf densities anywhere the big canines roam in North America, not good news for newborn moose calves.

WOLF
Northland Outdoors
FROM 2022: Minnesota DNR adopts new wolf management plan
It remains unclear if or when the state will regain control of species now protected by federal law.
December 20, 2022 11:53 AM
 · 
By  John Myers

Biologists have suggested that a recent trend toward deep-snow winters has been very tough on deer in Minnesota's moose range, reducing overall deer densities. That could be good news for moose that may see fewer brainworm outbreaks in the area.

Both the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa and the 1854 Treaty Authority contributed funding and personnel for the annual survey. The survey is available at dnr.state.mn.us/moose/index.html.

John Myers
By John Myers
John Myers reports on the outdoors, natural resources and the environment for the Duluth News Tribune. You can reach him at jmyers@duluthnews.com.
