SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, December 22
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Northland Outdoors
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

John Myers column: Invest Minnesota's budget surplus in our outdoor future

With plenty of cash to go around, it's time to expand and repair parks, wildlife areas and boat landings.

Myers,John.jpg
John Myers.
John Myers
By John Myers
December 08, 2022 09:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

So by now you’ve surely read that the Minnesota Legislature has some extra cash, an estimated $17.6 billion more than they need to balance the state budget over the next two years.

First off, that’s a great thing. That mean’s Minnesota’s economy is rolling along better than economic experts thought possible. So far the gloomsday predictions of a recession haven’t come true. More Minnesotans are working, and more are paying taxes, and that’s why state coffers are plump.

DSC00613.JPG
Minnesota
Projected Minnesota budget surplus swells to $17.6 billion
“The golden opportunity that we have to make Minnesota an even better and fairer and more inclusive and more prosperous state is there,” said DFL Gov. Tim Walz. Legislative Republicans said the growing record surplus is a sign the state needs tax relief. Incoming House Minority Leader Lisa Demuth called the surplus "jaw-dropping."
December 06, 2022 11:04 AM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier

Now it’s up to the Legislature and the governor, who go back to work Jan. 3 at the Capitol, to make a plan: What to do with all that money? Voters in November put the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party in full control state government for 2023 and it’s presumed they will be able to agree on a plan.

But because I’m a helpful guy, I have some suggestions for them: Invest in the outdoors. Invest in conservation. Invest in our future.

I liken the state’s situation to our family’s humble budget and home. Our usual budget allows us to pay our taxes, keep the lawn mowed and maybe even paint the place. But, if we had an extra dollop of cash land in our laps, we could afford to expand the kitchen, add that family room or even put a new roof on.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s time for the state to put a new roof on.

Now’s the time to develop a state fund to buy out deer farms across Minnesota and then shut them down, a move wildlife biologists say will greatly help to slow the spread of chronic wasting disease. (A previous generation of lawmakers did that with commercial fishermen on Lake of the Woods and Rainy Lake and the fishing improved so much that those are now world-class sport angling destinations.)

Now is the time to expand state-managed areas to access fishing and hunting, to keep land undeveloped and open to the public — habitat for birds, wildlife and fish — that otherwise will be bought up in the frenzy for recreational property or plowed-under by the lure of high corn prices. Now is the time to invest in renewable energy.

Earlier this year, when our state government was still divided between Republicans and Democrats, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources asked lawmakers for an extra $316 million more than their usual budget for various projects around the state that don’t get money from fishing or hunting licenses. (it wasn't that big an ask considering the state has an annual budget of $24 billion.) But, like most everything else important, the request died when Republicans and DFLers couldn't agree. Virtually nothing got done at the Capitol in 2022. That should change in 2023.

Lake Vermilion State park
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has previously proposed using $12 million from the state’s construction/bonding bill to build out Lake Vermilion State Park, one of several outdoor-related issues at the Capitol in recent years.
Contributed / Minnesota DNR

Lake Vermilion State Park was a great addition, more than a decade ago, pushed by a bipartisan coalition of Iron Range DFL lawmakers and a Republican governor. But it still needs a visitor's center. So build it now. The state’s fish hatcheries are falling apart, as are many roads, bridges, bathrooms and buildings in parks and forests.

Boat ramps across the state are crumbling, thanks to heavy use and floods and age. Much like parks, boat landings saw a big increase in traffic during the pandemic-fueled push by Minnesotans to get outdoors. That should remind us why we live here, and should remind us why we need to keep those amenities alive and well.

Our kids.

There will be enormous pressure on lawmakers and the governor to give the money back to the people, and there are all sorts of ways to do that. One is to write a rebate check to everyone in Minnesota. It’s a one-time proposition. Businesses also will scream for their taxes to be lowered. Homeowners have seen huge jumps in property taxes, too, not necessarily because local governments are spending that much more but because their homes are worth so much more.

ADVERTISEMENT

When it comes time to expand, add or fix up Minnesota state parks, our fish hatcheries, our wildlife management areas, we are usually told that there are too many other pressing needs and not enough money to go around. But that’s not true now. Yes there are other needs — highways, schools, property tax relief — but they can be funded with the usual means.

READ MORE IN NORTHLAND OUTDOORS:
Minnesota DNR Report logo
Northland Outdoors
DNR Reports: Fisher, marten trapping season is open
Minnesota Department of Natural Resources report for the week of Dec. 19.
December 21, 2022 09:35 AM
WOLF
Northland Outdoors
Minnesota DNR adopts new wolf management plan
It remains unclear if or when the state will regain control of species now protected by federal law.
December 20, 2022 11:53 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Frozen ice house
Northland Outdoors
Heavy snow downs trees across snowmobile trails, causes slush on Northland lakes
Conservation officers report dangerous, difficult conditions.
December 19, 2022 02:19 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
chickadee in snow / ONE TIME USE ONLY
Northland Outdoors
Duluth’s Laura Erickson offers advice for new birders
How do you go from noticing some little bird in your yard to becoming a true birder?
December 17, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
John Myers mug.jpg
Northland Outdoors
John Myers column: The 'Vex Hex,' mesmerized by ice fishing electronics
Lately unable to watch a full movie or even a TV show, I somehow stared at a fish finder for four hours and loved it.
December 16, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Delores Suess with trout extended.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Fishing excursion proves it’s the little things that count for residents of Edgewood Grand Forks
The benefits of spending time outdoors are well-publicized.
December 16, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
Northland Nature_turkey foraging
Northland Outdoors
Northland Nature: Now, it's the turkeys' turn to feast
Retired teacher Larry Weber, a Barnum resident, is the author of “Butterflies of the North Woods,” “Spiders of the North Woods" and other books. Contact him via Katie Rohman at krohman@duluthnews.com.
December 16, 2022 06:26 AM
 · 
By  Larry Weber
Jarrid Houston
Northland Outdoors
Jarrid Houston column: Heavy, wet snow on thin ice creates less-than-ideal conditions
Tip-ups are taking pike on local lakes, with the occasional walleye and bass mixed in.
December 15, 2022 06:15 PM
 · 
By  Jarrid Houston, for the News Tribune
Friday Precip.JPG
Northland Outdoors
Northland Outdoor Forecast: Out with the Snow, In with the Cold
Temperatures take a drop following the snowstorm.
December 15, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Robert Poynter
Get Outdoors logo
Northland Outdoors
Get Outdoors: Book author to sign copies of 'Walleye: A Beautiful Fish of the Dark' in Duluth
Editor’s note: Some events may have been canceled after the time of publication. Please check with local organizers. Email events to outdoors@duluthnews.com.
December 15, 2022 06:36 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Minnesota DNR Report logo
Northland Outdoors
DNR Report: Public urged to be mindful of fishing, snowmobile regulations
Minnesota Department of Natural Resources report for the week of Dec. 12.
December 14, 2022 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Banff Film Festival
Northland Outdoors
Banff Film Festival back in Duluth
The January weekend of outdoor adventure movies is a big fundraiser for the Duluth Cross County Ski Club.
December 14, 2022 01:03 PM
 · 
By  John Myers

Minnesota’s extra money should go for something extra, an investment to be passed onto future generations. Don't send me a check so I can buy a giant flat-screen television or take a vacation. That’s happened before, back when Jesse Ventura was governor. Lawmakers and the big bald guy agreed to send checks to everyone to dole out the extra cash. The “Jesse checks” were of course popular. But does anyone remember now how we spent them?

Now imagine if, 25 years ago, the Jesse checks had instead gone to build out and repair state parks, buy conservation easements for timber lands or pay farmers to keep their most sensitive fields from eroding?

Imagine if, instead of worrying about their next election, state lawmakers worried about the next generation?

And the ones after that.

Related Topics: MINNESOTA LEGISLATUREECONOMYMINNESOTA DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCESWILDLIFEFISHINGHUNTINGCAMPINGOUTDOORS ISSUESOUTDOORS RECREATIONNORTHLAND OUTDOORSDULUTH
John Myers
By John Myers
John Myers reports on the outdoors, natural resources and the environment for the Duluth News Tribune. You can reach him at jmyers@duluthnews.com.
What to read next
Minnesota Wildlife Management Area
Northland Outdoors
Agreement reached on logging in Minnesota Wildlife Management Areas
With federal money involved, WMAs must prioritize wildlife habitat over timber industry appetite.
December 13, 2022 12:56 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
Wolf chase vertical.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Trail camera captures memorable images of a wolf chasing a deer on Oak Island
Despite the wolf activity, Frank Walsh says he has yet to come across evidence of a kill.
December 13, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
United Northern Sportsmen’s Club fishing contest
Northland Outdoors
United Northern ice fishing contest set for Jan. 29 on Island Lake
Tickets are $5, with many prizes available up to $1,000.
December 12, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers