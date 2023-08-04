Longtime North Shore outdoors writer Shawn Perich dies

DULUTH — Longtime North Shore-based outdoor writer and conservation advocate Shawn Perich has died after a battle with brain cancer. He was 64.

Perich, who grew up in Duluth’s Piedmont Heights neighborhood, was diagnosed with brain cancer in fall 2021 after he suffered seizure-like symptoms. He underwent surgery and radiation sessions at the Mayo Clinic last year to battle a brain tumor. He was eventually diagnosed with glioblastoma brain cancer, frequently called glioblastoma multiforme, or GBM for short.

Perich had lived in the tip of Minnesota's Arrowhead since 1987. He was editor of the Cook County News Herald from 1987 to 1991. Since 2004, he has been the editor and co-publisher of Northern Wilds magazine based out of Grand Marais.

Shawn Perich

An avid hunter and angler, Perich graduated from Denfeld High School in 1977 and went on to earn an English degree at the University of Minnesota Duluth in 1981 “because they didn't have a fishing degree,” he told the News Tribune for a 2020 story.

“I pretty much decided to do what I’m doing now at a very young age. ... Write about the outdoors in some form,’’ Perich said in 2020.

If you follow Minnesota's outdoor scene, you've probably read something Perich has written, including dozens of freelance stories for magazines like the Minnesota Conservation Volunteer, Sports Afield, Outdoor Life, Fly Rod and Reel, National Wildlife Federation and more. He was a longtime field editor and columnist for Minnesota Outdoor News, a weekly newspaper aimed at hunting and fishing enthusiasts, where his weekly "Points North" column ran for 25 years. And he's written eight books, some on fishing and hunting and others on scenic drives and North Shore attractions.

Perich won the Ed Franey Award from the Izaak Walton League of America for his service to conservation causes like preserving wild lands and clean water. He also served on the Minnesota Forest Resources Council for many years, representing the interests of hunters and anglers on the board that helps direct logging policy in the state.

Longtime Duluth News Tribune outdoor writer Sam Cook noted that Perich “was thoroughly steeped in whatever he wrote about, whether it was stalking whitetails, fishing remote beaver ponds for brook trout or chasing pheasants behind his Labrador retrievers. He wrote well about so many outdoor pursuits because he knew all of them firsthand."

Cook noted that Perich was a doggedly determined reporter when he needed to be.

"Especially in his stories about fish and wildlife policy, Shawn was persistent in his interviews with state and federal biologists,’’ Cook noted. “He did his research, and he knew how to extract the details that gave his stories impact."

Perich’s life partner, Vikki Elberling, died of cancer in 2014. The two had been together for more than 32 years.

Perich is survived by his mother, Terese, of Duluth. A memorial service is set for Saturday, Aug. 19 at Dougherty Funeral Home in Duluth. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. with the funeral service at 11 a.m.