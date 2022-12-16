John Myers column: The 'Vex Hex,' mesmerized by ice fishing electronics

DULUTH — I’ve become a bit of an anxious person in my old age.

Sitting down to watch a television show has become almost impossible. Nothing holds my interest for more than a few minutes. An entire movie? Fuhgeddaboudit.

Reading a book has been tough lately. I can’t get more than a few chapters in and I’m ready for something else.

Even watching a hockey game in person has been harder, my mind wandering by the second period. I know, I know. Blasphemy.

But on a couple warm December days last week, I sat in a tent on a frozen lake in Canada, for more than four hours each time, and stared at an electronic box that flashed red and green and whirred a hypnotic buzz. And I couldn’t stop watching. My eyes didn’t move from the screen. I was captivated. Enthralled. Bewitched.

I call it the "Vex Hex," the spell cast by a Vexilar fishing depth finder, or any other similar brand of device.

A 16-inch walleye caught Dec. 9 while using a Vexilar ice fishing depthfinder. John Myers / Duluth News Tribune

Vexilars are perhaps more hexing, or vexing, because they produce a faint but audible whirring sound as they flash, where most of the other units are silent. But it’s more the colors — Christmas-like reds and greens, and the spinning movement of the Vex screen — that cast the hex on me. Especially when that little red blip moves up from the bottom, then gets bigger, as it approaches the little red blip that represents your fishing lure.

That blip coming up from the bottom is a fish, and you can watch in real time as they think about munching your bait. Sometimes they attack instantly. Sometimes they seem to be maddeningly undecided. Sometimes they leave, unimpressed with your offer.

That these devices help you catch is not in doubt. They show you how fish react to different lures, different baits, different jigging actions. They also keep you mentally in the game.

For centuries, ice fishing meant waiting and wondering what, if anything, was down there. Now, you know the second you turn on your Vex. If you see nothing and are impatient, move on to new locations. If you are confident in the spot, as I was last week, wait and watch for the little red blips to show up.

Either way, you know if the fish are down there.

But maybe best of all is they give you that split second to get ready. Like the point of a good dog that tells you a pheasant is holding close, you get a second to compose your thoughts and make the right decisions, the right actions. Of course, I still miss as many fish as I hook, even with the Vex. But I’m certainly doing better than I ever did without them.

Now, to be honest, my obsession on this trip may have been in part because this was the first time out ice fishing for the season. And that the walleyes were biting pretty darned well. That the snowmobile started and ran. That the 9 inches of ice was more than enough to be safe. Everything seemed to work out. (Chipmunks had stored about 500 acorns in my Otter sled, but that's another story.)

Those blips are fascinating in themselves. What are the ones that float up from the bottom and then seemingly disappear at our hole in the ice? Air bubbles? Ghost fish? What about the ones that show up halfway down, then disappear fast? Suspended crappies, maybe? Have you ever tried to stare down the hole to see if you can tell what's there? (I tried. This time the water was too murky.)

A 25-inch walleye, next to a 6-inch bobber, caught with help of a Vexilar sonar unit, on Dec. 10. John Myers / Duluth News Tribune

There are much more sophisticated devices now than my Vex, units that scan to the side to tell you where fish are out there, even yards away from your hole, not just down below. Units that provide images so clear they look like an HD movie. Better underwater cameras now, too, so you can even see what species the fish are, and how big.

I’m not going there any time soon. Some things I’d rather not know, until I see the big white spot on the bottom of the tail as the walleye comes near to the hole. Fishing needs to have some mystery, I think. And I’ve invested about as much money and effort into the Vex as I’m willing to do for ice fishing — a lower-end unit that is easy to operate for a guy who is not an early adapter. I’m stuck somewhere between the old-school methods (a chisel and a spear, maybe?) and full-on modern technology.

But I do appreciate my Vexilar, and the Lowrance unit that’s now my backup. They have made ice fishing fully tolerable, sometimes even fun, like last week.

In fact, I’m now thinking of getting rid of the flat-screen TV in the bedroom at home and installing a Vexilar.

I'll run that one by the wife first.

