SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, December 22
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Northland Outdoors
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

John Myers column: The 'Vex Hex,' mesmerized by ice fishing electronics

Lately unable to watch a full movie or even a TV show, I somehow stared at a fish finder for four hours and loved it.

John Myers mug.jpg
John Myers
John Myers
By John Myers
December 16, 2022 07:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

DULUTH — I’ve become a bit of an anxious person in my old age.

Sitting down to watch a television show has become almost impossible. Nothing holds my interest for more than a few minutes. An entire movie? Fuhgeddaboudit.

Reading a book has been tough lately. I can’t get more than a few chapters in and I’m ready for something else.

Even watching a hockey game in person has been harder, my mind wandering by the second period. I know, I know. Blasphemy.

But on a couple warm December days last week, I sat in a tent on a frozen lake in Canada, for more than four hours each time, and stared at an electronic box that flashed red and green and whirred a hypnotic buzz. And I couldn’t stop watching. My eyes didn’t move from the screen. I was captivated. Enthralled. Bewitched.

ADVERTISEMENT

I call it the "Vex Hex," the spell cast by a Vexilar fishing depth finder, or any other similar brand of device.

walleye and Vexilar
A 16-inch walleye caught Dec. 9 while using a Vexilar ice fishing depthfinder.
John Myers / Duluth News Tribune

Vexilars are perhaps more hexing, or vexing, because they produce a faint but audible whirring sound as they flash, where most of the other units are silent. But it’s more the colors — Christmas-like reds and greens, and the spinning movement of the Vex screen — that cast the hex on me. Especially when that little red blip moves up from the bottom, then gets bigger, as it approaches the little red blip that represents your fishing lure.

That blip coming up from the bottom is a fish, and you can watch in real time as they think about munching your bait. Sometimes they attack instantly. Sometimes they seem to be maddeningly undecided. Sometimes they leave, unimpressed with your offer.

That these devices help you catch is not in doubt. They show you how fish react to different lures, different baits, different jigging actions. They also keep you mentally in the game.

For centuries, ice fishing meant waiting and wondering what, if anything, was down there. Now, you know the second you turn on your Vex. If you see nothing and are impatient, move on to new locations. If you are confident in the spot, as I was last week, wait and watch for the little red blips to show up.

MORE BY JOHN MYERS
winter storm
Weather
Winter storm with snow, high winds may linger into Christmas Eve
The Twin Ports is expected to see 2-4 inches and the South Shore snowbelt more than a foot.
December 21, 2022 08:40 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
Blizzard walk
Weather
Multi-day snowstorm on track to pummel Minnesota, Wisconsin
Minnesota Power has called-in extra crews over concerns that brittle trees will be blown down onto more power lines.
December 20, 2022 04:24 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
WOLF
Northland Outdoors
Minnesota DNR adopts new wolf management plan
It remains unclear if or when the state will regain control of species now protected by federal law.
December 20, 2022 11:53 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Garry Hendrickson, of West Duluth, watches the pump as he fills up his vehicle at the Holiday Station in Scanlon
Local
Gas is 40 cents cheaper per gallon in Cloquet than Duluth
Gas is nearly $2 per gallon below the June peak — and Cloquet-area prices are among the cheapest in the state.
December 19, 2022 03:41 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
Frozen ice house
Northland Outdoors
Heavy snow downs trees across snowmobile trails, causes slush on Northland lakes
Conservation officers report dangerous, difficult conditions.
December 19, 2022 02:19 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
chickadee in snow / ONE TIME USE ONLY
Northland Outdoors
Duluth’s Laura Erickson offers advice for new birders
How do you go from noticing some little bird in your yard to becoming a true birder?
December 17, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
downed powerlines snowstorm
Local
Power restoration efforts continue as Northland digs out following winter storm
Utilities warn of multi-day effort to restore electricity to thousands of customers.
December 16, 2022 02:30 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
Man uses snow blower to clear out snow.
Weather
Holy plow! Nearly 30 inches in Finland, 27 in western Duluth as snowstorm winds down
Nearly 27,000 Northlanders were without electricity near noon Thursday as heavy snow downed tree limbs onto power lines.
December 15, 2022 12:17 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
blizzard like winter weather snow
Weather
After a lull, another round of heavy snow on the way for Northland
Another 12-18 inches expected in Duluth through Thursday, up to 2 feet more possible along the North Shore hills.
December 14, 2022 05:48 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
Banff Film Festival
Northland Outdoors
Banff Film Festival back in Duluth
The January weekend of outdoor adventure movies is a big fundraiser for the Duluth Cross County Ski Club.
December 14, 2022 01:03 PM
 · 
By  John Myers

Either way, you know if the fish are down there.

But maybe best of all is they give you that split second to get ready. Like the point of a good dog that tells you a pheasant is holding close, you get a second to compose your thoughts and make the right decisions, the right actions. Of course, I still miss as many fish as I hook, even with the Vex. But I’m certainly doing better than I ever did without them.

Now, to be honest, my obsession on this trip may have been in part because this was the first time out ice fishing for the season. And that the walleyes were biting pretty darned well. That the snowmobile started and ran. That the 9 inches of ice was more than enough to be safe. Everything seemed to work out. (Chipmunks had stored about 500 acorns in my Otter sled, but that's another story.)

ADVERTISEMENT

Those blips are fascinating in themselves. What are the ones that float up from the bottom and then seemingly disappear at our hole in the ice? Air bubbles? Ghost fish? What about the ones that show up halfway down, then disappear fast? Suspended crappies, maybe? Have you ever tried to stare down the hole to see if you can tell what's there? (I tried. This time the water was too murky.)

25 inch walleye ice fishing
A 25-inch walleye, next to a 6-inch bobber, caught with help of a Vexilar sonar unit, on Dec. 10.
John Myers / Duluth News Tribune

There are much more sophisticated devices now than my Vex, units that scan to the side to tell you where fish are out there, even yards away from your hole, not just down below. Units that provide images so clear they look like an HD movie. Better underwater cameras now, too, so you can even see what species the fish are, and how big.

Myers,John.jpg
Northland Outdoors
John Myers column: Invest Minnesota's budget surplus in our outdoor future
With plenty of cash to go around, it's time to expand and repair parks, wildlife areas and boat landings.
December 08, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers

I’m not going there any time soon. Some things I’d rather not know, until I see the big white spot on the bottom of the tail as the walleye comes near to the hole. Fishing needs to have some mystery, I think. And I’ve invested about as much money and effort into the Vex as I’m willing to do for ice fishing — a lower-end unit that is easy to operate for a guy who is not an early adapter. I’m stuck somewhere between the old-school methods (a chisel and a spear, maybe?) and full-on modern technology.

But I do appreciate my Vexilar, and the Lowrance unit that’s now my backup. They have made ice fishing fully tolerable, sometimes even fun, like last week.

In fact, I’m now thinking of getting rid of the flat-screen TV in the bedroom at home and installing a Vexilar.

I'll run that one by the wife first.

Related Topics: FISHINGNORTHLAND OUTDOORSDULUTHTECHNOLOGYOUTDOORS RECREATION
John Myers
By John Myers
John Myers reports on the outdoors, natural resources and the environment for the Duluth News Tribune. You can reach him at jmyers@duluthnews.com.
What to read next
Minnesota DNR Report logo
Northland Outdoors
DNR Reports: Fisher, marten trapping season is open
Minnesota Department of Natural Resources report for the week of Dec. 19.
December 21, 2022 09:35 AM
Delores Suess with trout extended.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Fishing excursion proves it’s the little things that count for residents of Edgewood Grand Forks
The benefits of spending time outdoors are well-publicized.
December 16, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
Northland Nature_turkey foraging
Northland Outdoors
Northland Nature: Now, it's the turkeys' turn to feast
Retired teacher Larry Weber, a Barnum resident, is the author of “Butterflies of the North Woods,” “Spiders of the North Woods" and other books. Contact him via Katie Rohman at krohman@duluthnews.com.
December 16, 2022 06:26 AM
 · 
By  Larry Weber
Jarrid Houston
Northland Outdoors
Jarrid Houston column: Heavy, wet snow on thin ice creates less-than-ideal conditions
Tip-ups are taking pike on local lakes, with the occasional walleye and bass mixed in.
December 15, 2022 06:15 PM
 · 
By  Jarrid Houston, for the News Tribune