Northland Outdoors
Learn how to catch giant sturgeon through ice, other outdoor skills during Minnesota DNR webinars

The Wednesday webinars offer free tips on outdoor pursuits all year long.

An angler with a Lake of the Woods sturgeon. The Minnesota DNR is offering an online class on how to catch sturgeon through the ice Dec. 28 as part of its weekly Wednesday webinar series.
Grand Forks Herald file photo
John Myers
By John Myers
December 25, 2022
ST. PAUL — If you’re looking for some new outdoor activities to do this winter, or maybe you want to learn some new skills or brush up on rusty ones, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources series of outdoors webinars may be for you.

The webinars, held at noon Wednesdays all year long, follow a seasonal format and offer tips from DNR staff and outside experts.

The webinars are free and last about an hour. But you have to register in advance. Go to dnr.state.mn.us/fishwildlife/outreach to sign up and for more information.

Webinar schedule

Dec. 28: Winter sturgeon fishing
Interested in trying to catch a sturgeon this winter? Join DNR fisheries specialists Joel Stiras and Tony Sindt as they talk about sturgeon management and how to catch this prehistoric fish through the ice.

Jan. 4: Camp planning and cooking
Whether you are doing a quick overnight backpacking trip or canoeing for multiple days, you want food that will nourish and sustain you, while still tasting good. With a little bit of planning, even a beginner can create a food plan that will satisfy your hunger while on the trail. Join Jason Jech, executive director of the Red Wing Environmental Learning Center, as he shares tips and tricks about what to bring, what not to bring and ultimately how to become an outdoor gourmet.

Jan. 11: Ice fishing for lake trout
Scott Mackenthun, an avid ice angler and Minnesota DNR fisheries supervisor in Hutchinson, will give a rundown of the state’s lake trout fishing opportunities and some helpful information on lake trout biology. He will cover how to use this new information to your advantage as an angler and to apply it to rigging and the gear necessary for lake trout ice fishing.

Northland Outdoors
Two Harbors antler aficionado pens book of deer hunting stories
Joe Shead's "Buck Tales'' shares stories of his first buck, biggest buck and many hunts in between.
November 04, 2022
By John Myers

Jan. 18: Shed antler hunting basics
Late winter and early spring are great times to get outside and hunt for antlers dropped by bucks, bull moose or elk. Dawn Plattner, a DNR assistant area wildlife manager, will provide an introduction to antler facts and tips on shed antler hunting.

Jan. 25: Dog sledding in Minnesota
Dog sledding has played an important role in history in Minnesota and across the world. From a simple mode of transportation, to mail delivery, to Norman Vaughan’s U.S. Army Air Forces search-and-rescue teams during World War II, the fascinating relationship between human and canine continues. Join Benji Kohn, DNR mentor network coordinator, and Bethany Hway’s, founder and race director of the Klondike Dog Derby, as they discuss some of the history of dog mushing, its popularity today, and how to get involved in this winter activity.

John Myers
By John Myers
