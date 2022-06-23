Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, December 24
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Northland Outdoors
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Landmark wildlife funding bill awaits U.S. Senate action after passing House

The bill would provide money to states and tribes to recover troubled species

Connecticut warbler
Connecticut warblers, which are declining nationally and may be down to a single nesting area in Wisconsin, would be one species that might benefit from federal funding in the Recovering America's Wildlife Act awaiting action by the U.S. Senate.
Contributed / Ryan Brady
John Myers
By John Myers
June 23, 2022 09:56 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Conservation and natural resource groups are extolling the U.S. House of Representatives for passing the bipartisan Recovering America’s Wildlife Act earlier this month, saying the landmark legislation may be the most significant investment in wildlife conservation in a generation.

The next step is the full U.S. Senate. If approved and signed into law, the bill would provide unprecedented levels of funding for states, along with tribal nations, to conserve and recover imperiled wildlife and plant species. The goal of the bill is to bolster troubled wildlife and their habitats before they become threatened or endangered, at which point any recovery becomes more controversial, more difficult and more expensive.

17dec19_0206.jpg
READ MORE IN NORTHLAND OUTDOORS
December 02, 2021 01:56 PM

According to the Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies, the bill would strengthen the nation’s conservation legacy by dedicating $1.3 billion annually for state-level conservation and $97.5 million to tribal nations to recover and sustain healthy fish and wildlife populations.

The funds will be used to accelerate the recovery of the more than 12,000 species of greatest conservation need across the country by implementing strategies identified in each state’s federally approved State Wildlife Action Plan.

One-third of the fish and wildlife species in the United States are currently at risk of becoming threatened or endangered. More than 1,000 groups have pledged their support for the bill, including state wildlife agencies, hunter and angler groups, outdoor recreation retailers and environmental organizations, among others.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The end result will be healthier habitat that greatly benefits waterfowl and other wildlife, as well as generations of sportsmen and women to come,’’ said Adam Putman, CEO of Ducks Unlimited.

The legislation awaits further action in the Senate, but passed the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee late last year with bipartisan support.

Related Topics: WILDLIFEU.S. CONGRESSSCIENCE AND NATUREDULUTHNORTHLAND OUTDOORS
John Myers
By John Myers
John Myers reports on the outdoors, natural resources and the environment for the Duluth News Tribune. You can reach him at jmyers@duluthnews.com.
What to read next
Yellow warbler.
Northland Outdoors
Northland's best outdoor photos of 2022
Duluth News Tribune and Superior Telegram photographers share their favorite images of the year.
December 24, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
122422SLUSH cropped.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Dokken: Beware of the dreaded 'S' word – slush – when on the ice
A lot can change between now and the end of winter, but if the past week is any indication, this is going to be a tough winter for slush on many bodies of water in both Minnesota and North Dakota.
December 23, 2022 05:22 PM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
white garland-like snow wrapped around tree branch
Northland Outdoors
Northland Nature: Snow garland decorates deciduous trees
Retired teacher Larry Weber, of Barnum, is the author of “Butterflies of the North Woods" and “Spiders of the North Woods," among other books. Reach him via Katie Rohman at krohman@duluthnews.com.
December 23, 2022 06:18 AM
 · 
By  Larry Weber
Jarrid Houston
Northland Outdoors
Jarrid Houston column: Slush poses huge issue on most Northland lakes
St. Louis River Estuary, harbor opened up, so do-over ice may be slush-free to start.
December 22, 2022 06:40 PM
 · 
By  Jarrid Houston for the News Tribune