Minnesota adults can fish free, with no license, if they bring kids this weekend

ST. PAUL — Minnesota’s Take a Kid Ice Fishing Weekend is Saturday through Monday.

During the weekend, which includes Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, any Minnesota resident can go ice fishing for free if fishing with a child age 15 or younger. Minnesotans under age 16 don’t need fishing licenses any time of the year.

“For anyone who wants to try ice fishing, we have helpful information on our website to get you started on the way toward drilling holes through the ice and catching fish,’’ said Benji Kohn, volunteer mentor program coordinator with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

Go to mndnr.gov/GoFishing/Learn-Ice-Fish.html for more information about ice fishing, including a recorded webinar with tips and techniques anglers can use to have fun catching sunfish, crappie and perch.

Ice conditions vary and there is no such thing as 100% safe ice. Always check local ice conditions before heading out to a lake or river.