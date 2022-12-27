Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Longtime Minnesota DNR biologist Glenn Del Giudice dead

He headed deer and moose research.

Glenn Del Giudice
Glenn Del Giudice, who headed forest wildlife research for the Minnesota DNR for years, has died.
Contributed / University of Minnesota
John Myers
By John Myers
December 27, 2022 01:55 PM
ST. PAUL — Glenn Del Giudice, known for his extensive field research on Minnesota's whitetail deer and moose, died Dec. 23.

For the past 30 years, Del Giudice was Deer Project leader in the Forest Wildlife Populations and Research Group of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. He served as Moose Project leader since 2012. Del Giudice was also a professor at the University of Minnesota's Department of Fisheries, Wildlife and Conservation Biology.

Del Giudice was instrumental in studying the nutrition and winter migration patterns of whitetails in north-central and northern Minnesota and was the leader in early efforts to find out why the state’s moose population was rapidly declining.

Del Giudice, 68, lived in Forest lake, Minnesota. He leaves behind three grown children.

A celebration of Del Giudice’s life is scheduled for Friday in Forest Lake. A cause of death was not listed in his obituary .

Moose researchers
Glen DelGiudice and Erika Butler of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources use an ultrasound to check the thickness of body fat on the rump of a tranquilized moose in January 2011 near Greenwood Lake in Lake County.
File / Duluth News Tribune

Related Topics: SCIENCE AND NATUREWILDLIFEMINNESOTA DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES
John Myers reports on the outdoors, natural resources and the environment for the Duluth News Tribune. You can reach him at jmyers@duluthnews.com.
