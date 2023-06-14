Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, June 14
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Northland Outdoors

Local athletes to compete in Minnesota state high school trap tournament

Four Proctor shooters and one from Hermantown made All State honors during regular season.

high school trap shooting
The Minnesota State High School Trap League state tournament is being held this week in Alexandria. It is the largest trap shooting event in the world each year.
Clint Austin / 2016 file / Duluth News Tribune
John Myers
By John Myers
Today at 1:08 PM

ALEXANDRIA — High school athletes and teams representing schools from across the state are competing in the 2023 Minnesota State High School Clay Target League Clay Target Championships that started June 12 and will run through June 20.

The officially sanctioned league's clay target sports program is one of the most popular high school activities in the state, having more participants than both boys and girls high school hockey combined, according to the Minnesota State High School League.

This year’s tournament features a whopping 8,119 athletes from 333 Minnesota high school teams. It is the largest trap shooting event in the world each year.

Xander Little
Members Only
Northland Outdoors
ALSO READ: Archery in schools program hits its mark in Minnesota
The indoor-archery program builds confidence, skills and interest in the outdoors.
March 31, 2023 06:50 AM
 · 
By  John Myers

During the regular season, Northlanders who received All State awards included Austin Carlson and Lane Graves, of Proctor, both with a 24.4 (out of 25 targets) average for the season; Allana Carlson, of Proctor, with a 24.2 average; Owen Forstrom, of Proctor, with a 23.8 average; and Chase Graves, of Hermantown, with a 23.8 average.

Statewide, during the spring trap season, some 11,986 student athletes representing 418 high school teams across the state participated in the league. Winning terms and individuals at the state level will go on to a national competition featuring teams from 35 states. Some 47,000 students participated in trap this spring nationwide.

ADVERTISEMENT

The trap league is fully Title IX compliant with both male and female athletes competing on the same team. Additionally, it’s an adaptive sport, which allows students with physical disabilities to take part.

League officials note that trap may be the safest sport in schools, with not a single reported injury since the program began in 2001.

In addition to trap competition, there are also state championships held in skeet, 5-stand and sporting clays.

MORE OUTDOORS RECREATION COVERAGE:
Minnesota DNR Report logo
Northland Outdoors
DNR Report: Dry conditions, wildfire danger continue
Minnesota Department of Natural Resources report for the week of June 12.
June 13, 2023 02:00 PM
A group of people stand outside as one man addresses the group.
Local
Area churches host weekly hikes to encourage 'sense of awe and wonder'
The events are open to the public, though organizers noted each will have a message relating to God.
June 13, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
A brown and white, chicken-like bird with a large orange patch and the neck and orange above the eyes.
Minnesota
Birdwatching goes virtual with prairie chicken lek livestream
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and the Nature Conservancy have set up a livestream video of the greater prairie chickens on the lek at Bluestem Prairie near Glyndon.
June 11, 2023 05:37 AM
 · 
By  Paige Naughton
Joe Baker Lake Superior fishing
Northland Outdoors
Cloquet’s Joe Baker pays for college by running Lake Superior charter fishing boat
Baker, 20, may be the youngest of about two-dozen charter fishing captains that operate out of Duluth each summer.
June 10, 2023 06:15 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Jarrid Houston
Northland Outdoors
Jarrid Houston column: Lake Superior lights out for salmon, trout
Warming water temperatures on inland lakes have bass and panfish spawning, so take it easy on those species.
June 08, 2023 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Jarrid Houston
Minnesota DNR Report logo
Northland Outdoors
DNR Report: More moose sightings reported near Tofte
Minnesota Department of Natural Resources report for the week of June 5.
June 08, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Outdoors logo
Northland Outdoors
Get Outdoors: Sign up for guided kayak tour on Mississippi
Editor’s note: Some events may have been canceled after the time of publication. Please check with local organizers. Email events to outdoors@duluthnews.com.
June 08, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
BWCAW
Northland Outdoors
Judge allows towboats to continue, for now, in Boundary Waters
With more than 4,000 towboat trips in recent years, a wilderness group sought to limit them.
June 07, 2023 05:22 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
Minnesota fishing boat
Northland Outdoors
Wisconsin, Minnesota near top in best states for fishing
Analysis looked at how much water each state had, how many fishing licenses are sold and more.
June 07, 2023 11:22 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Liliana Lindbeck, 5, watches her dad Curtis Lindbeck closely as he removes a hook from a tiny fish during the Minnesota fishing opener in Fond du Lac on the St. Louis River on Saturday morning. Tyler Schank / tschank@duluthnews.com.
Northland Outdoors
Adults can fish without license if they bring kid this weekend
Minnesota Take a Kid Fishing Weekend runs June 9-11.
June 07, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports

John Myers
By John Myers
John Myers reports on the outdoors, natural resources and the environment for the Duluth News Tribune. You can reach him at jmyers@duluthnews.com.
What To Read Next
Wolf 7M_2.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Isle Royale's transplanted wolf population is growing
June 14, 2023 08:30 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
101319.O.DNT.CampGrouseC4.jpg
Local
Campfires banned in Boundary Waters as fire danger grows with drought
June 13, 2023 10:23 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Asparagus and morels.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Dokken: Sudden and drastic change of seasons affects activities in the great outdoors
June 10, 2023 07:03 AM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Cirrus Aircraft of Duluth remains an industry leader in the manufacture of single engine propeller planes and personal jets
Contests &amp; Auctions
Duluth-based Cirrus Aircraft may tap foreign investors with Hong Kong stock offering
June 13, 2023 06:18 PM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
Fire in BWCAW
Local
Wildfire burns in Boundary Waters
June 14, 2023 08:10 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Lester Park Golf Course
Local
Duluth pulls plug on Lester Park Golf Course
June 12, 2023 10:05 PM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
061423.N.DNT.AAA-01
Local
Proctor's Mistelske named AAA’s best safety patroller
June 14, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen