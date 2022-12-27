Longtime Minnesota DNR biologist Glenn Del Giudice dead

ST. PAUL — Glenn Del Giudice, known for his extensive field research on Minnesota's whitetail deer and moose, died Dec. 23.

For the past 30 years, Del Giudice was Deer Project leader in the Forest Wildlife Populations and Research Group of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. He served as Moose Project leader since 2012. Del Giudice was also a professor at the University of Minnesota's Department of Fisheries, Wildlife and Conservation Biology.

Del Giudice was instrumental in studying the nutrition and winter migration patterns of whitetails in north-central and northern Minnesota and was the leader in early efforts to find out why the state’s moose population was rapidly declining.

Del Giudice, 68, lived in Forest lake, Minnesota. He leaves behind three grown children.

A celebration of Del Giudice’s life is scheduled for Friday in Forest Lake. A cause of death was not listed in his obituary .

