Northland Outdoors
Minnesota adults can fish free, with no license, if they bring kids this weekend

Adults must bring at least one angler age 15 or under.

Child and adult kneel on ice with ice fishing rod
Minnesota residents can fish free, without a license, this weekend if they bring at least one angler age 15 or younger.
Steve Kuchera / File / Duluth News Tribune
By Staff reports
January 10, 2023 11:49 AM
ST. PAUL — Minnesota’s Take a Kid Ice Fishing Weekend is Saturday through Monday.

During the weekend, which includes Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, any Minnesota resident can go ice fishing for free if fishing with a child age 15 or younger. Minnesotans under age 16 don’t need fishing licenses any time of the year.

“For anyone who wants to try ice fishing, we have helpful information on our website to get you started on the way toward drilling holes through the ice and catching fish,’’ said Benji Kohn, volunteer mentor program coordinator with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

Go to mndnr.gov/GoFishing/Learn-Ice-Fish.html for more information about ice fishing, including a recorded webinar with tips and techniques anglers can use to have fun catching sunfish, crappie and perch.

Ice conditions vary and there is no such thing as 100% safe ice. Always check local ice conditions before heading out to a lake or river.

