Local athletes to compete in Minnesota state high school trap tournament

ALEXANDRIA — High school athletes and teams representing schools from across the state are competing in the 2023 Minnesota State High School Clay Target League Clay Target Championships that started June 12 and will run through June 20.

The officially sanctioned league's clay target sports program is one of the most popular high school activities in the state, having more participants than both boys and girls high school hockey combined, according to the Minnesota State High School League.

This year’s tournament features a whopping 8,119 athletes from 333 Minnesota high school teams. It is the largest trap shooting event in the world each year.

During the regular season, Northlanders who received All State awards included Austin Carlson and Lane Graves, of Proctor, both with a 24.4 (out of 25 targets) average for the season; Allana Carlson, of Proctor, with a 24.2 average; Owen Forstrom, of Proctor, with a 23.8 average; and Chase Graves, of Hermantown, with a 23.8 average.

Statewide, during the spring trap season, some 11,986 student athletes representing 418 high school teams across the state participated in the league. Winning terms and individuals at the state level will go on to a national competition featuring teams from 35 states. Some 47,000 students participated in trap this spring nationwide.

The trap league is fully Title IX compliant with both male and female athletes competing on the same team. Additionally, it’s an adaptive sport, which allows students with physical disabilities to take part.

League officials note that trap may be the safest sport in schools, with not a single reported injury since the program began in 2001.

In addition to trap competition, there are also state championships held in skeet, 5-stand and sporting clays.