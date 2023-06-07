99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Northland Outdoors

Judge allows towboats to continue, for now, in Boundary Waters

With more than 4,000 towboat trips in recent years, a wilderness group sought to limit them.

BWCAW
A federal judge has ruled that towboats can continue to operate as-is in the BWCAW pending an upcoming trial on their use.
Contributed / Jeff Anderson / Quiet Parks International
John Myers
By John Myers
Today at 2:11 PM

MINNEAPOLIS — A federal judge denied a request to impose an injunction on the use of motorized towboats within the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness but said a limit on their use could be decided in an upcoming lawsuit.

In a ruling filed Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Nancy Brasel said towboats can continue operating as-is until a larger lawsuit is settled over an apparent increase in their use. That suit was brought by the group Wilderness Watch.

Towboats are motorboats with racks that haul canoes, gear and visitors from the edge of the BWCAW usually into a second or third tier of lakes where they start their canoe trips where motors are not allowed.

Because the record is completely muddled as to how such a limit should be calculated, the Court declines to pick what would be an arbitrary number.
U.S. District Judge Nancy Brasel

“Older visitors and visitors with limited mobility-use towboats, and an injunction would risk reducing these visitors' opportunities to experience the BWCAW,” Brasel wrote in her 27-page decision on the injunction. "Moreover, a total ban would likely disrupt Forest Service's work of gathering and analyzing data regarding motorboat and towboat usage.”

The judge had ordered Wilderness Watch and the U.S. Forest Service, which manages the BWCAW, to work out an agreement on towboat use before a trial is held. But the two sides so far haven’t been able to agree on how much use is too much, and Brasel said she wouldn’t make that ruling at this point.

"Because the record is completely muddled as to how such a limit should be calculated, the Court declines to pick what would be an arbitrary number,” Brasel noted. "But a limit may be appropriate upon a further‐developed record.”

That record will come during a trial.

Kevin Proescholdt, the Minnesota-based conservation director for Wilderness Watch, said he still expects the group to prevail in court. So far no trial dates has been set.

“We're disappointed in the court's decision not to impose an immediate limit on towboats, but we are confident that we'll prevail as this case proceeds and the judge gets a chance to view the whole record,” Proescholdt said in a written statement. “In the order, the court very clearly recognized what a mess the Forest Service has made of monitoring and limiting towboats, and although the court declined to fashion stricter restrictions out of that mess for now, the order states clearly that forcing the agency to limit towboats may be appropriate after our lawsuit moves forward.”

Joy Vandrie, public affairs officer for the Superior National Forest, said the Forest Service can't comment on the judge's order.

Wilderness Watch filed suit in February to limit towboats in the BWCAW and asked Brasel to decide before the 2023 open-water season on a temporary court order banning all towboats until the lawsuit can be settled. Even if the judge had imposed a temporary limit on towboats, it would not have impacted anyone’s permits to enter or canoe in the BWCAW, only whether they can start or end their trip with the help of a towboat.

Motors have been banned on most BWCAW lakes since 1979 but are still allowed now on part or all of 17 lakes in the million-acre wilderness, mostly on that periphery. About 18 businesses, outfitters and lodges, now offer towboat services, most common on the Moose chain of lakes near Ely and on Saganaga Lake at the end of the Gunflint Trail.

The court case has rekindled a decades-old dispute over where and how many motors can be used in the BWCAW that had been mostly dormant recently.

They have completely ignored the cap they promised to enforce to the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals back in 1999.
Kevin Proescholdt, Wilderness Watch

The U.S. Forest Service, in a 1999 settlement of a lawsuit on BWCAW motor use, agreed to cap towboat trips at 1,342 annually, and that cap appears to still be the official agency rule. But Wilderness Watch says that towboat trips have tripled since then to 4,817 in 2019 and 3,815 in 2020. The group sued the Forest Service back in 2015 and appeared to have yet another agreement with the Forest Service to limit the trips.

“But they still haven’t done the survey (of towboat need and use) they promised to do in 2015. And they have completely ignored the cap they promised to enforce to the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals back in 1999,” Kevin Proescholdt, the Minnesota-based conservation director for Wilderness Watch, told the News Tribune in April.

Proescholdt said the Moose Lake chain and Saganaga Lake have become “sacrifice zones” for the wilderness where towboats are disrupting the intent of the 1978 law creating the BWCAW.

The temporary injunction on towboats is opposed by the Forest Service. In court filings, the agency states that the towboat system assists people who have mobility issues and also helps spread out visitors entering the wilderness, getting them away from crowded entry points on BWCAW edge lakes.

John Myers
By John Myers
John Myers reports on the outdoors, natural resources and the environment for the Duluth News Tribune. You can reach him at jmyers@duluthnews.com.
